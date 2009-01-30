What can you say now?

I’ve come to gloat. After the events that transpired last night — Tony Parker being selected to another All-Star team, then raining hot-buttered misery on Steve Nash and the Suns in the nightcap of TNT’s doubleheader — I have to revisit the argument that I started last summer and will continue into the forseeable future if need be. And if you missed THIS, THIS or THIS, you know the drill:

Tony Parker is (still) better than Deron Williams.

First, let me reiterate that I love Deron’s game. I’ve been a fan of his since he was at Illinois, and I’ve already written two major features on him for Dime Magazine. Last spring, when I featured Deron in Dime #41, I was the main one in the office advocating him for the cover. (Which ultimately didn’t happen.)

But that said, facts are facts, numbers are numbers, and the truth is inescapable. Deron is not ahead of Tony Parker at this stage in his career. Deron fans will point to his higher assist numbers, the fact that he made All-NBA 2nd Team last season, that he’s the best player on the Jazz while TP is the second-best (maybe third-best) player on the Spurs. And that’s it. That’s all they have. Unless they want to bring up Deron’s ’08 All-Star Skills Challenge title.

Meanwhile, Parker’s argument is bolstered upon three NBA championships, one Finals MVP, three All-Star selections, an All-Rookie 1st Team nod — when he was 19 years old and QB’d the Spurs to a first-place finish in their division — and most importantly (after the three ‘chips) a career resume that includes high-profile head-to-head W’s over every single top-flight point guard in the game today. Chauncey Billups? Parker beat him in the 2005 Finals. Chris Paul? As good as he was in last year’s Western Conference semis, everyone forgets that TP was giving it to CP just as bad, and at the end of the day, walked out of CP’s building with a Game 7 win. Allen Iverson? 2007 first round. Jason Kidd? 2003 Finals. Nash? Parker owns him like Don King owned Mike Tyson. Baron Davis? OK, now we’re reaching on that “top-flight” status. Every elite PG has seen TP get the best of them. And of course, Deron got beat in the ’07 conference finals.

And before anyone starts the ridiculous, “James White has a championship ring, does that make him better than Dominique Wilkins?” argument, don’t fool yourself into thinking Parker is some benchwarmer. He’s been the starting point guard for the best team of the last decade since the moment he stepped into the League (again, as a TEENAGER).

As I’ve always said, in cases where the talent level is so close — i.e. Tony versus Deron — you have to swing the vote with accomplishments. The object of the game is to win, and TP has beat everyone put in front of him, including Williams. And if it’s not winning, the other object of the game is simply to be great. Heading to his third All-Star Game while Deron is still waiting for his first coronation, it’s obvious the argument can only go one way.