What can you say now?

I’ve come to gloat. After the events that transpired last night — Tony Parker being selected to another All-Star team, then raining hot-buttered misery on Steve Nash and the Suns in the nightcap of TNT’s doubleheader — I have to revisit the argument that I started last summer and will continue into the forseeable future if need be. And if you missed THIS, THIS or THIS, you know the drill:
Tony Parker is (still) better than Deron Williams.
First, let me reiterate that I love Deron’s game. I’ve been a fan of his since he was at Illinois, and I’ve already written two major features on him for Dime Magazine. Last spring, when I featured Deron in Dime #41, I was the main one in the office advocating him for the cover. (Which ultimately didn’t happen.)
But that said, facts are facts, numbers are numbers, and the truth is inescapable. Deron is not ahead of Tony Parker at this stage in his career. Deron fans will point to his higher assist numbers, the fact that he made All-NBA 2nd Team last season, that he’s the best player on the Jazz while TP is the second-best (maybe third-best) player on the Spurs. And that’s it. That’s all they have. Unless they want to bring up Deron’s ’08 All-Star Skills Challenge title.
Meanwhile, Parker’s argument is bolstered upon three NBA championships, one Finals MVP, three All-Star selections, an All-Rookie 1st Team nod — when he was 19 years old and QB’d the Spurs to a first-place finish in their division — and most importantly (after the three ‘chips) a career resume that includes high-profile head-to-head W’s over every single top-flight point guard in the game today. Chauncey Billups? Parker beat him in the 2005 Finals. Chris Paul? As good as he was in last year’s Western Conference semis, everyone forgets that TP was giving it to CP just as bad, and at the end of the day, walked out of CP’s building with a Game 7 win. Allen Iverson? 2007 first round. Jason Kidd? 2003 Finals. Nash? Parker owns him like Don King owned Mike Tyson. Baron Davis? OK, now we’re reaching on that “top-flight” status. Every elite PG has seen TP get the best of them. And of course, Deron got beat in the ’07 conference finals.
And before anyone starts the ridiculous, “James White has a championship ring, does that make him better than Dominique Wilkins?” argument, don’t fool yourself into thinking Parker is some benchwarmer. He’s been the starting point guard for the best team of the last decade since the moment he stepped into the League (again, as a TEENAGER).
As I’ve always said, in cases where the talent level is so close — i.e. Tony versus Deron — you have to swing the vote with accomplishments. The object of the game is to win, and TP has beat everyone put in front of him, including Williams. And if it’s not winning, the other object of the game is simply to be great. Heading to his third All-Star Game while Deron is still waiting for his first coronation, it’s obvious the argument can only go one way.
oh shit i knew this was coming but hey austin i agree
u know whats retarded that when people say parker isnt the best player on his team neither would deron is he was traded to the spurs and parker would be the man in utah.
C’mon with the “But he has Duncan on his team!” excuses. I can smell em on their way.
fallinup
people want parker to play without manu and duncan but dont mind that deron has booz millsap ak , they want parker and scrubs vs deron with his full squad.
Yall got it.I will only resume this argument when you know who bounces.I love TP game but when I look at game I look at who would I rather not face.And D-Will is the one.That is all.
I was on the fence about your argument the first time I heard it but D Will fell off the radar this year so I’ll have to agree. D Will is still the future (along with CP3 and D Rose)but Parker has solidified himself as the second most important PG in the NBA this season after Paul. I know Deron has been injured this season but he just hasn’t impressed me this year. I can remember multiple time this season when I’ve seriously been impressed by Tony Parker’s play. I cannot say the same for Deron.
Good article
But i think you’re side stepping the Tim Duncan question. Would the Spurs be even more dangerous with Duncan-Manu-Deron?
I’d still take TP over D-Will for a 7 game series though.
55-10 MAN!!!!!
Doc post #4 makes a good point. If I had to choose between the two I would not want to play against D Will. But strangely enough I would rather play against the Jazz then the Spurs. I think D Will will be back at full force next season but this season Parker is having the better season.
It’s the whole TP is on the Spurs thing that people’s hating on. And the whole Parker doesn’t get enough assists argument is dumb as hell. The Spurs pass it until someone gets an open look and that it’s usually the 3rd or 4th pass after his initial pass that gets guys open.
Wait… ur choosing to play against Tony Parker, the guys an assasin..
big sia we always said theres no prob sayin deron is 2 the prob is when people say we are crazy when we say parker is 2 like there is no argument. but hey like u said tp for a 7 game series.
Damn a lot of good points being made. Big Sia makes a good one too. Any point guard might be dangerous with Duncan and Ginobli on their squad.
You guys can say TP is better. If I am to pick first on the playground, I would still take D-Will over TP.
The All-Star thing kind of loses credibility if D-West made the team this year.
I would take Deron Williams over Tony Parker.
spliff doc
really vs parker i think ull have a harder time tryin to play parker than deron but thats just me
@Sanpitch — About the All-Star thing: However, no one even made a big fuss that Deron didn’t get in. They were more upset that Millsap didn’t make it. Like I said in the Hit List, Deron was snubbed from the list of snubs.
Guess the question is what would YOU rather have:
This season
20.5 ppg 6.5 apg 0.9 spg or
16.9 ppg 10.2 apg 1.0 spg
Career
16.3 ppg 5.5 apg 1.0 spg or
15.5 ppg 8.4 apg 0.9 spg
@Ian post #14
Well both of them would destroy me but if I was a point in the NBA I would think it would be easier offensively against Parker. I could overpower him in the post. Defensively it would be difficult to stop his quickness and craftiness. D Will would be hard to play against on both ends because of his strength and long range ability.
actually sanpitch u cant go wrong
spliff ok i can go with that i didnt think u going at the other guard i just thought u guarding parker hehehe parker is a harder guard but he might be easier to go at.
@15 I guess it depends on where you heard about it from.
I live in Utah and there was a little gripe about it here, but we all kind of assumed he was out. It was kind of bunk though because we all considered him out because of injuries, but he has only played in 3 games less than Parker as of right now.
Here in Utah we kind of assumed no one would get in on the Jazz, but when I saw David West instead of Al Jefferson I got pissed.
D-Will is a better point guard than Parker:
[www.squidoo.com]
I’d take both these guys over CP3.
AJ is on crack.
Unless he means both D Will and CP3 vs. Paul. Then maybe it’s about even.
My fault I meant D Will and Parker vs. Paul but I’m kidding of course. Or am I?
spliff
u can make a case for all three as the best its not that crazy or is it?
This argument is kind of funny. People talking like TP wouldn’t have had championships without Tim Duncan are correct…but it don’t take away from the fact that TP still played his role.
If you watch the Spurs’ offensive sets, you can very clearly see how their entire offense is based on one of two plays:
1) Give ball to Tim Duncan, he will either score if it’s single coverage, or pass out when help defenders (one or two others) collapse.
2) Tony Parker will penetrate and cause defenders to collapse (unless Amare is help defender, then he will spectate). TP will then pass out of the help or continue driving for a score.
When the ball is passed out, it is swung around the court causing defenders to scramble. The guys on the Spurs always hit the open man, resulting in anyone who can shoot the ball decently nailing open jumpers and feasting off of TD and TP.
Tim Duncan is the main driving force behind this, without him none of this will work because there’d be almost no focus on the middle like there is now, and closing out on the shooters would be very easy. Tony is a good point guard for this system because he has one of the quickest first steps in the league, if for some reason Timmy can’t get the ball, Tony is the one who creates the initial chink in the defense’s armor.
For people who rely on stats to back up their points, if basketball were like hockey and there were two assists given out per basket, TP would probably have double or more of his current assists. Most of his passes setup the swing pass.
Tony also has one of the highest FG% for a small guy ever. He also gets more points in the paint than most big guys. That in itself is pretty impressive.
Deron is a great point guard, but it’s not like he plays with scrubs, though most of his guys seem to have some major injury bugs. He’s going to average more assists than TP because he isn’t setting up swing passes, he’s setting up finishing passes that are created via picks, screens and slashes to the basket by other players. He gets those guys the ball and does a damn good job of it.
TP brings stuff to the table that Deron never can be physically able to do. Deron brings solid skills that TP might or might not be able to do. Right now TP is better…in 5-7 years when TP loses his quickness then Deron will still be rocking his Jason Kidd-like game, and you could probably say he’s better than TP then.
West over Jefferson was a joke.
Jameer/Rashard over VC was a joke.
but enough with the allstar shit
status has nothing to do with it right now; both TP and D-Will are going to be discussed in the top-tier PG’s for a while. Hopefully we’ll see something come playoff time.
TP is more accomplished now, but D-Will will ultimately end up the better PG.
I guess I watch more of Deron Williams than Tony Parker so maybe I am a little biased. But Parker came into the league with speed and his teardrop and that was it. Pop, was scared having TP run his team. I can remember many games where Pop went off on Parker. He has matured and has earned Pop’s trust.
Parker came in not being able to hit his pecker with a handful of sand. His outside shot was non-existent.
D-Will came in with ice in his veins (remember the NCAA tourney when he hit that 3) and had a more complete game.
