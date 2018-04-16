Duke Standout Wendell Carter Jr. Announced His Decision To Declare For The 2018 NBA Draft

#2018 NBA Draft
04.16.18 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Marvin Bagley III garnered the majority of the headlines among freshman standouts at Duke this season and, given the nature of his lengthy stay in Durham, veteran guard Grayson Allen also received quite a bit of attention. However, a third player performed at a high level and, on the heels of an impressive freshman campaign, big man Wendell Carter Jr. announced his decision on Monday to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski indicated in the official release that “it was an honor to coach Wendell” and Carter himself expressed thanks to the program and his teammates in the midst of the announcement.

“I want to thank Duke University, my coaches and teammates for helping me so much, not only on the court, but off it as well. We’re all brothers, we all have each other’s’ backs. I’m really going to miss being around my friends, but I’m really going to cherish the moments we had together. I’m very excited and very happy to say I was part of something special here at Duke.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA DraftDUKE BLUE DEVILSwendell carter

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 4 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP