Wendell Carter Will Miss 8-12 Weeks Due To Thumb Surgery After The Bulls Listed Him As Day-To-Day

01.18.19 1 hour ago

The disaster that has been the 2018-19 Chicago Bulls season took an unexpected turn this week, as promising rookie big man Wendell Carter suffered a left thumb injury. Carter hurt his thumb during the Bulls’ 107-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the penultimate game in a five-game west coast road trip that came to an end on Thursday.

The final game was against the Denver Nuggets, which the Bulls ended up losing by 30. Upon returning to Chicago, Carter had his hand examined, at which point it was revealed that the thumb sprain was actually a torn ligament. As such, the rookie will miss the next 8-12 months after undergoing surgery.

