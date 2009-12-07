Weighing the options for Greg Oden: Should he keep going?

Among the questions facing the Trail Blazers as they get used to life without Greg Oden, another bigger and broader question faces Oden himself as he prepares for another grueling round of rehab and another psychological hurdle to clear once he does get back on the basketball court.

Do I want to do this anymore?

On one level, I’ll admit it sounds kind of ridiculous. Athletes get hurt all the time — and major injuries are no foreign concept — but with today’s medical technology and the evolutionary improvements made by trainers and nutritionists and others charged with getting athletes to perform at their highest level, almost anything seems sustainable. We’re no longer in the days of Gale Sayers or Greg Cook, where it seems easy for one injury to end somebody’s career permanently. Players get over stuff like this.

But in the case of Oden, it’s more than just one injury or even about the severity of each injury. From the wrist in college to the knee surgery after the ’07 Draft to the various foot and knee issues that popped up in his rookie year, and now to the fractured patella he suffered on Saturday, Oden can’t seem to avoid getting hurt. I was talking to a friend yesterday and he put it best: “Yeah, you can be 7-foot and 275 or whatever, but that don’t mean you’re built for this.”

I’m not saying Oden should retire. But I wonder how many times he’ll think about it over the course of the next year.

A couple years ago I met Oden and felt I was talking to a guy who simply played basketball because he was tall and athletic and everybody told him he should play because NBA players make a lot of money; basically, a way more talented version of Jerome James. But more recentlyI’ve talked to a Greg Oden that convinced me he does love what he’s doing. He loves being in the gym, working on his game, seeing his skills improve. He loves winning and he hates losing. And if he continues to feel the same way about the game that he did when he was busting his butt this summer, he should absolutely continue.

But on the other hand, look at it this way: You’re 21 years old, an intelligent and studious guy who would’ve gotten into a great college even if you couldn’t play ball, but your body may be falling apart. You’ve got a few million dollars in the bank already and a few million more coming to you in guaranteed money even if you never play another game. Obviously you can earn several more million playing ball and will get to do something you love, but at this rate you could become one of those 40-year-olds who can barely walk without pain and might not be able to teach your kids how to play the sport you love. Given all that, is the prospect of going back to college, finishing your degree and getting a “regular” job going to look at least slightly attractive?

We assume that all athletes are hard-wired to pursue sports until the wheels fall off, no matter what stands in the way. Grant Hill is one of those guys. Maybe Greg Oden is one of those guys. But sometime during this latest rehab process, when Oden is trying to get his knee to cooperate and do what it used to do unconsciously for him, or when he’s trying to get himself back into the kind of shape required to run with the best athletes in the world, he’ll ask himself the question: Do I want to do this anymore?

If it’s in his best interest to answer “No,” hopefully the people he listens to in his life will be supportive enough to know that it’s not necessarily a terrible thing.

