The second half was just for sh*ts and giggles. You don’t expect that in the NBA Finals, where the two best teams in the League should be peaking in terms of chemistry, execution and physicality, but that’s what happened in Game 6. The Lakers jumped on the Celtics right away, leading by 10 at the end of the first quarter, 20 at halftime, and the second half was merely a formality. In a post-game interview, Lamar Odom put it best: “We weren’t ready to die,” L.O. said. The Lakers saw their gravestone going into the must-win game and reacted like any fighter would … Kobe led the charge with 26 points (9-19 FG) and 11 boards, but this was a team effort. Before tip-off, Mike Breen asked something like, “What’s the key for Kobe winning tonight?” — which pretty much summed up how L.A. played the three games in Boston — but this wasn’t a one-man show. Derek Fisher was aggressive from the get-go, even though he actually never shot the ball after the first couple minutes; Pau Gasol (17 pts, 13 rebs, 9 asts, 3 blks) was running the floor and played the tough-guy role on defense; Ron Artest (15 pts) shot the ball with confidence and was locked in on D; and everybody from Odom (8 pts, 10 rebs, 2 blks) to The Machine produced for the bench … About the only thing that went right for the Celtics was Ray Allen (19 pts) hitting a couple of threes after going 0-for-Boston beyond the arc. The C’s scored just 67 points, the lowest for any team in the Finals since the Jazz put up 54 back in ’98, shooting 33% from the field and 5-of-23 from three. Kendrick Perkins didn’t return after hurting his knee in the first quarter, coming down awkward on a rebound. He’d be a huge loss for Game 7. Against this particular team, Perk is probably more important for the Celtics than Andrew Bynum is for L.A. … As stingy as the Lakers defense was, Boston’s offense was simply terrible. Kobe was giving Rajon Rondo 10 feet of open space all night, and Rondo was scared to shoot. And when he did, he bricked. Even the Boston bench, which has been fairly consistent in changing the face of a game when need be, didn’t bring anything to the table … All-Star Weekend might have ruined the Shannon Brown experience for us. Every time Shannon pulls off a sick dunk — like the head-at-the-rim cram he had in the second half, or the ridiculous one-hand lob finish a little later — we can’t help but think of his weak showing in the Dunk Contest and wonder why … But Shannon may not even own the crown of Best Game 6 Dunk by a Lakers Backup Guard. Jordan Farmar caught KG with a poster dunk on the break in the first half that nobody saw coming … Was Jeff Van Gundy putting in his application for Kobe Bryant Fan Club president or something? In the pre-game show JVG looked deep into the camera and argued that Kobe didn’t do anything wrong in any of L.A.’s three losses in the series. Then he went on a longer rant in the first quarter about how “some media guys just don’t wanna give (Kobe) the credit he’s due as one of the all-time great players.” Really? We know there are a ton of fans who live and breathe the “hate” part of the love/hate Kobe thing, but the majority of the media is on his jock pretty hard … Spotted in the crowd (in addition to the Staples Center regulars): Terrell Owens, Spike Lee, Diddy and Snoop Dogg. First lady Michelle Obama was also there, tucked in one of the luxury suites. On the celeb scale, Game 7 is gonna be insane. Everybody will want to be there and be seen there … So who do you got? Kevin McHale (surprise) picked the Celtics, arguing that it’s too hard to win two straight games in this series. He’s got a point, but at the same time, it’s tough to pick Boston when they looked so bad tonight … The other big NBA news from Tuesday was Tom Izzo rejecting the Cavaliers’ offer to be their next head coach. Even if he didn’t come out and say it, this boiled down to Cleveland not being able to promise LeBron would stay, so the risk wasn’t worth it. Izzo says he’s a “lifer” at Michigan State now, and Dickie V guaranteed you’ll never see Izzo consider another NBA job, but we can’t buy that. He’s too good of a coach and there’s too much NBA money out there for this to never come up again … We’re out like Rondo’s J …
1st comes 1st. LA just blew the Celts outta the building. Buckle up for game 7!
