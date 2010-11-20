Westbrook covers for Durant, leads Thunder upset in Boston

11.20.10 8 years ago 39 Comments
Kevin Durant has been a mere mortal this season. Yes, he is leading the NBA in scoring (28.0 ppg), but his shooting percentages are down significantly, and his OKC Thunder are looking more like a low-seed playoff team in the West rather than the conference title threat so many people expected to see. The Durant hype train has slowed down a little, but last night he might have reaffirmed his MVP contender status by sitting on the bench. With Durant (ankle) and Jeff Green out for the Thunder’s game in Boston, the team had no offensive flow whatsoever in the fourth quarter and were thoroughly outplayed. All they could manage was Russell Westbrook (31 pts, 9-21 FG, 7 turnovers) acting like a 13-year-old playing with 10-year-olds at recess, calling his own number to jack off-balance jumpers and tough layups and only passing the ball when he needed space to get it back. Even if KD was at 50 percent, he would have automatically improved OKC’s offensive situation. He’s that valuable … And yet OKC was still ahead on the scoreboard thanks to the work they put in through the first three quarters. OKC was up three when Delonte West got a wide-open look beyond the arc in the final seconds, but he bricked and James Harden sealed it at the line. That was more of an escape than a victory for the Thunder … It’s been damn near 20 years, and referees still don’t know how to call games involving Shaq. In the fourth quarter Westbrook went flying toward the rim and got bumped by Shaq, then he went flying toward the fans on the baseline. The refs rightfully called a foul, but then somebody decided it should be a flagrant, even though all Shaq did was jump straight up and put his hands up. Can we stop handing out flagrants just because some people know how to take a spectacular fall? … Before he had to sit out key stretches of crunch time with a tweaked hamstring, Rajon Rondo (14 pts, 7 asts) picked up his 30th steal of the season. That was a big deal. As you may know, as part of the Boston’s Got Wings program, for every steal Rajon gets this season, Red Bull will donate $500 to the city of Boston’s Parks and Rec Department to refurbish local basketball courts. This first 30-steal milestone will see a donation of $15,000 to Boston’s famed Malcolm X Park. After that, the public gets to decide where the next donation will be made. Click here for more info on the program and to vote for the court you think should receive the next round of funding

