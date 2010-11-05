Westbrook outduels Miller; Knicks/Bulls renew the rivalry

Evidence was building up for Russell Westbrook, if anything, to have a meltdown in crunch time rather than take over last night’s Thunder/Blazers game. Throughout the second half, Wetsbrook was attacking the basket only to miss shots and not get calls. Meanwhile, Andre Miller (16 pts, 11 asts) was kind of busting Westbrook’s ass and picking apart the OKC defense Westbrook was supposed to spearhead. But right when it seemed Westbrook was one more no-call away from a technical foul or a rash of bad decisions, he locked in. Westbrook (28 pts, 11 rebs) started knocking down pull-up jumpers, owning the offensive glass, and was actually very ‘Dre Miller-like in his knack for making the right play at the right time in OKC’s one-point win … James Harden put the Thunder up three in OT with a finger roll and-one in transition, and nobody scored until Brandon Roy‘s free throws in the final minute. On the possession where Portland needed a stop and almost forced a turnover, Jeff Green saved the ball to Kevin Durant (28 pts, 11 rebs), whose free throws made it a three-point game with 13 seconds left. Wes Matthews looked off B-Roy (19 pts) beyond the arc and got himself to the line, but he missed the second FT and Westbrook came flying in from Salem for another huge rebound, then effectively iced it with two free throws … Too bad nobody told Kevin Harlan that part. OKC was up four after the free throws, but when Portland’s Armon Johnson raced down the court and hit a meaningless three, Harlen yelled, “For the tie â€“ OHHHHH!” … So in the matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 picks from the 2007 Draft, Durant again drove Portland fans â€“ and the bitter Seattle fans who infiltrated the Rose Garden crowd with their Sonics gear â€“ crazy thinking about what they missed. But Greg Oden is KILLING Durant in the fashion game, we have to give him that … There were stretches where LaMarcus Aldridge guarded Durant, and he didn’t do a bad job. If OKC and Portland meet in the playoffs and that’s something LMA can do regularly, that’s huge as far as throwing another different look at KD defensively. Not too many guys can match KD in height and athleticism, but Aldridge is one of them … It feels like Knicks haven’t had a TNT Thursday night game since Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe shared the backcourt, so they made the most of their rare opportunity last night. In an up-and-down game that benefits a Mike D’Antoni squad more than a Tom Thibodeau team, the Knicks went up big early and held off the Bulls charge late. Toney Douglas dropped 30 points (5-9 3PA) for NY off the bench, while Ray Felton put up 20 points and 10 assists, and Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points with four triples … Maybe the Bulls could have stolen a W, except Thibodeau kept Derrick Rose on the bench pretty much all of the fourth quarter while the crowd chanted “We want Rose!” Classy as usual, Rose said all the right things to reporters after the game, but you know he couldn’t have been cool with that. And the crazy part is that Rose (24 pts, 14 asts) was the Bulls’ best player all night. It’s not like he had a bad night … Second quarter, Rose blew past Douglas and unleashed a two-hand banger that was real close to the infamous Goran Dragic assassination … Why is Reggie Evans trying to be the Bad News Brown of the NBA? A while back he went at Amar’e on Twitter for no good reason, and this week somebody asked Reggie’s opinion on the Kevin Garnett vs. Charlie Villanueva beef: “I’d love to see Charlie and KG in the ring. I’d pick Charlie,” Evans told the Toronto Star. “I’ve seen KG get his ass whupped. He’s always barking, and when it’s time to get physical, he’s always been a little chihuahua.” Funny that Reggie would go with the dog analogy, since he’s the one known to invade a grown man’s most personal space … We’re out like benching your best player …