This is how it should be.win or lose effort shouldn’t be a question.
Loved Pau demanding the ball and delivering. Artest playing intelligent and physical defence. Brown and farmar showed up in a major way.them boys got bunnies.Odom is not a non-factor.meaning we can survive an awful offensive outing from artest. He ended up having a good night.
The symphony has to show up again for game 7.period. The worst assumption we can make is to assume Boston’s gonna roll over and play dead(though I was expecting perk to roll out in a wheelchair).
We should expect hell and dish it back in spades. We gotta take it ’em.Decisively,actively,ruthlessly break their will for 48 minutes.like they handed us in 08,i’m calling for an annihilation of the worst kind at the staples.Anything less,though effective,would be uncivilized.
Again,LAL in 7.
I think JVG is simply auditioning for Phil’s job
Losing Perk is a major blow for the Celts, he is a great screener and a great off ball defender, two things that there are no stats for that are crucial to winning ball games. In fact, Perkins (along with Fisher and Artest) goes on the no-stats all-star team.
I think the major factor for game 7 will be the performances of Kobe and Rondo. While there may be a hidden hero of game 7, and there will most certainly be a goat, no individual player on either team can do more to influence their team’s chance of victory, for good or ill.
Specifically, do we see Bad Kobe take 35 shots and refuse to involve teammates, or do we see Good Kobe who almost never makes the wrong decision, makes the extra pass and doesn’t cheat off his man when he’s playing off-ball D?
Conversely, do we get the aggressive fearless Rondo who’s willing to ignore the creaky hall of famers and take and make big shots? Or do we get hesitant, deferential Rondo that doesn’t look to drive until the lane has closed, and would rather force a pass than take an open jumper, not to mention his fear of the free throw line?
Whichever team gets the better version of their unpredictable star on Thursday will spend the next year being champions, while the other team has to be content being millionaire super-humans with smokin’ hot wives and girlfriends. Now that I think about it, why should they care?
Aside from the open looks Kobe Bryant is giving Rajon Rondo on the perimeter, the other thing that struck me was his long nails. They showed a close up of Rondo in the fourth quarter on the bench and those fingernails were long. Did he ever learned about grooming in grade school?
Apologies guys for focusing on those darn fingernails. I just hate blowouts especially since I have a bias for the Celtics here. Boston was the team I followed before jumping to the Jazz after the original “Big Three” retired.
And please do not get me started on all the shots Rasheed Wallace bricked. Argh. I need something for my headache.
Shannon Brown’s sick alley oop dunk:
I love the way my lakers responded tonight.Most people thought we were done but we are still very much alive.Perkins knee injury is huge even if he is able to play,because he won’t be able to be as physical with a bum knee as he has for the majority of the finals.It’s as simple as this, if the lakers rebound and have a high percentage offense, Rajon Rondo is a non-factor. Can’t wait for game seven……
Wow. Great game by the Lakers. Kobe dominated without dominating the shots, Pau got more looks, and Ron was doing his thing offensively, and defensively, I mean, wow. GREAT job by the Lakers bouncing back and playing solid D. There were no easy looks and they packed in the lane to stop the drive (not as easy to do when you’re not up 20, so hopefully we come out better tomorrow.) When Ron’s making jumpers, the Lakers are damn near unbeatable. Our offense was pathetic. We put up 18 in the first, then made that look great w/ 13 in the 2nd. WTF?!? At one point, everyone other than the Big 3 was 1-14. That won’t cut it. Worst thing is, our defense wasn’t terrible either. We didn’t get blown out cuz of lack of D, just terrible decisions on offense and lots of unforced turnovers. Someone else better show up tomorrow or it’s back-to-back for LA…
Real exchange between 2 friends: “Do you think they’d notice if we suited up Candace Parker instead of Sheldon Williams for game 7?” “Ya, cuz we’d actually get some production from #13.”
and Shannon Brown… as Will Ferrell would say, “I’m not even mad. That’s impressive!”
