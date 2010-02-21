It took about 22 seconds for the wounded, jaded Knicks fans at MSG to fall in love with Tracy McGrady. As soon as Knicks/Thunder tipped off and it became obvious T-Mac was the best player on the team and genuinely psyched to be in New York, the crowd was his. McGrady dropped 26 points (10-17 FG) and 5 assists in what was the most electric NY home game of the year, blowing past defenders for and-ones, hitting jumpers off-glass, and making some sick passes … With eight minutes to go in the fourth, the Knicks were down four and the crowd started chanting “We want T-Mac!” They erupted when Mike D’Antoni called him off the bench, then took it to a Michael Jackson-in-Bucharest level when their man checked back in. T-Mac’s 20-footer with 1:30 remaining put the Knicks up six and should have been the dagger, but they just couldn’t get the crucial defensive stops they needed to get … Kevin Durant‘s (somehow wide-open) triple tied it up with six seconds left, and on a play that appeared designed for McGrady, Danilo Gallinari had to force a 30-footer that had no chance as T-Mac never touched the ball. In overtime the Knicks again appeared to put OKC to bed, but again they couldn’t get the necessary stops. Durant (36 pts, 14-15 FT) stuck a go-ahead jumper and added two free throws, putting the Thunder up three with 10 seconds to go. And again McGrady never got thee ball, as Eddie House and Gallo missed threes before the buzzer … Between Eddie House (24 pts) and Sergio Rodriguez, Chris Duhon may never play another minute this season. Sergio plays with all the energy and positive recklessness that Duhon doesn’t have, and House was spraying shots like Chow Yun-Fat. The only thing Duhon could possibly provide over those two is defense, because Russell Westbrook (31 pts, 9 rebs, 10 asts) was eating House and Sergio for dinner. All night he was just going left and getting layups, one after another. It was like a replay of the Rookie/Sophomore Game … Only Clyde Frazier can use “egregious,” “inexplicably” and “perpetual” in one 10-second span and still keep it pimpin’ … Kevin Martin made his Rockets debut in front of the home crowd against Indiana. Martin came off the bench and struggled shooting the ball (14 pts, 3-16 FG), but he played a solid floor game with 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. K-Mart doesn’t have that commanding presence on the court that makes brand-new teammates automatically defer to him, but he’ll be a nice fit for this squad even if he’s not the primary scorer. It’ll be interesting to see how the dynamic between K-Mart and Aaron Brooks plays out; Brooks (26 pts, 7 asts) is locked into “I’m The Guy” mode right now and may not want to give it up …
But the story in this one was T.J. Ford. Back in his hometown, Ford (23 pts) was busting Brooks’ ass in the fourth quarter: He hit a three, a pull-up and then a runner all in a row to give the Pacers the lead with four minutes left, then racked up three straight assists — including setting Danny Granger (36 pts) up for two treys — to close the Rockets out. The Houston announcers said T.J. was playing like he was back at Willowridge High School … Other stat lines from Saturday: Jason Kidd put up 21 points, 11 assists and 3 steals to lead Dallas past Miami; Eric Gordon hit the Kings for 30 points; Stephen Jackson scored 35, and Tyrus Thomas had 12 points, 11 boards and 4 blocks, but Charlotte still lost at Milwaukee; Jarrett Jack had 23 points and 8 dimes as Toronto (without Chris Bosh) beat Washington; and Taj Gibson put up 20 points and 13 boards in Chicago’s win over Philly … Crazy finish to Kentucky/Vanderbilt. UK was up one with 12 seconds left when Eric Bledsoe missed two free throws. (What is it with John Calipari teams?) So Vandy had plenty of time to get a good shot, but freshman John Jenkins went for an NBA-range three with John Wall up in his shirt, which Wall predictably blocked. (Think Derrick Rose on Rondo in the ’09 playoffs.) After Wall split his FT’s, Vandy had to go full-court in 2.5 seconds. They actually completed the touchdown pass to A.J. Ogilvy, and he had a guy streaking to the rim for what would’ve been an uncontested layup but never saw him. As every Kentucky fan nearly had a Christian Laettner flashback, Ogilvy missed a turnaround runner … You probably heard about UK’s DeMarcus Cousins and how he’d been getting harassing calls and texts from some Mississippi State fans that found out his cell phone number. Cousins taunted the MSU crowd after Kentucky beat them the other night, making the “Call me” gesture and getting chewed out by Calipari. On the road again yesterday, Cousins was baiting the Vandy crowd and got yelled at by Coach Cal, then when the game was over, you could see him doing the “Call me” thing again. Yeah, he’s just a kid, but how does he learn nothing from this? … We’re out like Duhon …
early smack today…
its still brook’s team in Houston… but km2 looked awful today
Good to know that T-Mac is back.
