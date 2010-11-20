Westbrook covers for Durant, leads Thunder upset in Boston

Kevin Durant has been a mere mortal this season. Yes, he is leading the NBA in scoring (28.0 ppg), but his shooting percentages are down significantly, and his OKC Thunder are looking more like a low-seed playoff team in the West rather than the conference title threat so many people expected to see. The Durant hype train has slowed down a little, but last night he might have reaffirmed his MVP contender status by sitting on the bench. With Durant (ankle) and Jeff Green out for the Thunder’s game in Boston, the team had no offensive flow whatsoever in the fourth quarter and were thoroughly outplayed. All they could manage was Russell Westbrook (31 pts, 9-21 FG, 7 turnovers) acting like a 13-year-old playing with 10-year-olds at recess, calling his own number to jack off-balance jumpers and tough layups and only passing the ball when he needed space to get it back. Even if KD was at 50 percent, he would have automatically improved OKC’s offensive situation. He’s that valuable … And yet OKC was still ahead on the scoreboard thanks to the work they put in through the first three quarters. OKC was up three when Delonte West got a wide-open look beyond the arc in the final seconds, but he bricked and James Harden sealed it at the line. That was more of an escape than a victory for the Thunder … It’s been damn near 20 years, and referees still don’t know how to call games involving Shaq. In the fourth quarter Westbrook went flying toward the rim and got bumped by Shaq, then he went flying toward the fans on the baseline. The refs rightfully called a foul, but then somebody decided it should be a flagrant, even though all Shaq did was jump straight up and put his hands up. Can we stop handing out flagrants just because some people know how to take a spectacular fall? … Before he had to sit out key stretches of crunch time with a tweaked hamstring, Rajon Rondo (14 pts, 7 asts) picked up his 30th steal of the season. That was a big deal. As you may know, as part of the Boston’s Got Wings program, for every steal Rajon gets this season, Red Bull will donate $500 to the city of Boston’s Parks and Rec Department to refurbish local basketball courts. This first 30-steal milestone will see a donation of $15,000 to Boston’s famed Malcolm X Park. After that, the public gets to decide where the next donation will be made. Click here for more info on the program and to vote for the court you think should receive the next round of funding …
Westbrook was straight jackin in the 4th Qtr, couldn’t understand some of those shots.
Warriors/Knicks game was full of buckets….and no D.
At 10-1, am I the only one who thinks the Spurs are flying under the radar?
Kevin’s got no love tonight, 0 pt and only 7 reb
lemme get this straight. Russell westbrook is what 9 of 21 but gets first billing but my dude matt barnes has a FLAWLESS game getting his team to victory and gets an afterthought mention…really !
you do realize this might never happen again in barnes or any other nba player’s career for a looooooooong time right ? Kudos dude. Imma give you props ! Sheeiiit .
oh and by the way ,dirk has no closer gene in his body. No offence agaainst any ,avs fan.it just is what it is..
This lost could come back to haunt Boston. They had no business losing that game, especially with K.D. out. One game could be the difference in home court advantage with Miami, Orlando or LA… Spurs looking good but have had an easy schedule up to this point. They are looking good though. The Rockets are horrible and they have no reason to be, damn shame.
Why are the Heat fans not showing up to games? Their arena looks half empty all the time. Horrible fan base.. Just bandwaggoners..
That OKC win was definitely an upset. No KD, and Green? Dammmb Boston.
Russell Westbrook was destroying Rondo until the 4th quarter, because basically West was checking Russ and Russ almost sank his team with ill advised shots.
Still a beast leading his team to win without KD, though.
Dirk was str8 shooting the face off of any Bull who stepped in his crosshair. But that is exactly why they lost. Taj and Noah combined out rebounded the entire Mavs team. When your 7ft star forward doesnt knw how to rebound its tough to win close games. Oh and Rose wasnt in and out during crunch time he sat for 2min while they patched him up. Then came back and controlled the game. The Bulls won that game as a team finally. It wasnt just on Rose.
Forgot to mention Turiaf got GOT again last night by Monta Ellis. Is he auditioning to be in gay porn or something? Because why else would a guy take that many facials from other men. So OKC won vs Bos and RW got with Rondo. D’d his ass up and sharted on him. No love from the refs in the 4th who made every attempt to keep Bos in game.
