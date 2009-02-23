What are you watching tonight?

Six games on the NBA schedule tonight. Let us know what you’re watching in the comments section, and like they say on the NYC subways: If you see something, say something…

Celtics @ Nuggets — Paul Pierce said it after Sunday’s Boston/Phoenix game: As Rajon Rondo goes, so goes the Celtics. And once upon a time, Rondo wasn’t going anywhere when he saw Chauncey Billups lined up in front of him. Billups owned Rondo in those Pistons/Celtics matchups, and in their only meeting this year, Rondo was held to two points (1-8 FG) as the Nuggets won on Boston’s home court.

Hawks @ Jazz — Carlos Boozer is back, putting Paul Millsap back in the position of being the League’s best reserve power forward.

Sixers @ Nets — New Jersey is falling farther and farther out of the playoff race, having lost five games in a row. Philly, meanwhile, hasn’t won since the All-Star break. Brook Lopez has O.J. Mayo‘s vote for Rookie of the Year, and could put up a big number against a Philly front line that just got picked apart by Jermaine O’Neal.

Pacers @ Knicks — “Senor Buckets” Granger is out, but his right-hand man, “Commander BONG” Murphy, is still around to trade bombs with Al Harrington, Nate Robinson, and the rest of New York’s crew of gunners.

Hornets @ Kings — Tyson Chandler is supposed to play tonight, while the Kings get used to their new-look roster with Andres Nocioni, Drew Gooden and Rashad McCants.

Warriors @ Clippers — Will Corey Maggette get booed at Staples Center? How will Baron Davis fare against his old team? (He had 25 points and 11 dimes back in November.) How will the Warriors adjust without Monta Ellis? (Out for a week with ankle complications.) And, most importantly, will anyone even care?