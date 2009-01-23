What are you watching tonight?

01.23.09 10 years ago 29 Comments
Monta Ellis, Dime #44

Ten games on Friday’s NBA schedule, with a few interesting story lines. Which one will you be watching?

Phoenix @ CharlotteRaja Bell and Boris Diaw host their former teammates, while J-Rich returns to his old gym; Shaq goes up against Emeka Okafor.

Dallas @ Detroit — Two teams struggling to find their identity work it out on national TV. A.I., who most people agree shouldn’t be on the All-Star team, goes up against Jason Terry, who is outplaying A.I. but has no chance of suiting up during All-Star Weekend (unless it’s for the Three-Point Shootout).

Houston @ Indiana — Several members of the Pacers are supposed to wear Magnum P.I.-style mustaches. If one of them can convince Yao Ming to start rocking one, it’ll be all worth it.

Memphis @ New York — The Knicks are coming off their best game of the year. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies just fired their coach. But O.J. Mayo likes the big stages and Marc Gasol won’t hesitate to get physical with David Lee, so don’t count Memphis out.

New Orleans @ Minnesota — Upset potential. The Hornets top three bigs (Chandler, West, Armstrong) are all out injured, and the Al Jefferson/Kevin Love tandem is good for at least 30 points and 20 boards between them. The Wolves are 7-2 so far this month.

Toronto @ ChicagoSeven straight losses and counting for the Raps, who have trouble guarding defending opposing point guards. Not a good sign when you’ve got Derrick Rose on the schedule. Luol Deng has also stepped his game up recently, while his counterpart, Jamario Moon, is under extreme scrutiny from teammates, coaches and fans.

New Jersey @ San AntonioDevin and Vince versus Tony and Manu. They could all cancel each other out, but does Brook Lopez have enough to match Tim Duncan?

Cleveland @ Golden StateMonta Ellis‘ season debut. And with the Warriors’ defense, this could also could be the game where LeBron puts up a 30-15-15 stat line.

