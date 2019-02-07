Getty Image

Wesley Matthews has suited up for a pair of teams in the past few weeks. The veteran wing was a member of the Dallas Mavericks for much of the season, then was included in the package that the Mavs sent to the New York Knicks for Kristaps Porzingis. Now, after two games in Manhattan, Matthews is slated to join another franchise.

Reports indicate that Matthews and the Knicks will agree to a buyout, an expected move the makes him a free agent. The market for Matthews’ services would be long if he was a free agent for any period of time, but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, that won’t be the case, as he’s slated to join the Indiana Pacers.