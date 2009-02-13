Welcome to All-Star

As of 11 a.m. MST on Thursday, the Dime crew was all on the ground, checked in and ready to go in Phoenix for All-Star Weekend ’09. Early sightings at PHX’s Sky Harbor Airport: Scottie Pippen, reigning D-League dunk champ Brent Petway, Keyon Dooling, Keyon Dooling’s entire extended family, Ed Lover, and about 85 dudes stunting like they own a major record label when they’re nothing more than MySpace musicians. Not much going on event-wise for this first day of the NBA’s greatest weekend, but Friday is chocked full of stuff that we’ll keep you updated on throughout the day … Before heading to an EA Sports party last night, we did catch the latter part of Heat/Bulls, one of the three games on Thursday’s NBA schedule. It’s funny how Erik Spoelstra gets so much credit for no-brainer coaching moves like giving Dwyane Wade the ball at the end of the game and letting him dictate the offense, like it takes a brilliant basketball mind to do that. Wade put up 24 points and seven assists in his hometown, the most important dime coming when he hit Shawn Marion cutting to the bucket for a dunk on Thabo Sefalosha with 1.1 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner. Before that play, Ben Gordon (34 pts) gave Chicago a chance when, down three, he drew a foul beyond the arc with 6.5 seconds left and buried all three freebies. After Kirk Hinrich stole an entry pass intended for D-Wade right under the rim, Flash made up for it on the next possession when he picked off the inbounds intended for BG to set up the game-winning play … It’s kind of odd being in Phoenix right now where Marion used to be a borderline superstar and a perennial All-Star, and now the only headlines Matrix makes are when his name pops up in trade rumors. He played a solid game yesterday (12 pts, 7 rebs, 2 blks, 3 stls), but what has he done to convince the Heat they need him beyond the Feb. 21 deadline? … The Celtics knocked off the Mavs thanks to Paul Pierce, who hit the go-ahead J on a pull-up from the elbow with 1:20 remaining, then stuck the dagger from almost the same exact spot with 38 seconds left. Pierce finished with 31 points (18 in the fourth quarter) in a game where Kevin Garnett got into it with Dirk Nowitzki (37 pts) in the third quarter, prompting Doc Rivers to get himself ejected for arguing on KG’s behalf … Rajon Rondo posted a triple-double, going for 19 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists … And in the game that wasn’t on national TV, the Warriors beat Portland in a low-scoring (for them) effort, 105-98. Corey Maggette led the way with 24 points, and S-Jack and Monta added 20 apiece, offsetting Brandon Roy‘s 37 points …

So about that EA Sports party, at downtown nightclub Jackrabbit: Danny Granger and Jameer Nelson were the centers of attention for a while, as they played an NBA Live 09 game that was shown on multiple big screens around the club with $10,000 (for charity) on the line. Granger got the W and the check, but don’t you have to throw as asterisk on that seeing as Jameer basically has one arm right now? Also spotted at the party: John Starks, Ron Harper, Al Horford and Mike Conley. But by far the best part of the night was the RIDICULOUS amount of extremely hot girls in the room. No celeb females that we noticed, but the ladies were collectively on fire the entire time we were there. Lines overheard from guys we may or may not have been rolling with: “I’m very interested in the two virgins behind me,” and “I’ve got to get her to take her top off.” And while the weather isn’t typical desert-style hot during the day, it’s hot enough that some girls are going with the summer clothes. If this is what we have to look forward to for the rest of the weekend, bring it on … We’re out like Doc …