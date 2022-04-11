After the Eastern Conference play-in and playoff matchups were set earlier in the evening, the four teams jockeying for position in the West got their chance to solidify seeding in the late slate.

Phoenix and Memphis were locked into the 1- and 2-seed respectively and rested players accordingly, but the Warriors, Mavs, Jazz, and Nuggets all had something to play for on Sunday night. A Warriors win would secure the 3-seed, as they played a Pelicans team focused on getting rested for the play-in, but a Golden State loss would’ve left the door open for Dallas to beat the Spurs and jump into the third spot. Below them, Utah and Denver were tied for the 5-seed, with the Jazz holding the tiebreaker and playing the aggressively tanking Blazers, while the Nuggets hosted the star-less and already eliminated Lakers.

All four teams picked up wins on Sunday night, meaning the standings from earlier in the day held true and the first round matchups in the West are now set.

1. Phoenix Suns vs. 8. Winner Of Friday Play-In Game (MIN/LAC/NOP/SAS)

2. Memphis Grizzlies vs. 7. Minnesota Timberwolves OR L.A. Clippers

3. Golden State Warriors vs. 6. Denver Nuggets

4. Dallas Mavericks vs. 5. Utah Jazz

Warriors-Nuggets will be an interesting matchup between Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green, as well as Golden State anxiously waiting for the return of Stephen Curry, who is expected back and a full go by Game 1. Mavs-Jazz will feature two teams desperate to advance to the second round after some early playoff exits recently, with Dallas currently holding its breath after Luka Doncic left the finale against San Antonio with a calf strain.