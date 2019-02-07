Veteran Wing Wesley Matthews Will Reportedly Join The Pacers On The Buyout Market

Associate Editor
02.07.19

Getty Image

Wesley Matthews has suited up for a pair of teams in the past few weeks. The veteran wing was a member of the Dallas Mavericks for much of the season, then was included in the package that the Mavs sent to the New York Knicks for Kristaps Porzingis. Now, after two games in Manhattan, Matthews is slated to join another franchise.

Reports indicate that Matthews and the Knicks will agree to a buyout, an expected move the makes him a free agent. The market for Matthews’ services would be long if he was a free agent for any period of time, but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, that won’t be the case, as he’s slated to join the Indiana Pacers.

Around The Web

TAGSINDIANA PACERSWesley Matthews

Listen To This

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 5 hours ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 2 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP