It took about 22 seconds for the wounded, jaded Knicks fans at MSG to fall in love with Tracy McGrady. As soon as Knicks/Thunder tipped off and it became obvious T-Mac was the best player on the team and genuinely psyched to be in New York, the crowd was his. McGrady dropped 26 points (10-17 FG) and 5 assists in what was the most electric NY home game of the year, blowing past defenders for and-ones, hitting jumpers off-glass, and making some sick passes … With eight minutes to go in the fourth, the Knicks were down four and the crowd started chanting “We want T-Mac!” They erupted when Mike D’Antoni called him off the bench, then took it to a Michael Jackson-in-Bucharest level when their man checked back in. T-Mac’s 20-footer with 1:30 remaining put the Knicks up six and should have been the dagger, but they just couldn’t get the crucial defensive stops they needed to get … Kevin Durant‘s (somehow wide-open) triple tied it up with six seconds left, and on a play that appeared designed for McGrady, Danilo Gallinari had to force a 30-footer that had no chance as T-Mac never touched the ball. In overtime the Knicks again appeared to put OKC to bed, but again they couldn’t get the necessary stops. Durant (36 pts, 14-15 FT) stuck a go-ahead jumper and added two free throws, putting the Thunder up three with 10 seconds to go. And again McGrady never got thee ball, as Eddie House and Gallo missed threes before the buzzer … Between Eddie House (24 pts) and Sergio Rodriguez, Chris Duhon may never play another minute this season. Sergio plays with all the energy and positive recklessness that Duhon doesn’t have, and House was spraying shots like Chow Yun-Fat. The only thing Duhon could possibly provide over those two is defense, because Russell Westbrook (31 pts, 9 rebs, 10 asts) was eating House and Sergio for dinner. All night he was just going left and getting layups, one after another. It was like a replay of the Rookie/Sophomore Game … Only Clyde Frazier can use “egregious,” “inexplicably” and “perpetual” in one 10-second span and still keep it pimpin’ … Kevin Martin made his Rockets debut in front of the home crowd against Indiana. Martin came off the bench and struggled shooting the ball (14 pts, 3-16 FG), but he played a solid floor game with 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. K-Mart doesn’t have that commanding presence on the court that makes brand-new teammates automatically defer to him, but he’ll be a nice fit for this squad even if he’s not the primary scorer. It’ll be interesting to see how the dynamic between K-Mart and Aaron Brooks plays out; Brooks (26 pts, 7 asts) is locked into “I’m The Guy” mode right now and may not want to give it up …

But the story in this one was T.J. Ford. Back in his hometown, Ford (23 pts) was busting Brooks’ ass in the fourth quarter: He hit a three, a pull-up and then a runner all in a row to give the Pacers the lead with four minutes left, then racked up three straight assists — including setting Danny Granger (36 pts) up for two treys — to close the Rockets out. The Houston announcers said T.J. was playing like he was back at Willowridge High School … Other stat lines from Saturday: Jason Kidd put up 21 points, 11 assists and 3 steals to lead Dallas past Miami; Eric Gordon hit the Kings for 30 points; Stephen Jackson scored 35, and Tyrus Thomas had 12 points, 11 boards and 4 blocks, but Charlotte still lost at Milwaukee; Jarrett Jack had 23 points and 8 dimes as Toronto (without Chris Bosh) beat Washington; and Taj Gibson put up 20 points and 13 boards in Chicago’s win over Philly … Crazy finish to Kentucky/Vanderbilt. UK was up one with 12 seconds left when Eric Bledsoe missed two free throws. (What is it with John Calipari teams?) So Vandy had plenty of time to get a good shot, but freshman John Jenkins went for an NBA-range three with John Wall up in his shirt, which Wall predictably blocked. (Think Derrick Rose on Rondo in the ’09 playoffs.) After Wall split his FT’s, Vandy had to go full-court in 2.5 seconds. They actually completed the touchdown pass to A.J. Ogilvy, and he had a guy streaking to the rim for what would’ve been an uncontested layup but never saw him. As every Kentucky fan nearly had a Christian Laettner flashback, Ogilvy missed a turnaround runner … You probably heard about UK’s DeMarcus Cousins and how he’d been getting harassing calls and texts from some Mississippi State fans that found out his cell phone number. Cousins taunted the MSU crowd after Kentucky beat them the other night, making the “Call me” gesture and getting chewed out by Calipari. On the road again yesterday, Cousins was baiting the Vandy crowd and got yelled at by Coach Cal, then when the game was over, you could see him doing the “Call me” thing again. Yeah, he’s just a kid, but how does he learn nothing from this? … We’re out like Duhon …