Getty Image

Marvin Bagley III garnered the majority of the headlines among freshman standouts at Duke this season and, given the nature of his lengthy stay in Durham, veteran guard Grayson Allen also received quite a bit of attention. However, a third player performed at a high level and, on the heels of an impressive freshman campaign, big man Wendell Carter Jr. announced his decision on Monday to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski indicated in the official release that “it was an honor to coach Wendell” and Carter himself expressed thanks to the program and his teammates in the midst of the announcement.