What are you watching tonight?

Ten games on Friday’s NBA schedule, with a few interesting story lines. Which one will you be watching?
Phoenix @ Charlotte — Raja Bell and Boris Diaw host their former teammates, while J-Rich returns to his old gym; Shaq goes up against Emeka Okafor.
Dallas @ Detroit — Two teams struggling to find their identity work it out on national TV. A.I., who most people agree shouldn’t be on the All-Star team, goes up against Jason Terry, who is outplaying A.I. but has no chance of suiting up during All-Star Weekend (unless it’s for the Three-Point Shootout).
Houston @ Indiana — Several members of the Pacers are supposed to wear Magnum P.I.-style mustaches. If one of them can convince Yao Ming to start rocking one, it’ll be all worth it.
Memphis @ New York — The Knicks are coming off their best game of the year. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies just fired their coach. But O.J. Mayo likes the big stages and Marc Gasol won’t hesitate to get physical with David Lee, so don’t count Memphis out.
New Orleans @ Minnesota — Upset potential. The Hornets top three bigs (Chandler, West, Armstrong) are all out injured, and the Al Jefferson/Kevin Love tandem is good for at least 30 points and 20 boards between them. The Wolves are 7-2 so far this month.
Toronto @ Chicago — Seven straight losses and counting for the Raps, who have trouble guarding defending opposing point guards. Not a good sign when you’ve got Derrick Rose on the schedule. Luol Deng has also stepped his game up recently, while his counterpart, Jamario Moon, is under extreme scrutiny from teammates, coaches and fans.
New Jersey @ San Antonio — Devin and Vince versus Tony and Manu. They could all cancel each other out, but does Brook Lopez have enough to match Tim Duncan?
Cleveland @ Golden State — Monta Ellis‘ season debut. And with the Warriors’ defense, this could also could be the game where LeBron puts up a 30-15-15 stat line.
Cavs @ Warriors DEF.
Going to be a CRAZY GAME.
Hey dime…ive been a long time reader…but i wanted to know what you guys thought of this designed high school play…
Monta comin back baby!!
Now the Warrior can field 8 players who go one on one lol
Somebody explain to me how Monta is a point??
And uttering Brook Lopez and Tim Duncan in the same breath is an insult to all who think..
Sorry Bill.. had to steal that one..
Magnum P.I. Good one!
I need Houston to go in with Swagga and walk out with a win.
Off Topic but…
Larry Miller (Jazz owner) had his legs amputated today. A precationary tale to those who you who enjoy hoagies and grinders a little too often
After the Houston/Indiana game, I’ll be watching The Soup on E!
I’m at the Knicks/Grizz game.
Bullet Tooth Tony aint doing shit up against the Big Fundamental. He may snag a board or two. But I doubt he goes off like he has recently.
wow suns are gettin’ SMOKED
and lmao @ kobeef
And why in the hell is Shaq the best player on this Suns squad? Amare is shittin again (4-11,5 turnovers), Nash is coughin up the ball (4 turnovers,1-4), and no one cept Shaq is shootin any good…AND he’s hittin his free throws!!!
The Suns are down 59-37 to the bobcats at the half. Something is up in PHX. And that aint good.
im a suns fan, but why the hell is Amare starting in the All-Star game… FUCKED UP
And I love Gary Payton to death, but he was on one last night talking about Amare is playing better than Duncan this year.
I missed the actual injury, but I heard Yao got hurt against the Pacers and isn’t coming back. Indy’s winning in a blowout. Murph, Foster, Diener and Dunlveay all gave mustaches.
Amare playing better than Duncan? Did hell freeze over for the glove?
I’ve been checking out the Pistons since the Iverson-Billups trade and I just have a question for any1 who can answer it. Is it just me or does it seem like Iverson and Hamilton (him more spefically) don’t seem to like each other? Maybe it’s a chemisty thing but they just don’t appear to like one another. They never look for each other in the offense, they rarely pass the ball to each other (unless they shot clock is winding down and that has happened on alot of occasions), they don’t high-five or congratulate the other, basically they act like the other doesn’t even exist. Has any1 else noticed this?
@ YoungFed
I know your a Pistons supporter but what do you think my man?
Suns have 55 points in the FOURTH!! I looked at the boxscore and I dont think Duncan D’s even has that many donutes.
Did Yao just get injureD?
Rockets/Pacers
Knicks/Gizz
Cavs/Warriors
Yao bruised his knee
Horrifying (in a good way) half for LeBron. Plus, it’s only a one point game, so he might end up with 35, 13, 15 tonight. Scary.
Bucks Hawks was ugly. Bucks couldn’t hit a shot. I’m certain no one cares though. Mike Bibby quietly might be an all-star this year. He’s playing as good as he ever did in Sac-Town.
Click my name for something of a game recap.
@ bookkwormmaster
Yeah i’m big Piston fan, but I live in Australia, so we only get two random games a week (normally Lakers, Heat, Boston, Spurs, Bucks games). Today I finally saw the Pistons play with Iverson in the team. I was stunned at how much the team chemistry has just changed from a year ago.. Just seems they just don’t wanna play ball with each other
Michael Curry made some terrible coaching calls tho.
i SWEAR they started the clock late. on lebron’s game winner.
@kobeef
I don’t think you’re gonna get a lot of love from dem Mormons when they’re laughing at you from heaven..
DAMN durant went off! 46, 15 boards. 26 free throw attempts!
LeBron is clutch, clutch baby
Damn, I’m a basketball fan, especially NBA, but my TIVO will be working overtime tonight taping games, as I will, without a doubt, be shelling out the $44.99 to watch Andrei Arlovski upset Fedor and give him his first loss ever in MMA. Say what you will, but I know that a lot of basketball fans will be watching it as well.