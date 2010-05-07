We See You Jared Dudley

It took a collective team effort for the Suns to secure a 110-102 victory over San Antonio and go up 2-0 in the Western Conference semifinals two nights ago; six players were able to reach double figures. Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire are playing great, Jason Richardson has been on fire this postseason and Grant Hill seems to be channeling his younger self recently. But the one guy no one is really talking about is Jared Dudley.

For the third-year pro out of Boston College, this year marks his first exposure to the Playoffs. After suffering a very rough first four games in Phoenix’s first round series with Portland â€“ shooting a combined 5-for-18 from the field â€“ Dudley has come on strong for the Suns. In Wednesday night’s win over San Antonio, he dropped 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and added six boards. In fact, in the last four games (all W’s for Phoenix), he’s averaged 11.3 points â€“ up from his season-average of 8.2. His numbers are nothing eye-popping or unexpected of someone who’s been in the League going on three years, but what Dudley really brings off the bench can be measured beyond the stat sheet.

With Dudley, coach Alvin Gentry can bring in a reliable defensive presence that brings energy and hustle to every possession. He’s a big body at 6-7 and is more than willing to sacrifice himself for loose balls and on the offensive glass. He also helps bring a new toughness to the Suns and when he’s shooting the trey ball with consistency, it frees up Stoudemire in the post. Dudley may not be getting the same props as his fellow counterpart Channing Frye for helping to elevate Phoenix, but he has caught the attention of at least one notable onlooker. According to KTAR, after the Suns victory, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had this to say about Dudley:

“I thought in the first half Jared Dudley changed the whole game,” Popovich said. “He came in and he was a monster. He was committed to the board and it was infectious and for that period they really got after us on the board and that changed it for the first half.”

We see you too Jared.