My lunch money says he’s sitting out the whole of next month with a back injury. haha
How funny would it be if T-Mac bounced and NY didn’t get LeBron or Wade. Saving up all that money for nothing.
T-Mac did his thing tonight.
Wilson Chandler was on his Dr Jekyl Mr Hyde routine today.
one minute you get spin moves and layups and the next he can’t make a lay up at all.
And Durant got ice water in his veins 4real!
Damn and Houston said he COULDNT play??
How retarded do they look now??
And it sucks when a streaky player streaks on your ass (Ford).. Most annoying feeling in basketball.. like watching another player drop a career high on ur team..
How do you do a turnaround runner?
@Jay — It wasn’t pretty.
@ Lakeshow
Th rockets never said he couldn’t play. He just didn’t wantto come of the bench cause adleman didn’t want to ruin the chemistry, so he started playing him little by little. But mclady dint want to so fuukk himm
not really ruebitch…tmac just thought he was ready for increased mins so stfu if you dont know wat you talkin bout
Ruben is certainly a hater..dont u get tired of hating???what fucking chemistry r u talking about?y did dat chemistry let go of their most consistent guy in carl landry?you’re just like one of d idiotic members of the rockets organization..why dont you think about tmac’s ability and compare it with yours?even lakeshow knows what tmac’s worth is – he definitely is a basketball fan..and imagine lakeshow as a laker fan and still giving tmac d respect that he deserve..
Call me bitches!!!
why mac wasn’t playing in ot is beyond me. but hey mike D is the coach not me. Great to see him back on the court. I hope he keeps this up on a 20 5 5 pace. I still hate mike D. Dallas another come from behind win… that’s just stupid. Houston will be interesting to watch K mart and Brooks weigh a combined 200 pounds so you know guys like chauncey billups and deron williams are gonna have field days against them
t-mac did his think eddie house was hitting clutch jumpers the garden was rocking again for the first time in a longgggggggggggggggg time. kevin durant is a monster he will only get better if he ever gets a legitimate post game forget about you can book him for a 45 ppg average
Houston could end up looking foolish. If Tmac keeps healthy in NY and keeps up that level of play while also getting into game shape, they basicly swapped him for an equally injury prone guy with a long contract who might not ever be as good, as well as giving up Landry for Jordan “DNP-CD” Hill. Whats up with that guy, the number 8 pick cant even crack a rotation which outside of Scola has no one over 6’8.
Good to see T-Mac back in action, I hope he can keep this level of play
Karma is a bitch, I know this is a business but the Rockets will realize what they gave up the hard way! I still can’t understand why they couldn’t play Mac more. Oh well, on to the next
the REALity is his name is Tracy McGrady…
…AND he’s playing in New York.
This one game honeymoon will soon fade. quickly. huge.
Demarcus “Boogie” Cousins will eat your fucking children. Coming to an NBA arena near you.
LMAO @ Turnaround Runner…
Knee-Mac is a step (or two) slow, but he’s still a baller.
I liked SÃ©rgio’s quickness as well, he should have a nice career as a Knick.
But KD? He’s just superb. What a scorer…amazing.
Its still gonna take some time for T-Mac to get back to playing speed because he as played but….Houston looks like shit now. they gave away their most significant post prescence and thir go to guy was crucifed by TJ (damn he frustrating). houstons record is getting worse by the minute. I am the guy that says a lot bout chemistry buuuuut….damn a hobbled T-Mac is better than no T-Mac…Houston may not make the playoffs now and he bout to make a difference in NY. LET’S GO T-Mac!
