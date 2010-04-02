West Virginia will win the National Championship

The day after Christmas ’09, I watched West Virginia play at Seton Hall and get everything they could handle before narrowly edging a mediocre Big East opponent. West Virginia was ranked No. 6 in the country at the time and considered a national title contender, but I saw a team that might not have cracked the Top 20 four years ago.

But these Mountaineers aren’t playing against history; they’re playing the teams in front of them who are also part of the 2K10 version of college basketball. And whether you’re a fan of the talent-depleted, parity-filled landscape or not (I am), it doesn’t change the facts. You don’t need a Lottery pick or even a handful of NBA players to win it all — you don’t even have to play a perfect game like Villanova in ’85 — so long as you can mix enough of the right ingredients that make up a championship recipe. Here’s why WVU will be crowned Iron Chef next Monday:

STAR POWER

From the playground to the pros, every championship team needs at least one player who, when all else fails, can carry the offense for stretches and take over a game. Da’Sean Butler is that guy for West Virginia. The 6-7 wing is the senior captain and leading scorer at 17.4 points per game, with six game-winners under his belt this season alone. Not saying he’s the Kobe Bryant of the college game, but he is about as important to the Mountaineers as Kobe is to the Lakers.

DEFENSE

Whether employing their preferred 1-3-1 zone or going man-to-man, WVU has enough size, speed, athletes, and committed defenders to build a moat around the rim. They ranked second in the Big East in scoring defense (63.1 ppg), sixth in field-goal percentage defense (41.3%), and third in three-point percentage defense (31.6%). They don’t force a lot of turnovers, they just don’t allow easy shots and have a habit of making things difficult for opposing stars.

Against notoriously explosive and offensive potent Kentucky in the Elite Eight, WVU allowed John Wall to score 19 points (7-18 FG) and DeMarcus Cousins had 15, but as a team the Wildcats shot 34% from the field and a ghastly 4-for-32 from three. It was more than just a bad day at the office; Bob Huggins identified a weakness in UK and exploited it. Before that, WVU slowed down run-and-gun Washington (holding star NBA prospect Quincy Pondexter to seven points), and held up-tempo Missouri under 60 points and 33 percent shooting.

VERSATILITY

West Virginia has stared down three of the fastest teams in the country on their way to Indianapolis (Missouri, Washington and Kentucky) and kept each game at their preferred pace. None of the teams left in the Final Four field can run like the teams WVU has already taken down, and the Mountaineers are probably the most athletic team of the bunch.

Going through the Big East schedule they faced a variety of styles and systems and beat almost everyone. Meanwhile, in the NCAA’s, a different player has stepped up every game: Butler dropped 28 against Mizzou’s full-court pressing and trapping, Kevin Jones dominated UW inside for 18 and 8 boards, and backup PG Joe Mazzulla picked apart Kentucky for 17 points.

And then there’s Devin Ebanks. The top NBA prospect on the Mountaineers, the 6-9 Rudy Gay clone still hasn’t played his best game yet. He put up 16 points and 13 boards in the first-round scrimmage against Morgan State, and filled the stat sheet with 12 points, seven boards, five dimes and four steals against Washington. I feel like he’s still due for an explosion.

EXPERIENCE

Four starters returned from last year’s NCAA Tournament team, led by seniors Butler and Wellington Smith. And although regular starting point guard Truck Bryant probably won’t play due to a broken foot, reserve Mazzulla is the same kid who tore up Duke for a near triple-double in the Big Dance two years ago.

MOMENTUM

The Mountaineers have won 10 in a row dating back to Feb. 27, which includes the Big East Tournament and this NCAA tourney run. Of the remaining teams, only Butler has a longer streak. WVU hasn’t lost in over a month, even though only two of those games were actual home games. They’ve won close games and blowouts. They’ve gotten up for big-name teams and taken care of business against the lesser names. Even on days when their outside shots aren’t falling, like against Washington in the Sweet Sixteen, they’ll dominate the offensive glass and compensate with second-change points. They’re clicking right now.

MOTIVATION

I’ve been talking to Kevin Jones for his Dime Final Four diary, and in every conversation so far he’s brought up the fact that his team has a chip on their shoulder. West Virginia was generally overshadowed by Syracuse all year in the Big East, they were generally viewed as the underdog against Kentucky, and now they’re up against the Yankees of college basketball, facing Duke in the national semifinal. If they win on Saturday? Either they get the nation’s underdog flavor of the month in Butler, or a Michigan State program that is gaining respect as a legit powerhouse under Tom Izzo. At every turn, justified or not, West Virginia feels slighted and has something to prove. If you weren’t aware, that means something in college basketball.

And don’t forget Huggins. Although he’s amassed 670 wins in his career, there is still a debate out there over whether he’s really a Hall of Fame coach. Some say he fattened his win total in non-major conferences (i.e., C-USA when he was with Cincinnati), and point out that Huggins had only been to the Elite Eight twice before this season, and to the Final Four just once (in 1992). Not to mention his program at Cincinnati didn’t exactly reflect the shining ideals of college basketball in terms of graduation rates and Boy Scout behavior, and the fact that “Huggy Bear” himself is only a little less cuddly than Shredder.

But this is Huggins’ moment to cement his legacy, taking down the universally-respected Coach K and possibly Izzo along the way to his first national championship and silencing his critics who say he can’t win the big one. After all, coaches can have chips on their shoulders, too.