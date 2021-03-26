The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament produced a ton of upsets on the men’s side and some thrillers on the women’s side, but only one buzzer-beater across the two tournaments, that coming from Jordan Nixon of Texas A&M to push the Aggies to the Sweet 16.

The upsets were fun, but without the thrilling last second moments, it felt like this March was a bit lacking in the Madness department without a number of buzzer beaters. Luckily, the Division II tournament was ready to step up, as West Texas A&M and Lincoln Memorial put on a thriller in Evansville that gave us an absolutely incredible finish, as the Buffaloes stunned the Railsplitters with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Zach Toussaint on a tip rebound to reach the title game on Saturday.

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED.@WestTXD2Hoops NAILS the three as time expired and they are moving on to the @NCAADII National Championship. pic.twitter.com/3QSASXRSPT — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 26, 2021

It is the wild, chaotic scene that March is best known for and the dogpile celebration from the Buffaloes, next to the painful dejection of Lincoln Memorial, provided the perfect “thrill of victory, agony of defeat” moment. For West Texas A&M, they will move on to face Northesat Missouri State in their quest for a first-ever national championship on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on CBS, while the Railsplitters will have a tough journey back home after a gutting loss.