Best Kobe analysis I’ve ever seen: [www.cracked.com]
Losing Perk so early in the game was a big blow to Celts rotation. After Sheed racked up that 3rd foul… it was all over. I knew the Lakeshow would take it to 7… didn’t think it was gonna be THAT damn easy. I noticed Vegas favored LA -6 1/2 Points. That was unseemingly high… put damn… guess they were correct again.
My prediction is coming to fruition. Lakers in 7 baby. Can’t wait until Thursday.
Jesus, after game 5 every celtics fan, for some unexplained reason, thought that the celtics played better as a TEAM the whole series. AFter one game might i add. Game 5 the celtics were given every borderline call, the ref’s even gave them a shot-clock violation back.
Lakers in 7, only because after i saw Nate and Big baby celebrating like they won the championship during the only good game they had all series. God those two are the most annoying, disgusting lil’ men i’ve eva seen.
No Perkins, no chance for the C’s. He’s the anchor to that entire defense. No disrespect to KG but he’s pretty much the hype man and media darling, Perk is the glue that keeps it together.
W/ Perk out, Lakers in another blow out for Game 7. It won’t be as ugly but losing by 15 points is a blowout.
im not surprised by the outcome, but we all gotta be surprised out how the game played out.
simply put, Lakers bench finally produced. thats what was missing from the games in Boston. it aint Kobes fault LA lost 2 of 3 in Beantown, its due to the bench not producing.
and when Pau Gasol is dropping damn near triple doubles, you in for it.
Celtics still win in 7 like I predicted before the series started.
When you cant shoot jumpers or threes or free throws you cannot be considered a top 3 pg.
…and FINALLY a Game 7 in these NBA playoffs. As long as it’s not a blowout, I’ll be a happy man…regardless of the winner
lakers blow out celtics at home, after losing 2 at boston…did the lakers play well, the celtics poorly, or is kendrick perkins a way bigger factor than we thought? probably all 3…paul pierce made some insanely good plays, so did ray allen, but sasha, jordan,shannon and especially lamar all did cool stuff off the lakers bench, too
Conventional wisdom says you don’t wanna see Kobe in a game 7 in Hollywood.
Conventional wisdom says Boston F***ED UP MAJORLY.
Conventional wisdom says it’s gonna be a massacre followed by a celebration (probably followed by riots) then a parade.
But ehhh, I think Boston still has a chance, even without PERK. I’ve been dying to see the KG/Sheed frontcourt for a while now. Baby’s gonna clock heavy minutes. Celts entire bench seemed thoroughly gassed last night. I don’t expect Sheed and Baby to miss all of thier shots again. Plus, they’ll be logging more minutes…they’ll be ready to go for Thursday.
AND @ #17 that’s what’s up…DITTO !!
…to everything you said after the 3 question marks.
No one saw the Farmar dunk coming really? From what I know about Farmar he generally always tries to dunk it in that situation. It’s probably a good thing that Izzo didn’t take the Cavs offer, now they can do what they are supposed to do and hire Byron Scott.
Cavs might enter next season without a coach.
coz no one is going to take that job if LeBron doesnt re-sign.
and lets just say LeBron leaves cleveland; the Cavs will be a 25 win team next year. even less if they manage to move mo williams and delonte west.
then seriously, which coach takes that job? a desperate ass wanna be coach like mark jackson, patrick ewing, bill laimbeer, rick barry, sam cassell and the lot of them wont even want that job.
and all them boys are DESPERATE to be nba headcoaches.
imagine that. if lebron leaves, cleveland might not get a headcoach. hahahahaha.
Celts will win game 7 because we are tougher mentally and have more experience than the Lakers. I’ll count on KG, Ray and Pierce to bring it before Odom and Artest any day. Lakers only wins have come after we were tired from cross country flights and being jet lagged. What is up with Van Gundy and Mark Jackson arguing that Kobe should be MVP of the series even if they lost after game 6, that goes to prove that the NBA wants the Lakers to win.
