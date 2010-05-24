What Boston Must Do To Win Game 4 Tonight

The Celtics have thoroughly outplayed the Magic in this series so far, and there is no reason to believe they won’t outplay them again tonight. The Celtics are on a maniacal path to the NBA Finals, and not even Superman can stop them from getting there. Here are three reasons why the Celtics won’t play after tonight until the day the NBA Finals starts.

Key #1: Keep the effort up

The Celtics totally outclassed the Magic on Saturday as Orlando looked like there was no place they’d rather be less than on the court. Boston is channeling the same passion, hustle, and intensity that got them to the NBA Finals in 2008, while Orlando has yet to come even close to matching them. There is no reason to believe that with another Finals trip on the line, the Celtics’ effort will fade. And there’s also no reason to believe Orlando’s effort will increase being down 3-0.

2. Utilize home-court advantage

In his post-game interview after Game 2 in Orlando, Paul Pierce told the Boston faithful to make sure the team kept their eyes on the prize. The fans have heeded Pierce’s advice. The TD Garden has been insanely loud throughout the post-season, and with a chance for the Celtics to clinch a Finals berth at home tonight, there is no way Boston’s players won’t be at their best in front of the home fans.

3. Play hard now, rest later

In addition to the motivation of getting to the NBA Finals, the Celtics want to be in the best possible shape once there, and sweeping allows them to do so. Despite looking youthful on the court throughout the post-season, the fact is that the Celtics are an older team with various ailments – including Kevin Garnett‘s knee. The opportunity to sit back and rest while the Lakers and Suns settle things out West is too important to pass up by letting this game slip away.

What do you think? Will the Celtics win Game 4?

