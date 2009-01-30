What are you watching tonight?

Eleven games on Friday’s NBA schedule, with some worthwhile story lines. Which ones will you be watching? Come back here throughout the night and let us know what’s catching your eye…

Celtics @ Pistons — Remember when this was a big deal? The C’s have won nine straight, mostly in blowout fashion, and the Pistons are the most talented team in the League that hasn’t figured itself out yet. Rasheed probably has to go for at least 20 points and really stretch the defense for Detroit to have a chance, and a lot will also hinge on Tayshaun Prince‘s defense. Michael Curry can stick him on Paul Pierce exclusively, or move him around to disrupt Boston’s offensive flow.

Heat @ Pacers — I can’t wait for Troy Murphy to rain wide-open threes as Jamaal Magloire and Joel Anthony keep forgetting to step out on him. Oh yeah, then there’s that shootout between Dwyane Wade (28.5 ppg) and Danny Granger (25.8 ppg), the #1 and #4 scorers in the League.

Bucks @ Raptors — When the first reason I can think of to watch a game is, “Jose Calderon might miss a free throw,” safe to say I won’t spend a lot of time here.

Nets @ Hawks — Vince has already stuck one dagger in ATL’s heart this season, not to mention two other games where he dropped an average of 27.5 points on the Hawks. Joe Johnson‘s squad is struggling going into the All-Star break, and they won’t get back on track if he can’t do something to contain VC tonight.

Clippers @ Cavaliers — Ricky Davis‘ goes for some get-back on LeBron for indirectly running him out of Cleveland. Seriously though, the Cavs could use an easy one to bounce back from last night’s piecing in Orlando. You’d think a healthy Baron Davis and Marcus Camby and a hot Eric Gordon/Al Thornton combo would make them work for it, but the Clips have managed to stink all year with or without their stars.

Lakers @ Timberwolves — A few days after knocking off the Hornets at home, what do the Wolves have for the Lake Show? Kobe has to be steaming from that Bobcats loss, but Al Jefferson could be steaming just as much from his All-Star snub. Watch out for Randy Foye giving D-Fish the business, unless Kobe takes that assignment.

Thunder @ Jazz — Kevin Durant has averaged 31 points and almost 10 boards a night in his last five games. The Jazz, losers of four straight games, just lost AK-47 for a month. You do the math: BUCKETS.

Warriors @ Hornets — Monta Ellis‘ toughest test so far, as he has Chris Paul in front of him. The Warriors have already let Marcin Gortat have a career game against them. Will this be Sean Marks‘ one shining moment?