Still gotta love TMac. Its the stupid injury bug that he cant shake off. He has to be considered ARGUABLY in the Top Ten smooth/fluid “They make it look so easy” category.
I Lovvveeeeeeee KD!!!!!!!!!!! He gotta be in that Top 10 too.
Sergio Rodriguez was Ricky Rubio 6 years ago minus the stupid boy band hype so overall this was a good move for the Knicks. T-Mac will stay next year and team with Joe Johnson and Chris Bosh to lose in the Eastern Conference finals next year to Lebron James and ……………..the Chicago Bulls. I am the basketball Nostradamus, this prophecy will come true. Remenber you read it here first, LOL
@that’s whats up
HA! I wonder if nobody caught the Tiger crack in your last comment.
Why do Duhon & Gallo start? Chandler is a pooooor man Ricky Davis & worse. The Knicks are doomed. Gallinothing & his pops or guardian need to go.
Why he had no pg in the clutch was dumb. Duhon Duhon Duhon. You should be ashamed to be that bad. He also never had a major injury. How is another teams 3rd string better than our 2 yr starter. Well I’ll be at the game to watch your pg do. What u wish he could of been for u Monday. Lololololololololol
The Knicks need to much. They have no defense. Who are the asst coaches. Tired of the nice guy. How is Rubio better than Sergio wth no J. He’s going to be Duhon wth tricks that won’t work. HYPE KILLS. JENNINGS would have been a Garden & city fav. Something in the mold of A.I.
Instead u get crowds watching Coach K & Mustache players kill us nightly. U Guys Suck. TMac should have went to Den. The Knicks are worse than the Mets.
So, what happened to all of the “Knicks are fighting for a playoff spot” hype from a few weeks back? I guess someone reminded them that winning this year isn’t going to help their 2010-2011 situation, and got them back on the official lose-now-get-LeBron/Wade/Bosh plan that the Nets, Heat, and others are also on.
Over/Under in weeks until TMac goes down with an injury, I’m taking 3 weeks.
Alot of people riding that TMac band wagon, he’s in NY that don’t play D and shoot first pass later. Watson for the Warriors got 40 last week, I don’t see him being consistent. Against the Thunder also, who ar4e`
Can’t deny that T-Mac played well. Gotta give props to him.
And yeah, seeing that the Cavs are ballin and that my squad are gellin (props to VC), anyone else sees the Celts in the mix? Looks like the ‘The Celts will NOT a lose a game in Nov’ reputation bullshit and the like has faded like it happened 3 years ago.
Turnaround runner… That’s awesome.
Id love to see that….
Wow. I hate to be a hater… but a lot of these comments need some spelling and grammar checks.
@ abpin
ur gay
@ 29:
waz dat ur sayeng?
Didn’t Houston get some tax break off T-Mac’s salary had they not played him for 30 games or something? I recall reading an article stating that Houston would benefit from NOT playing McGrady as then they wouldn’t have to fully honor his exorbitant salary.
If Vince can play like that in the playoffs that series will go 7..
Maybe Paul Pierce meant to say puppies instead of pitbulls??
T.J. was playing like he was back at Willowridge High School (oh, the memories)
I just want to say … thus far…just thus far…and I could be wrong as the future goes on, but thus far I am right, correct and on point.
Houston shouldn’t have let McGrady go, and now they look STOOOPID!
New York gets a great player who wants to be there and the crowd is loving him, and he has already said he will take less if they can land some greater players during the off season.
Houston meanwhile has Martin who …did….well lets just be honest, they lost to the Pacers and his first showing was not good. Forget all that rebounds and assist crap everyone knows the Rockets need scorers and he didn’t put up enough numbers needed.
Future don’t look bright with dude.
Thankfully the Rockets got some future picks with the trade though.
So anyway I am rooting for the Knicks a little more now and although still loyal to Houston they are getting what they deserve.
Maybe I can stomach Eddie House a lil more now that he is off Boston, perhaps it was that environment lol.
Anyway there you go! Houston’s experiment thus far…a fail. Not epic, but a fail.
NY enjoy it, cause it only seems uphill for the Knicks!
Yea funny all of the punks that have crucified T-Mac saying he was washed up.
Sucker MC’s! Lamar is here!