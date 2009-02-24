We’re in Good Company

After leaving the Zipway meeting with John Starks, we walked a couple blocks down to 34th Street (Home of Madison Square Garden)to hop on the train. For all you non New Yorkers, 34th street is a huge foot traffic hub because you can take trains from Penn Station (34th’s other name) all the way to Philadelphia, New Jersey Boston and Connecticut.
So naturally thousands of people pass through there everyday, and with that said it was good to see a copy of DIME in the newsstand on the 2/3 subway platform. Next to DIME was the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The train was coming so I couldn’t check it out but it was good to see our hard work chillin next to some hot chick in one of the busiest newsstands in NYC.
Bar Rafeli is the hottest chick in the world… Leo is so lucky
nice work Dime! that’s a good look for you guys…
u guys should hire a merchandiser and have them place all your magazines next to swimsuit editions… or just have an intern do it… jajajajajjajaja
Congrats Dime, but next time tell Bron Bron to be a little more respectful to the cross.
Love Dime – and Bron – but if I see those two side by side I’m picking up the half-naked girl.