Goddamnit Kobe, what the heck is he doing, shooting 8-27, crap
and Westbrook owns Rondo, and he did it without his 2 other “mini” big 3 at the GArden!
Hornets are fantastic, but the Spurs? damn…we cant forget about them.
Boston lost coz Big Baby couldn’t make FTs.
I’ve always liked OKC and given their team credit to do damage in the playoffs with Durant and RW. But damn, they don’t have any other legit post offense as seen with Westbrook jacking the whole 2nd half. Not really a good look for a supposed title contender.
D-Rose just leading the Bulls to wins.
How does Boston lose to OKC w/o KD?? Had to do a double take at the box scores on that 1…The Bulls r working out the kinks but playing hard n gettin wins while Boozer is still n street clothes. Overrated my ass. Chicagorilla, u still like the Hawks Bucks and Bobcats over Chi? u nd to rethink that sh1t son
Kobe has awful shooting nights on the regular. he has a great team, so no one mentions it due to the wins.
Hornets and Spurs are tops in the league now at 10-1, but which of those two teams is really legit? I like the Spurs road record – undefeated.
Both of those teams need to play some top caliber competition before we can truly know how good they are
At LaGuardia as we speak on my way 2 the Chi. P1ssed that the only thing goin on at the UC while im there is the freakin circus
What about Monta Ellis’ Sick Dunk over Ronny Turiaf (yeah, again ;)??
[www.youtube.com]
@smoove chips
i gotta agree with you, barnes came off the bench and played possibly the best offensive game of his career and westbrook got the billing smdh….
also, wtf is up witht the Rockets? really, you lose to the raptors? yall are better than that.
And dirk put a hurting on Chi-towns front line. he twisted his ankle and still was killing whoever was on him. too bad he stayed away from the paint
Why they be donatin to a racist like Malcolm X? Next they should be givin it to the Hitler Foundation.
And what’s up with you guys ignoring Tim Duncan’s record breaker last night? Had that been a Laker or Celtic, you’d have his pic on top of the smack. Can’t get no respect from you peeps
@ Chaos/ smoove chips
its probably cuz lakers beat the wolves, vice versa, if barnes dropped a “perfect” game on Boston at the Garden, i’m sure he’ll get the headline (maybe) haha.
Max Headroom WAS and always be annoying. Why did you all gotta have to release some suppressed memories. Some things are better left forgotten.
2 in a row for the Raps. Dont worry folks this is the hilite of our season, promise.
Now magic comeback for utah vs the spurs. The underrated parker outplayed deron.
ummm…dime, the flagrant was called on Pierce for the push in the back. There was like 3 players swarming on Westbrook on that play.
I know Shaq looks like 3 people, but it was actually 3 people and Pierce got the dirty play called on him. It wasn’t on Shaq.
Darko killed that game! I’m a big Lakers fan and I have to hand it to Darko on that game.
As much as i love westbrook and the thunder. how is darko not the featured guy. he dropped 24/17/5/6 against Pau Gasol the best PF in the league
instead of building or refurbishing the modern day plantations (courts and playgrounds) up there in Boston, why don’t they donate money to refurbishing schools, replenishing school supplies where kids can learn as well as participate in sports and physical activity?
@Soul_Brova1
Standing ovation!
@Brooklyn, as nice as Rose is, no way he can keep winning games alone. Last night the team stepped up, not so much offensively but defensively and making good/lucky plays. To be a top team we need to execute plays in the crunch like the Spurs, Lakers. Not just depend on our star to make a play on his own. Do think the other teams are better…no right now but we arent any better than they are. Boozer aint gonna change any of that, but i hope im wrong.
Damn Boston, beat OKC with KD but cant close the deal without him?
They called the flagrant on Shaq, not Pierce. That’s some BS right there. He jumped straight up yet got called for it.
Darko was straight beasting yesterday. Holy shit, that was some news for me. And against maybe the best big man in the league, he deserves some recognition for that shit.
Typical 9-2 Celtics.
They blow out a complete Thunder team in OKC, while Rondo outplays Westbrook. Then the Celtics come back home with a great record and play a Durant-less, Green-less OKC team and lose with no effort.
