Welcome Home, Roscoe

Last night’s Hawks/Celtics game was about as close as you’ll get on TV to seeing good ol’ confrontational angry NBA action in-person without the actual risk of Jermaine O’Neal punching you in the face. We’re not sure if the Atlanta crowd was extra quiet or the court mics were just extra loud, but throughout the game you could hear pretty much everything Rasheed Wallace and Kevin Garnett were saying, especially ‘Sheed … Playing in the building he called home for about 20 minutes once upon a time, ‘Sheed was in vintage form: Yelling at every teammate, cussing at every opponent, and abusing every ref. One time Joe Johnson appeared to throw a pass out of bounds, but when the refs said Boston deflected it, ‘Sheed screamed, “Who hit that? Who hit it? TELL ME!” That was one of the few clean examples we can use. After another call against the Celts had Rasheed saying something about Blubber-Trucking Bass, Dominique Wilkins offered this useless piece of advice: “You can argue all you want, but the call is never going to change.” … Between Wallace’s Robin Harris impersonation, the fourth quarter belonged to Joe Johnson (27 pts) and Jamal Crawford (28 pts). Too bad Doc Rivers can’t afford to bench Rajon Rondo or Paul Pierce in crunch time, because it’s clear neither of them can handle ATL’s crunch-time backcourt. While Joe was giving Pierce (35 pts) bully-style buckets, Crawford was torching Rondo with quick-strike cobra bites. With 1:05 to go and the Hawks up seven, Crawford delivered the dagger when he stole a crosscourt pass by Rondo and cruised in for a dunk. Then, just to be mean, Joe added a triple in Pierce’s eye with 30 seconds left to twist the dagger … That’s a 4-0 season sweep for the Hawks over the Celtics. At the final buzzer, Atlanta’s P.A. announcer teased, “Is it a rivalry now?” … Kobe Bryant had his own homecoming Friday, returning to Philly to face the Sixers. Mostly covered by Jrue Holiday, Kobe only had two points in the first half, but came out after halftime like The Wolfman. He unleashed fadeaways in Jrue’s face, in Willie Green‘s face, in Aaron McKie‘s face — basically anybody the Sixers threw at him. Kobe finished with 24 and the Lakers got the win … If you needed proof that Derek Fisher is nearly done, look no further than this game. Allen Iverson has been struggling to get past almost every defender he’s faced this year, but last night A.I. (23 pts) was smoking Fisher so badly that Kobe eventually had to be switched onto him. Allen was treating D-Fish like his name was Tyronn Lue … The game of the night was Hornets/Bulls. Down by one with one minute remaining in the fourth, David West dropped a deep three to beat the shot clock — a “lucky shot” according to one Chicago announcer — then after Brad Miller tied it with free throws, West put N.O. back up with a layup courtesy Chris Paul (18 pts, 12 asts) drawing the entire defense his way … With seven seconds left, Hornets up two with the ball, all they had to do was inbound and Chicago would have to foul. But West (29 pts, 14 rebs) tried to hit CP with a homerun pass for a breakaway layup, proceeded to throw it too hard, and CP had to save it from going out of bounds. The Bulls capitalized, as Luol Deng‘s tip-in at the buzzer forced overtime … Even worse, Paul hurt his knee on that play, so he couldn’t guard Derrick Rose (18 pts) in the extra frame and Rose was able to carve up Darren Collison. Chicago was up two in the final seconds when Collison (not Paul) brought the ball up on N.O.’s last opportunity, but over-dribbled and turned the ball over … What’s more disturbing: The fact that Julian Wright hasn’t improved his game since high school, or that he looks more and more like Tim Thomas every day? And what are the chances those two things are related? … Defining sequence of Spurs/Grizzlies: Hamed Haddadi checked in late in the first half and immediately the Spurs went to Tim Duncan (19 pts, 9 rebs, 7 asts), who scored on Haddadi and-one. Going back on offense, Haddadi had to slow down his run to turn and look at Mike Conley so Conely could tell him exactly what to do for that possession. The Spurs won, if you couldn’t tell … Other stat lines from Friday: LeBron posted 22 points, nine boards, 13 dimes and four blocks in a rout of the Pacers; Aaron Brooks scored 33 in Houston’s win over Portland; Marcus Camby snagged 19 rebounds and four steals but the Clippers lost to Minnesota; Kevin Durant dropped 30 on the ‘Melo-less Nuggets; D-Wade‘s 22 was enough as Miami held Detroit to just 65 points; Paul Millsap hung 32 points, 14 boards and seven assists on the Kings in a win; Gerald Wallace and Stephen Jackson had 30 point apiece as the ‘Cats beat G-State; and Earl Boykins scored 15 and hit the game-winner — over 6-10 Kris Humphries, no less — as Washington snapped New Jersey’s one-game win streak … We’re out like T-Lue …
I never liked the Lakers. Back in the 80’s, I was a Celtic fan until the Big 3 was no longer there. Then I became I Jazz fan. But that is another story.
What am I getting into? Even as I hate the Lakers, I can never help but appreciate Kobe. When Iverson went on a scoring spurt, he took it upon himself to Guard AI. He guarded and shut him down.
You do not see Le Bron taking on the best offensive weapon of the opposing team and making that guy work extra-hard for every bucket.
My meal allowance says that kind of action defines what a true MVP should be. That stuff never shows itself in the stats.
