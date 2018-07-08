Getty Image

LAS VEGAS – The big men at the top of the 2018 NBA Draft generally had one thing in common: All of them possess copious amounts of upside, even if they’re a bit rough around the edges. The exception to this was Wendell Carter, the former Duke Blue Devil who everyone seems to agree was as safe of a prospect as you’d find in this draft class.

For the Chicago Bulls — a team that has a reputation for preferring older college basketball players to high-risk, high-reward guys (save for their selection of Lauri Markkanen last year) — a basketball old soul like Carter made a ton of sense. His ceiling might not be as high as that of Deandre Ayton or Jaren Jackson Jr., but his floor is high and he possesses all the intangible things that you want a potential star big man to have.

Carter’s first chance to show off what he can do on the floor at the NBA Summer League came on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the big man lived up to expectations. Going up against a Cedi Osman-less Cavs side, the Bulls came out on top, 86-81. Carter had a big game, going for 16 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

Naturally, all eyes go to that last number. Duke’s defense was much-maligned last season, so much so that Mike Krzyzewski felt the need to play zone. But in the midst of all of that, Carter was an outstanding rim protector, registering a block percentage of 7.6 percent (good for 64th in the nation). Watch as Ante Zizic attempted to get to the rim against the Bulls’ big man, only for Carter to do the basketball version of a snake unhinging its jaw and consuming something whole.