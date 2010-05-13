What Boston Must Do To Win Game 6 Tonight

What’s crazy to me is that our faithful DimeMag.com readers don’t seem to know the Dime crew at all. So let’s first start by putting this whole LeBron/Kobe love fest debate to bed. We don’t jock one guy more than another, and the main reasons why we write about them so much on the site is because A) They’re the two best players in the League; and B) Both of their teams are battling for an NBA Championship. Well, the Celtics actually have different plans. While this morning Chantay Jordan wrote what Cleveland must do to win Game 6 tonight, here are three things that the Boston must do to close out the series at home.
Key #1: Keep doing what you’re doing
If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. And right now the Celtics are firing on all cylinders. If Game 4 and 5 were any indication to Boston’s doubters (and the Cavs) it’s that they’re not messing around. The Big Four are all averaging around 17 points per game, and tonight they’ll be going for the kill at home. Game 5 was the perfect example of why they’re such a tough out. People quickly forget that the Celtics probably would have be back in the Finals last year had KG not gotten hurt, and started the season 23-5 before injuries took their toll. Last game, they made a concerted effort to get Pierce and Garnett touches early and often, while Rondo and Ray let the game come to them. The same should happen tonight.
Key #2: Control the tempo
If the Celtics want to win this game, they’re going to have to heed three words of advice: Nothing easy early. As you saw in Game 3, a quick start from the Cavs and you might as well rest your starters for Game 7. The crowd will definitely be behind them tonight, and that’s why controlling the tempo is so key. Work the ball around on offense, make them spend 24 seconds on defense – this is what wins games. The other part of the tempo has to do with fouls. It’s extremely important that the Celtics conserve their fouls and don’t let the Cavs get in the bonus too early. As soon as they let them live at the line, the tempo has shifted in their favor.
Key #3: Let LeBron get his
Some people might think I’m crazy, but this is the best way to close out the series tonight. As it was pointed out this morning, aside from LeBron, no other Cavs player is averaging more than 14 points per game in this series. And when only one Cavs player scores more than 20 points, Cleveland loses. LeBron can drop 50 tonight for all I care, but as long as Shaq, Jamison and Mo Williams stay below the 20-point mark, the Celtics should be alright. Because of the public ridicule of LeBron over the past couple days, you know he’s going to come out the gates firing. Fire away.
What do you think? Will the Celtics win Game 6?
For the record I hate everyone else Dime…
You guys are good, typos and all
lol that being said
I am praying that the Celtics win tonight in a tough 7-9 point game
I think it will be like 89-82 when the dust settles. Celtics advance
and for the love of all….Can we do one for the Suns vs Lakers? I really think Nash can will this team to the NBA Finals
Fu*ks sake Dime stop dick riding the Celtics. You wrote an article about them. therefore you are all over there jocks. Stop writing articles about things. Who writes articles about something on a media website? With opinions and hypothetical situations? All i want to hear about is things that have happened already in a completely factual manner.
Thankyou.
P.s No spelling/grammar mistakes please. This will infuriate me.
@Sweet English – hahahah that’s freakin classic man!
@AP – good read, though I disagree on #3. We’ve been going w/ the “Funnel the D toward LeBron and let everyone else get theirs” strategy and it’s been working somewhat. I’d say stick with that personally. Especially with the stakes tonight (both for the team and him) I see LeBron being super aggressive and, if things don’t start well, starting to press the issue at some point. Don’t let him get a groove going. He’s too good all=around to let him do anything. You “let him get his” and he’s still gonna find open guys. At least if you’re running guys at him all night, it’s harder to see those passing lanes and open teammates and harder to get to the rim.
Thanks Dime… I “heart” you guys. Lol
Look, KG has turned into a top 5 prick in the NBA and Paul Pierce has evolved into one of the biggest pussies ever. If I saw PP on the streets, I’d pick a fight with him and give him a real knee injury. Just thinking of KG/PP gets my blood boiling, and it takes ALOT for me to lose respect for players in general.
