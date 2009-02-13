Welcome to All-Star

As of 11 a.m. MST on Thursday, the Dime crew was all on the ground, checked in and ready to go in Phoenix for All-Star Weekend ’09. Early sightings at PHX’s Sky Harbor Airport: Scottie Pippen, reigning D-League dunk champ Brent Petway, Keyon Dooling, Keyon Dooling’s entire extended family, Ed Lover, and about 85 dudes stunting like they own a major record label when they’re nothing more than MySpace musicians. Not much going on event-wise for this first day of the NBA’s greatest weekend, but Friday is chocked full of stuff that we’ll keep you updated on throughout the day … Before heading to an EA Sports party last night, we did catch the latter part of Heat/Bulls, one of the three games on Thursday’s NBA schedule. It’s funny how Erik Spoelstra gets so much credit for no-brainer coaching moves like giving Dwyane Wade the ball at the end of the game and letting him dictate the offense, like it takes a brilliant basketball mind to do that. Wade put up 24 points and seven assists in his hometown, the most important dime coming when he hit Shawn Marion cutting to the bucket for a dunk on Thabo Sefalosha with 1.1 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner. Before that play, Ben Gordon (34 pts) gave Chicago a chance when, down three, he drew a foul beyond the arc with 6.5 seconds left and buried all three freebies. After Kirk Hinrich stole an entry pass intended for D-Wade right under the rim, Flash made up for it on the next possession when he picked off the inbounds intended for BG to set up the game-winning play … It’s kind of odd being in Phoenix right now where Marion used to be a borderline superstar and a perennial All-Star, and now the only headlines Matrix makes are when his name pops up in trade rumors. He played a solid game yesterday (12 pts, 7 rebs, 2 blks, 3 stls), but what has he done to convince the Heat they need him beyond the Feb. 21 deadline? … The Celtics knocked off the Mavs thanks to Paul Pierce, who hit the go-ahead J on a pull-up from the elbow with 1:20 remaining, then stuck the dagger from almost the same exact spot with 38 seconds left. Pierce finished with 31 points (18 in the fourth quarter) in a game where Kevin Garnett got into it with Dirk Nowitzki (37 pts) in the third quarter, prompting Doc Rivers to get himself ejected for arguing on KG’s behalf … Rajon Rondo posted a triple-double, going for 19 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists … And in the game that wasn’t on national TV, the Warriors beat Portland in a low-scoring (for them) effort, 105-98. Corey Maggette led the way with 24 points, and S-Jack and Monta added 20 apiece, offsetting Brandon Roy‘s 37 points …
So about that EA Sports party, at downtown nightclub Jackrabbit: Danny Granger and Jameer Nelson were the centers of attention for a while, as they played an NBA Live 09 game that was shown on multiple big screens around the club with $10,000 (for charity) on the line. Granger got the W and the check, but don’t you have to throw as asterisk on that seeing as Jameer basically has one arm right now? Also spotted at the party: John Starks, Ron Harper, Al Horford and Mike Conley. But by far the best part of the night was the RIDICULOUS amount of extremely hot girls in the room. No celeb females that we noticed, but the ladies were collectively on fire the entire time we were there. Lines overheard from guys we may or may not have been rolling with: “I’m very interested in the two virgins behind me,” and “I’ve got to get her to take her top off.” And while the weather isn’t typical desert-style hot during the day, it’s hot enough that some girls are going with the summer clothes. If this is what we have to look forward to for the rest of the weekend, bring it on … We’re out like Doc …
numero uno
dos?
amigos. The trade deadline is 19th. si?
wow, dirk absolutely destroyed garnett.
you may not like him but when he is on, you cant stop dirk.
and I’m surprised kg didn’t try to kill dirk for outplaying him.
virgins at an nba dominated party are like being homosexual harassed by eddie curry . . . both are made up stories people tell to make themselves feel more self-worth.
fuck man, you know curry was just interested in your lunch, not you!
@Amar
your comment was stupid
your blog sucks
why bother typing…keep your thoughts to yourself
By the way … what is Ron Harper doing nowadays? If I remember correctly he was some kind of assistant coach with the Pistons a couple years ago?
I’ll cut you some slack because you are in PHX but missing that Beasley (#2 pick) outplayed Rose (#1 pick) on Rose’s court seems like the storyline of the night to me. Don’t count Beasley out of the ROY race yet…especially if Matrix is moved.
Somewhat related, CWeb is the best halftime show host TNT has ever had. He is hilarious..and if you missed the “grape smuggler” line last night you missed something special.
Oh..and this is also good: Kenny and CWeb as SNL’s ambigiously gay duo.
When the pic pops on the screen Kenny and CWeb fake a laugh but seem less than impressed…classic.
[www.nba.com]
Nice time stamp on this post
@ penske1
Indeed. :D
“But by far the best part of the night was the RIDICULOUS amount of extremely hot girls in the room.”
Isn’t this a gimme? I’m sure every hoochie, and hooker in a 300 mile radius around Phoenix is looking for a baby daddy. Strap it up, if ya’ll happen to hook up with one of them “virgins”.
But don’t get me wrong, I’m jealous as a motherfucker.
I’ll go with fallinup on this one.. wrap it up bromosapiens
@fallinup
i worked the all star game here in nola last year. completely agreed. a whole lot of hot ladies just looking for some dumb horny player to mess up…
KATORSE + 1
Happy B-day to myself.I’m 27 today Dimefam.And I come back tommorrow from a fucked up wrist.Ima have a good night but I wish I was where yall at.