I could tell from the first few plays the Celtics were in for a long night. The Celtics played matador defense, no hand movement, foot or ball movement on offense or defense. No Passion! Doc Rivers even said they were Non-Chalant and relieved when they heard Durant and Green weren’t playing. WTF?
Rondo (who shot well at 7/10 on a assortment of jumpers, drives and dunks) finally decided to ratchet up his defense in the fourth quarter right before he got hurt and Delonte took over. But even if he didn’t. Those were the nights, he’s gotta say “the hell with my team mates, I’m going to the basket and taking Westbrook, since he’s coming after me”)!
You shot 70% Rondo!! Why didn’t you take more shots? Yeah. Westbrook couldn’t buy a shot in the fourth quarter. Yeah Wesbrook was a 13% three pointer shooter and only hit 2 all season (the same as Rondo with a whole bunch more attempts); yeah Westbrook had 7 turnovers; and more near turnovers. But you’re team mates were out to lunch Rondo and you should of been more greedy and aggressive (or decided to play defense earlier), cause you and your team mates knew Westbrook was coming after you. They even let the scrubs hit easy shots/buzzer beaters and played no help defense all game. They were sleep walking! Incredible!
As the Boston Globe said “this was the first time Rondo was out played by a point guard all season”. He’ll be fine, once his hamstring heals. But it wasn’t the first time the Celtics took it easy and tried to turn it on to lesser opponent and found out it was too late.
Big Baby a 92% free throw shooter, missed 4 free throws in a row near the end of the game, when two of them could of tied the game! I guess his average is declining back to the mean?
I hope this teaches them a lesson for good. They were God awful!! Now watch them go beat the Lakers, Heat and Spurs by 20 if they were on the schedule?
Sorry for the Rant Guys
Oh Their 9-3 now of course.
That time with TEAM USA must have unlocked a door for Westbrook he is on a tear and could throw up afew (like 5) trip dubs this season
@BostonGuy
I agree, Rondo was way too passive today passing up too many shots when he pretty hot. He actually swished a j in reply to Westbrook. His hamstring came up lame at the worst possible moment and they couldn’t close the deal.
Westbrook was amazing for 3 quarters. Then kinda chilled. Dunno what happened.
No one talking about Rondo’s follow dunk.
@Stunna
Yeah. Rondo’s shot looked really good today after that early 3 point attempt. But the reason why he shot that 3 pointer, was because his team mates weren’t moving with out the ball much.
Sometimes Rondo’s to passive (unless it’s the playoffs). He’s gotta realize that he’s got to shoot, penetrate and drive more instead of trying to set up the offense up top.
He’s got to constantly penetrate, especially when the offense is not flowing well, or those guys are not hitting their shots. Sometimes his team mates go to sleep and that was the reason for the flak between him and those guys in the past. Rondo felt that they didn’t always play hard enough in 2009 and Ainge confirmed this and he and Rivers vindicated Rondo.
My solution (if I was him); drive, penetrate and shoot more, when those guys are loafing it!!
@Stunna
Regarding Rondo’s follow up Jumper to Westbrook you mentioned:
I think Rondo is such a team player, consummate point guard that he wouldn’t even want to get into back and forth with Westbrook like that. Which I understand. But the solution to that is, when the defense rotates (if they do), pass it to one of your team mates. Your not hogging it, if you have a open shot or passing it to your team mates.
Rondo has to keep in his mind, to always be aggressive and penetrate. Cause if you watch Rondo’s game, he very rarely if ever gets stripped or loses his handle. Most of his turnovers comes on miscommunication or unexpected passes from his team mates. Shoot! That was actually the first charge I saw him receive all year.
So he’s never out of control like other point guards. But now with Delonte on the team, he should always push the ball on made baskets and misses when ever he can or he’s in the game.
I meant above “unexpected passes TO his team mates”. Lol.
Darko was a beast! The guy has skill. That kind of beating could emotionally wreck pau for the rest of his career
you guys let a new cat write today’s blog? aint got the same flava as it usually does, and the typo’s were noticeable. you guys are better than that. no doubt though, dime’s where it’s at for the best breakdown of daily league activity still.
Bosh had FOURTEEN rebounds. Pussy just had his first double digit effort of the season. What a douche.
The floors needed an upgrade bad at that park too. Gotta love this promotion from Rondo and Redbull