What are you watching tonight?

Seven games on Monday’s NBA schedule, with a few interesting story lines. Which one will you be watching?

Phoenix @ Washington — Shaq and Amare take turns cramming on arguably the League’s worst interior defense, with some J-Rich bangers thrown in for good measure. Obviously this game was scheduled for national TV (NBA TV) back when it was assumed Gilbert Arenas would be healthy.

Atlanta @ Miami — Shawn Marion gets a look at what he used to be (Josh Smith), Joe Johnson gets a look at what he wants to be (D-Wade), and Mike Bibby and Mario Chalmers go head-to-head in a clash of styles. Chalmers is coming off one of his best games of the year, when he outplayed Jameer Nelson and made the game-saving steal along with some big-time buckets in crunch time.

Houston @ New York — Somebody from the T-Mac/Yao/Artest trio will be in action, we’re just not sure who.

Philadelphia @ New Orleans — Hilton Armstrong says he’s ready to play, but David West has been ruled out and Tyson Chandler may not come back until after All-Star. Elton Brand is back, though, and after knocking off the rust in an off-the-bench appearance against New York, could do serious damage against the likes of Sean Marks and Melvin Ely.

New Jersey @ Oklahoma City — Two of the most potent scoring duos in the League that hardly anyone talks about: Vince Carter and Devin Harris on one side, Kevin Durant and Jeff Green on the other.

Portland @ L.A. Clippers — Once upon a time, Greg Oden and DeAndre Jordan were two of the top high school center prospects in the country. Oden’s hype has only slowed down slightly as he’s fought through injuries, but Jordan nearly fell off the map completely in his one-year stint at Texas A&M, and is just now getting decent NBA playing time since Marcus Camby got hurt. Jordan pulled down 20 rebounds last night against Golden State, and his 23-point, 8-board stat line was overshadowed by Andrew Bynum‘s 42-and-15 in a Lakers/Clips matchup last week. Oden versus Jordan will be an interesting one to watch.