So kg and Dirk got into it? That should shut up the “kg only starts shit w. Scrubs and guards” people for a while
CWebb while doing those highlights “even when I played KG was talking every second of the gane. Its just his competitiveness.”. More proof some of you guys just have short memories and lots of hate
19, 15, And 14 wow…
Also happy belated 75th to the greatest winner in sports history, bill russell. 2 NCAAs, a gold medal, and 11 chips. DAMN
doc–
happy b-day homey. we are all still pulling for you to make the league.
@Rafa23, ya….considering KG didn’t even guard dirk most of the game(perkins and powe did) until the very end, ya kno, when dirk started to choke as usual and the mavs stopped scoring…
@Dime, tell katz not to get kobe’d
dimecrew-
enjoy the wknd. but if you run into pacman jones….well…RUN!
@ Bron42
And don’t get Eddy Curry’d either. Know your driver!
@ Celts fan:
Dirk’s not exactly the toughest guy on the block. I’m pretty sure KG thought he could get away with bitch slapping him, much like David West did. And I’m inclined to believe it myself.
Happy birthday doc, and congrats on the summer leugue.
Happy 27th Doc.
@big v – never said dirk was tough but everyone’s always saying kg only fucks w. Scrubs and guards. Dirk’s neither. Dude may play soft but I bet that kraut could bash plenty of heads.
Lol CeltsFan..
Any other day Dirk is called soft as cotton..
And Dwade is still a monster.. a clutch monster at that.. i still say he is the best from that draft class.. come on, someone argue with me :)
beasley is way out of the ROY race. i would pick eric gordon b4 considering B-Eazy
Dirk isn’t a threat to do a goddamn thing to KG or anyone else, even if they get in his grill. One of those little guys KG messes with is probably more likely to take a stand than Nowitzki is.
@LakeShow:
I’ll take the bait since I got some time to kill before lunch. Wade ain’t the best outta that class for the following reason: LeBron James is better than him at pretty much every basketball-related activity known to man.
uh, did you watch the game? garnett did guard dirk most of the game and dirk was ripping him. in the third quarter things got really heated when dirk took garnett to the hole on two straight occasions. garnett then started yapping and so did dirk. dirk didnt back down.
garnett is a punk.
thank you Ash. Dirk PLAYS soft, but them Germans have guts. and even CWebb said taht, “He’s gotten a lot of heat for it, but KG’s been talking all game for his entire career” or something like that. It’s nothing new this year and has nothing to do w/ just getting his ring and starting to bump his gums. You don’t have to like it, but don’t pretend it just started this year.
and Big V – Dirk is soft. He plays soft and isn’t clutch, doesn’t mean he’s not willing to fight if it comes to it. BTW – that’s how a real man reacts to KG. Don’t cry cuz some of these guys act like pansies. Step back up or laugh and ignore him (like Sergio Rodriguez did a few weeks ago.) If it really intimidates you, you’re not a real threat anyway, I think we can all agree on that…
Well from what i can see Big V..
Wade averages more blocks and steals than the LBJ and has just as many assists.. Not to mention a Finals MVP and ring to show for.. I expected Lebron to at least be second best on the Olympic team and Dwade actually was the BEST player on the redeem deam.. Then Kobe second of course..
Dirk was giving everybody the business…He had the one play where he took it right in KG’s chest (elbows first of course) and took him to the basket…
The third quarter techs and fouls were a bit ridiculous, but in the end they helped get the Cs the winning energy…
If as a ref you allow an offensive player to force contact all game long, you can’t go turn around and penalize the defender who gets more physical as the game gets tougher. That makes bball harder to watch. When KG started to intensify he wasn’t really stopping Dirk, so why call the Techs and fouls? I watch for defense and offense, so to continuously watch offensive players get all the advantages, when they naturally have an advantage takes away from the competitive brilliance of the game…
ASG Weekend!! Why don’t more people celebrate this weekend?? I need some better friends. My friends all hung up they BBall sneaks and don’t even follow the game the same way anymore…Sucks. I should just went to PHX…Either way:
Rookies have a chance to win if they can figure out how to use their size advantage down the stretch, but more than likely Durant, Thad and Stuckey won’t let it happen.
Dwight gets Dunk Chip
Kapono gets 3 point Chip
Durant will put up 40+50 for the Sophs fasho..
Has anyone seen a more mature scorer from the perimeter during the second year?? Kid has been droppin 25-35 pts all year long..
@ Celtsfan:
You say: “He plays soft and isn’t clutch, doesn’t mean he’s not willing to fight if it comes to it.”
Really? How can a grown man let another grown man touch up his face on national TV and do NOTHING about it? I lost all respect for Dirk as a man after that one. Yeah he can ball, but his rep is trash after that.
@ Lakeshow:
I don’t like using Olympic basketball as a gauge of how good or bad a player is relative to another so I’m not going to argue with you there.
However, Wade may have more blocks and steals than LBJ, but do you really think he’s the better defender?
Similarly, he may average assists, but do you really think that Wade is a better passer than LeBron?
I don’t on both counts. I’m just saying, stats are definitely in the picture, but you need some context around them to truly get the bigger picture.
I respect your opinion, but I’ll have to disagree.
Hahaha, only on Dime will I find like 4 people hating on a guy after he scores 37 points. Ya’lls lives must suck!
-DOC,
Happy Bday my man…get that wrist better son
DOC – Happy Birthday fam.
My youngest boy is 1 today. His first birthday is on Friday the 13th – that’s messed up, but funny.
Seriously DR, keep ballin’ and keep your sights on coaching too.
It will happen.