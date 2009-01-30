What are you watching tonight?

Eleven games on Friday’s NBA schedule, with some worthwhile story lines. Which ones will you be watching? Come back here throughout the night and let us know what’s catching your eye…
Celtics @ Pistons — Remember when this was a big deal? The C’s have won nine straight, mostly in blowout fashion, and the Pistons are the most talented team in the League that hasn’t figured itself out yet. Rasheed probably has to go for at least 20 points and really stretch the defense for Detroit to have a chance, and a lot will also hinge on Tayshaun Prince‘s defense. Michael Curry can stick him on Paul Pierce exclusively, or move him around to disrupt Boston’s offensive flow.
Heat @ Pacers — I can’t wait for Troy Murphy to rain wide-open threes as Jamaal Magloire and Joel Anthony keep forgetting to step out on him. Oh yeah, then there’s that shootout between Dwyane Wade (28.5 ppg) and Danny Granger (25.8 ppg), the #1 and #4 scorers in the League.
Bucks @ Raptors — When the first reason I can think of to watch a game is, “Jose Calderon might miss a free throw,” safe to say I won’t spend a lot of time here.
Nets @ Hawks — Vince has already stuck one dagger in ATL’s heart this season, not to mention two other games where he dropped an average of 27.5 points on the Hawks. Joe Johnson‘s squad is struggling going into the All-Star break, and they won’t get back on track if he can’t do something to contain VC tonight.
Clippers @ Cavaliers — Ricky Davis‘ goes for some get-back on LeBron for indirectly running him out of Cleveland. Seriously though, the Cavs could use an easy one to bounce back from last night’s piecing in Orlando. You’d think a healthy Baron Davis and Marcus Camby and a hot Eric Gordon/Al Thornton combo would make them work for it, but the Clips have managed to stink all year with or without their stars.
Lakers @ Timberwolves — A few days after knocking off the Hornets at home, what do the Wolves have for the Lake Show? Kobe has to be steaming from that Bobcats loss, but Al Jefferson could be steaming just as much from his All-Star snub. Watch out for Randy Foye giving D-Fish the business, unless Kobe takes that assignment.
Thunder @ Jazz — Kevin Durant has averaged 31 points and almost 10 boards a night in his last five games. The Jazz, losers of four straight games, just lost AK-47 for a month. You do the math: BUCKETS.
Warriors @ Hornets — Monta Ellis‘ toughest test so far, as he has Chris Paul in front of him. The Warriors have already let Marcin Gortat have a career game against them. Will this be Sean Marks‘ one shining moment?
Nets Hotlanta is always dope
Im looking for VC to go off for 50 after not getting the look for the win.
Respect for aknowledging the overall softness of most Raptor games
R.Davis and Lebron will turn into a matchup fast. I would not consider Marcus Camby healthy. He was limping around bad in the last game. Injuries linger with him and he might just call it a season soon. DeAndre Jordan has major upside though. It’s a 20+ blowout in this one. Take the Cavs to cover.
I’ll be watching to see if my boy Bibby can shoot 2 for 16 again and go 0-fer from the line. VC will pop 35 and Nets win unfortunately.
I’ll be watching to see if KG does the floor slap and point on Will Bynum again. What is up with that punk?
KG has gone from fan favorite to most despised player faster than Usain completed the 100 meter dash.Since he started sticking his tongue out at Lamar during the finals.then him being the bitch he is screaming out that”anything is possible” chant. Look for Bynum to get his numbers against big Al.The void left by Ariza’s absence who will step up? Good line up tonight lets go NBA
Go Lakers
chris paul in a golden state game? no D a lot of running is a joy to watch.
KG might be despised, but my Celtics kick butt. Beating the Pistons like I assumed. Someone break up the Stucky-AI combination. It just ain’t working when they play together.
Early 2nd quarter: D-Wade has 13 points, the rest of the Heat have 13 points.
I want league pass…
kendrick perkins should get his ass beat,
Perkins is a fucking bitch.
why the fuck is rasheed shooting those wild threes! omg this is why the pistons lose
Jose Calderon finally missed a free-throw!!
Give our Aussie youngster Nathan Jawai some court time!!
@Dodge — Isn’t Jawai still dealing with that heart condition?
PS. Austin, You were right about Troy Murphy, 5 of 6 from downtown. Throw in 12 boards … LOVE having him on my fantasy squad!
yeah dude perkins aint nun but a lil trick.maxiell shoulda really have done a number on him.Meanwhile my lakers are winning Bynum is earning that maximum contract money. Go lakers
Austin, not really … he actually saw his first minutes in the NBA the other day. A few nervous minutes in a blowout.
Jose missed!
i think Jason Maxiell can kill Perkins!
something cool after the hard foul: Garnett was about to do the sidekick bitch stuff on Max until Wallace push him away.
Garnet didnt even tried to push Rasheed back
AND YES I KNOW they are friends and stuff, but in the heat of the moment Wallace Responded in favor of his teammate
Z is back, b*tches
KG is # 2 on the jeresy selling list after Kobe. He must not be as despised as some think…
I’d just like to see what some fans would think if the player they are calling a ‘bitch’ was on their team. I am sure it would be the complete opposite reaction.
Pistons kept it somewhat close at least…and its not the Stuckey AI thing that aint working, its the AI-Pistons thing that aint working…he needs to suck it up and come off the bench…he would kill it with the second team.
Stuckey and Hamilton together next year will be awesome…
while Iverson rots away in some failing team…
@ tim iverson in the secondary would be the same as hamilton in the second unit..that team needs a new coach, watching them play sucks the life out of the game…..@ nora if perkins was in my team id still call him a bitch in his face.
they should fire michael curry and hire mark jackson, he knew what he was talking about.
actually when iverson/stuck/ rip were all on the court at the same time in the 4th is when they cut it to like 3 points.
@liukz, didn’t even happen that way so lets not exaggerate. perkins bulldogged maxiell, maxiell got up and shoved perkins, kg pushed maxiell, sheed pushed kg, and kg pushed sheeds hand off him…big deal..
a spade is a spade perkins on my team Lakers would steal be a bitch
Perkins is garbage. I’d love to see what the Celtics fans say to that. There was no question about the intent on that foul. He wrapped his arm around the guy’s neck from behind and threw him down.
Bitch move.
Yo Im booted and watching NBA TV and I cant help but notice how fucking uncomfortable Kamla is w/ pros in the studio (C.Miller and S. Smith). This mofo was shook from bricking 3 free throws on TV.
He is legit scared of Cheryl Miller…like he already know Cheryl will whoop his ass if he step outta line. Its f’n hilarious
Yo why did I say fucking in one comment and f’n in the other…..im gonee…lol