Gotta love that mini vintage kobe and ai showdown in the 3rd quarter.
Julian Wright and the Hornets sucks!
it was down to the wire loss for the nets.
Boykins was 3 rebounds shy of having the same number of rebounds as Brook Lopez. <.<
“He unleashed fadeaways in Jrue’s face, in Willie Green’s face, in Aaron McKie’s face” – cold… LOL!
“The nets one game winning streak”… even colder! :)
Sheed’s lady must have pissed him off before the game…
Earl Boykins rose up and drilled that shot. Dang. Sorry nets at least you can look forward to a high draft pick (maybe). LBJ’s blocks just make you want to put your head down. Indiana seems to be eye balling that 1st pick too!
The Hornets REALLY missed James Posey last night. He always inbounds the ball in crunch time, and would never have thrown such a boneheaded pass as West did. I was at this game, and without replay, I spend all of overtime wondering what the **** even happened on that sequence. It was one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen. For the Hornets to fail so hard with all the close games they’ve won this month was just… weird.
They basically had the game. Chicago would have fouled, instead of running up and scoring a 5-4 basket. Oh, and Chris Paul wouldn’t be hurt today. I hope West thought about that all night. And really Collison too. No idea why he didn’t call timeout in OT and run a play.
We thought Taj Gibson looked better than his line suggests in this game. Wonder why Devin Brown didn’t play. It’s so horrible the Hornets traded a STARTER for NOTHING, isn’t it? They’re so cheap.
Someone beating the Celts means a very good day to me.
Man I kinda like George Hill over an (injured) Tony Parker
Only thing im watching in this East Coast swing is our defense..
And so far the last 2 opponents been held under 100.. which is coo.. but the last 2 were also the Pacers and Sixers.. but still good to see the D light weight show up in someone elses house..
And what was up with David West?? Damn.. Way to hand the game over.. did he even show up in OT??
I was watching a part of the Celtics game yesterday when i realized how i had Glen Daviss new nickname stuck in my head..
“Like the gooch disappear, vamoose u wack to me, take them rhymes back to the factory.. i see the gimmicks, the wack lyrics, the shit is depressing, pathetic please forget it.. u mad cuz my style ur admiring, dont be mad UPS is hiring (WEW)”
5 hip hop points who can name that old flava’d song..
i always screw that up lol
Dime- Fisher’s D on Iverson actually shows how much AI has slowed down not the other way around. This was one of the first games all year that Fish was able to keep up with an opposing guard. Fish was able to move his feet and keep AI out of the paint. Yea AI scored 4-5 buckets on Fish but come on. In ’01 there was no chance Fish could hang.
Flava In Ya Ear (Craig Mack Ft Biggie, Busta, L.L., Rampage)
Gimme my 5 hip hop points lol.
Houston Up! BTW.
Looks like Brooks is going to have to score many 30 something point games to keep them in the thick of it.
Atl might be that team to go this year! Even with a horrible coach lol.
A.I. do ya thing boi. To bad Kobe shut all that down lol.
LOL Aaron McKie. What is this ’01?
@ddiamondr@live.com That would be the Flavor In Ya Ear Remix
agree with #1…that’s what I always try to say about LBJ, but it’s called hating on here…
Bench Pierce? He was the only guy doing anything last night–kept the Celts in the game.
Rasheed, Rasheed. He can yap, but his game is pretty much washed up–can’t wait until his playoffs meltdowns.
Between a still-injured Garnett and a washed up Rasheed, Celts are not exactly tough in the paint. Perkins and the Gooch (I yelled it at him a few times last night (which he would have heard), but no response) frankly are more of a threat than the the twin loudmouths.
Time to rebuild is coming quick. Celts need to work some magic in the offseason and snag someone like Kaman or Biedrens in exchange for some old dead wood.
Boykins’ floaters get up above the shot clock before dropping in.
Is LeBron one of the best passing forwards ever? some of those dimes last night were ridiculous. He just makes it look too easy.
I thought the Lakers commentators were going to puke when Kobe rolled his ankle after being bumped by Brand.
Is it just me or do the Lakers get all the calls in their favour; fouls, travelling, out-of-bounds . . . always against the other team.
George Hill was killing it last night. Would have to agree with #11baron, I prefer a healthy Hill to an injured Parker.
Lastly, the Paper Boy deserved a shout-out. 32 points, 14 boards, 7 dimes leading the Jazz to the win without Deron or Boozer. I know Boozer has been great in his contract year, but I think Milsap is goin to be running wild next year . . .
@alf
LeBron did that same thing to Kobe a couple years back.
@Jay
Please name the game…I can’t remember a game where Kobe has backed down from LeBron…
Dime – can you fix the formatting for blackberry and iphone? the grey bars go over your text, its brutal.
DH- You forreal about the lakers comment?? And forreal talking about lebron best ever, then saying the lakers are the ONES who get all the traveling, fouls in their favor??
Lebron’s ability to lower his shoulder into a defender every time down without ever getting called for an offensive foul is amazing in itself. Look at all the close games the cavs have been in, and the games are decided by free throws. FREE THROWS!!!?
let the kids play-
@The Other Aj
Cant put my finger on the game exactly, but I remember it was one of those marquee games they had docked on a holiday and televised nationally. I didnt say Kobe backed down, in fact they went at each other for the last few possessions, but LeBron did ask for the task of guarding him.