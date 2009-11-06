What 2 Watch tonight, 11.6

Seven matchups to watch on Friday’s 13-game schedule…

Detroit @ Orlando: The Demons vs. Dwight Howard

How else do you explain Howard consistently looking his worst against the Pistons no matter who’s on the roster or the coaching staff? Earlier this week, old nemesis Ben Wallace led a new unit of goons that limited Dwight to eight points and five boards, and fouled him out in just 17 minutes. How much money would Superman pay Krypto-Nate Robinson this summer not to sign with the Pistons if it looked like things were headed that way? Maybe Nate’s agent should start some false rumors just in case. Anyway, Dwight got some of his rhythm back by dropping 25 points on the Suns the other night, and at least this time he gets Detroit at home. (League Pass, 7 p.m. EST)

Atlanta @ Charlotte: Josh Smith vs. Gerald Wallace

On paper, the logical move for Larry Brown is to put SF Wallace on PF Josh Smith and stick PF Boris Diaw on the less-athletic SF Marvin Williams. Two of the most physically gifted players in the game, both on the cusp of All-Star status, are almost an identical match. Crash and J-Smoove can each slap up a 20-10 stat line on any given day, along with a handful of blocks and steals, plus a three-pointer or two. Not to mention the high potential for somebody to crack a Plays of the Day highlight reel. (League Pass, 7 p.m. EST)

Phoenix @ Boston: Steve Nash vs. Rajon Rondo

Nobody seems to notice, but Nash should be right there with Carmelo in the too-early MVP discussion. In Phoenix’s 4-1 start he’s putting up 19.6 points and 10.8 assists for the League’s highest-scoring team. Rondo is one of the guys who has Nash’s number, though. Last season Rondo averaged 27.5 points, 8.5 dimes and 2.5 steals in two games against the Suns, and they’re still talking about the time he damn near popped Nash’s ACL’s with that in-and-out move in Boston. If we’re lucky, Chris Webber is working NBA TV’s “Gametime” broadcast tonight and can properly punctuate the impending highlights. (League Pass, 7:30 p.m. EST)

Denver @ Miami: Nene vs. Jermaine O’Neal

You know ‘Melo and D-Wade will get theirs, but the X-factor head-to-head matchup is between the two big men. Nene (14.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg) has actually been playing up to the All-Star expectations George Karl put on him in the preseason, and although J.O. (14 ppg, 8 rpg) has cooled off from looking like his old All-Star self in Miami’s first two games, he’s still integral to the Heat’s success considering they don’t have an abundance of scorers. (League Pass, 7:30 p.m. EST)

Milwaukee @ Minnesota: Brandon Jennings vs. Jonny Flynn

OK, so it doesn’t have as much appeal as Jennings vs. Ricky Rubio, but it’s still a chance to get a look at two potential PG’s of the future. Jennings (22 ppg, 5.3 apg) is the talk of the rookie class so far, and Flynn (13.8 ppg, 3.6 apg) is putting up solid numbers in his own right. The Bucks look like they’re better than a lot of people thought, but you can’t say the same for the Wolves. (League Pass, 8 p.m. EST)

Cleveland @ New York: LeBron James vs. The Hope Creed

Last chance for the Knicks’ faithful to convince LBJ he can’t live without making MSG his home office. You’ve seen when a star high school recruit is being hosted on a college visit and the fans catch wind, so they’re on their best behavior and trying to send good vibes? Like, the kid isn’t in his gym, but they want to make it feel like it could be his. The only difference is that, this time, the star recruit actually plays for the other team. (ESPN, 8 p.m. EST)

Memphis @ L.A. Lakers: Allen Iverson vs. Derek Fisher

If Lionel Hollins is thinking of doing something like benching A.I. to make a point, he should at least wait until after this game. Like Iverson always says, the point here is to win basketball games, and Hollins has to realize he has a better chance of beating the Lakers if he takes advantage of this matchup. Fisher did look good against Russell Westbrook earlier this week, but for the most part he can’t stay in front of quick guards anymore, and A.I. isn’t somebody you can just back off of and allow to shoot jumpers. Whether Iverson comes off the bench or what, he should get significant PT in this one to see how Phil Jackson responds. (League Pass, 10:30 p.m. EST)