With that said, I still hope the Celtics pull out game 6, just so I don’t have to hear the constant onslaught of Lebron dick sucking from the media for the remainder of the playoffs.
That probably won’t happen though because then everyone will speculate what Lebron might do in the off-season in regards to his free agency, until he actually inks a deal. It’s like everytime I turn on Sportscenter or FSN or flip through the damn Spanish channels (not that I can understand it anyway), they have a segment about Lebron.
“Breaking news… Lebron gets free lap dances for life at NYC strip club…” – “Breaking news… Lebron gets clymedia from fucking Jay Z’s mom..”… The shit NEVER ends. Good god, I’d rather watch NASCAR like some redneck shithead, or masturbate to Tennis highlights than see another dumb article about Lebron. Fuck me.
LOL @ Sweet English – the sweet irony…
C’s have got the Cavs figured out. LeBron will definitely get his. It’s just all about absorbing the damage from the LeElbow for Boston.
And the Celts are on fire, defense, offense… when you’re on, you’re on, it doesn’t matter who you play.
LOL….we got Dime all upset haha
First time I saw an editor explain without the smug ‘I know better than you fool’ attitude. haha. Good job Aron.
I agree with Celts Fan. Boston has done a damn good job of rushing Lebron as soon as he gets the ball. The Cavs especially, go as Lebron goes. If he struggles, the team struggles, if he’s hitting, the team is hitting.
Celtics have to match the intensity that’s coming from the Cavs. They will no doubt be coming into a hostile arena with ‘villian mode’ in full effect.
Keep the crowd rowdy. Keep the game close if you fall behind. But most importantly… keep the team moving as it has. That means the Big 3 keep attacking… Rondo still attacking… Baby attacking off the bench and Tony Allen bringing the energy. That 7 man rotation right there is tough to beat when they are ALL going. It’s gonna take a team effort to take down the Cavs tonight.
Haha. Thanks guys! We do this for you and the love of the game! Would love to have some of y’all write some “Pass The Mic” pieces too. Let me know!
Masturbate to Tennis highlights? That’s a new one.
Pass one of those mics over here!
Give the mic to Alf from Melmark
funny guy
Awww shit Aron. We thought you were going to us lifers and asking for a Pass the Mic piece.
So you mean you said… “Yeah sure, YOUNGFED! You can write a piece for Dimemag.com!”?
Well, I guess it’s better than. “Hey YOUNGFED. Can you write a piece for Dime?”
So yeah… I was actually working on something last night.. now I have some incentive to drop some words for my basketball ranting website.
I’d love to do a Pass the Mic AP. How do we go about doing that?
pass one of those mics here as well!!
Pretty sure strategy #3 has to be completely thrown out the window. You let LeBron get his, and you end up playing 5 v 1 defence to stop him for the rest of the game, as well as leaving his role players wide open for easy buckets. The main focus is to NOT let him get his, and make his unproductive supporting cast beat you in 1 on 1 isolation basketball. Celts let him get his in game 1 (35 pts), and they got blown out in game 3 (38 pts). They didn’t let him get his in game 2 (24 pts), game 4 (22 pts) and 5 (15 pts), and they stomped the crap out of the Cavs. Keep him under 50% and less than 20 shots, and according to the #’s they’ll have a far easier time winning. In the wins, he shot 50% and 63%, he even made 3’s. He shot below 50% in the losses, made 0 threes. Quite simple really, I’m sure Boston has their scouts looking @ the #’s and putting this together to form a defensive scheme. If so, Boston wins tonight, end of discussion.
True dat, nice post.
umm @ #2,
riding the celtic dicks?
Dime ride’s lebron day in and out…
“Pass the mic” to Sweet English for fucks sake…
Would LOVE to do a Pass The Mic piece. Kinda busy with nursing duty now, but damn writing for my basketball home? Damn, that would be unreal.