Personally…I want Perks to be back…just so there are no excuses once Boston loses game 7.
Lakers dismantled the Cs, but each game its a different story and just because they went off last night that sh*t never carries over.
Perkins going down is pretty big, need Sheed or Baby to step up. Benches play worst on the road so the starters need to step up if they want to get this done.
anyone who said Rondo is a top PG must be a Celtics fan
the guy cant shoot mid range,let alone 3
the guy cant make free throws
and he is a freakin point guard
I can even shoot better than him and maybe most of you here.
btw, i hate the celtics… but there is a reason he is a multi-millionaire
Gotta love how Pau flopped over Pierce’s leg trying to draw a flagrant foul last night on that breakaway dunk by Brown.LOL And this 2-3-2 crap don’t sit well with me, game 6 should of been in Boston last night and it would of been a wrap! Watch for Perk to pull a Willis Reed, guys love him on the team, everybody raced to the locker room to see him at halftime. I can see us winning one for Perk tomorrow!
@OneZero yes there is an old man I saw on 20/20 that made like thousands of free throws in a roll and another guy that made hundreds of 3 pointers in a roll and no NBA player can shoot like that. But how many Joes off the street can make shots in a game and against an NBA defense? And shooting FTs in an NBA Finals game is a lot of pressure, so give pros like Rondo a break.
@Legend 33 …You’re retarded. If the it was 2-2-1-1-1 like it should be the Lakers would have had game 5 at home and probably won. Bos probably would have won game 6 at home and then we would be right where we are now…game 7 in LA.
@ Legend 33
maybe you should show some class like Celts Fan and just take the beating last night as the better team won, just like the Celts did in game 5.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t BOTH TEAM FLY BACK FROM BOSTON???….but you guys are jetlagged….
And yeah, Kobe should get the mvp win or lose, cuz he’s been the ONLY player who’s shown up every single game, well, he struggled in the “Fisher game”, but 5 outta 6 is still mvp material, and I doubt if the announcers opinions mean the nba “wants” the Lakers to win.
Now you don’t like the format? lol
It was good after the Celts came in 3-2, but Lakers hold serve and now you don’t like the format. If you wanted game 6 at home, you shouldn’t have finished the season 27-27.
I gotta cosign with Lakeshow on the Pierce flopping. Dude is crafty, but fallin over whenever anybody comes near him gets the calls in Boston, but in LA, we just pick up the ball and go the other way.
If anybody sees Chicagorilla today, please ask him if Pau is still soft and Phil Jax still “can’t control Kobe”
No celebrations til Thursday with no time on the clock.
I do not disagree that rondo is a good nba player. just tired of all the media and celtics fans claiming hes the best pg since magic. He is a total LIABILITY on offense, when your being defended 10-15 feet away you might as well be playing 4 on 5
Rondo top 10 not top 3
How come when people say things I’ve been saying about Rondo all fucking year, I get crucified on the hater’s cross, but now that people are starting to see that Rondo’s lack of shooting is a bad enough problem that it actually reduces his effectiveness (in most areas, helps in some areas like rebounding).
All I’ve said about him is the media is all over his jock, but it’s undeserved until he can pick up one of the major fundamental skills in basketball: shooting.
The guy is a douche, and people don’t seem to like him at all (even on the Celts, except when he is doing a good play), but with his complete lack of ability to shoot the basketball (he IS one of the worst 5 shooters in the NBA, I don’t think there is another point guard in NBA history who gets guarded 10ft away outside the paint).
Glad to see there are others out there who are seeing what I’ve seen all year…
I fucking hope Lakers win tomorrow, and that is like the first and last time I’ll every say that :(
@legend 33 flopped? HA-HA go look at the replay. Pierce clearly watches pau coming and swings his legs to trip him.
You’re the goon that’s gon come back after game 7 and start whining about how celts woulda won it if they had a healthy perk.
@celts fan teach your boy some class or tell his ass to shut up.
