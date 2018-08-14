Getty Image

Wendell Carter has dreamed about all this. The former Duke standout is at Panini’s NBA Rookie Photo Shoot, decked out in his Chicago Bulls uniform for the first time, and can sum up what he’s feeling in three words.

“It feels amazing,” Carter tells Dime. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to ever since I was a kid, just to go through this whole experience is a lot of fun.”

While all of the opportunities that have popped up since the Bulls selected Carter with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft are cool, the 6’10 forward knows that he ultimately has to prove what he can do on the court. The good news is that Carter is really good at basketball, and Chicago might have the perfect big man to put alongside him in 2017’s seventh overall draft pick, Lauri Markkanen.

Carter says that he’s gotten the chance to talk to and go through workouts with the Finnish center, saying that the two have “bonded really well” in their short time as teammates. When asked about what excites him the most as they’ve gotten to know each other, Carter cites how willing both players are to sacrifice for the better of their team.

“We’re both unselfish players,” Carter says. “From the few moments I’ve had with him, I know he wants to win and we definitely share those characteristics. We’re gonna be unselfish, he’s a great shooter, I’m a great inside player.”