If the game is on the line, I would trust D-Will more than TP. D-Will has proven he can hit the shot from 15 feet and out.
Parker has only picked up an outside shot the last 2 maybe 3 years. Oh hell, last year TP shot 25.8% from 3.
Everyone is writing the Jazz and D-Will off because of injuries and they aren’t winning right now. The end of last year, I bet 75% of people would have taken D-Will over TP.
Point is, just because the Jazz aren’t making much noise (other than when another player gets injured) don’t write D-Will off.
If your team is down 1 and you need someone to take a 20′ jumper to win, who you taking??
austin man ?????????? , parker didnt beat billups in the 05 finals if i remember it was billups toasting parker up and it was manu and duncan who were ballin for the spurs, jkidd outplayed parker in the 03 finals etc. end of story parker won becuase hes lucky enough 2 be on a team with tim duncan
shit control that was good
I think I made up my mind. I’m gonna say Tony Parker is the better player and Deron Williams is the better point guard. I hope that is a sufficient answer.
sanpitch
if i need a play i can go either way if i need someone to take it to the basket is parker now just because he can hit a shot better than parker doesnt mean heas better. parker doesnt take threes so that percentage means kinda nothing hes hitting them this season.
lol spliff good answer
D-Will is stronger, more disciplined, a better one-on-one defender, a better help defender, shooter, passer, rebounder, free-throw shooter, and has taken his team to the Western Conference Finals. Not Bad
Parker is faster, more creative, arguably the best in the league at finishing at the rim, a better(meaning proven) crunch time player, and most importantly for the rest of his career(another 10 years?) he will have more chips then 99.95% of league
Ultimately D-Will is an All-Terrain Vehicle and Parker is a sports car, so it just depends what your team needs. That’s what the NBA is all about, finding pieces that fit together or compliment each other
ian
no it doesn’t mean he’s a better player, but it shows he has more of a complete game. he can take you inside or out and he can man up on d.
parker is by far the better penetrator.
so i guess it depends on what you base defining a good player off of.
cynic
you said it all right there. do you want an all-terrain vehicle or a sports car?
sanpitch
depends on what u need lol.
cynic deron isnt a better rebounder but all the other things u r right on both
’bout the same on rebounding w/ parker having a slight edge.
career wise you are comparing
3.1 rpg vs. 2.9 rpg
so i guess take that out of the argument
Spliff
You are correct about TP’s 3point shot, it ain’t pretty usually…but you are over looking how almost every other scrub that joins the Spurs has a HUGE increase in 3pt % as soon as they step on the floor. Boner, Mason Jr and Manu all get free wide open shots directly or indirectly because of what TP does (TD of course being main driving force of that, but TP contributes).
i shouldn’t have used the word “penetrator”. scratch that from post 37
post 42 LOL
sanpitch yeah thats what i meant rebounding is a wash
Deron can box out 2s and 3s, battling for his rebounds while Parker gets his by being quicker to loose balls on long rebounds. The numbers don’t tell the whole story(CP is a god awful rebounder but you can’t tell by the numbers). Again it matters what your team needs, but from what i’ve seen D-Will is a better, more versatile rebounder
Tony Parker also does all this while playing only 33 minutes a game!!!!
if i had 20 seconds to go in a game and was down 1-i want the ball in parker’s hands over any other pt guard including paul.
He is a lethel combination of speed and quickness-Tim Duncan on his team doesnt make him better it makes the team better! He doesnt need a 3 pt shot as much as d-will because he gets anywhere he wants to go! imho
shit vinny where u been?
my job blocked me from posting, but i’m back!!lol.
ok here is the biggest problem i have with allmost all of the “d-will over tp” people, i hear a lot of d-will and cp3 are the “future” of the league but they all over look the fact that tp is what 26 right now. he is not even to his prime yet and getting better. he will ALWAYS better d-will barring something drastic
Ian dont think I dont like TP.Im like u but reversed.I just like D-Will better.Its like that question Bron asked on the other post.If u could take 4 PG’s and put them on the Wiz right now what order u think u would go CP3,D-Will,and I like TP but I’ll take Rose for his future then TP.Thats me man.I ball,Im a PG and I study PG’s,and D-Will is a PGs PG.But yeah u dont see me hate on the Spurs at all.I like watching them over a llot of teams I just know who owns that team.The dude who made Roger Mason and Bonner players.See my whole thing is if Timmy makes everybody better benchwarmer become rotation players(Mason,Bonner,,Vaughn, etc)rotation players become good starters Avery johnson and dudes like that.Average players become good.Good players become great.But thats my only argument that I say.Tim makes good players look great.But I think he’s a top 3 PG right now yeah,just not better than the 2 who made 1rst and 2nd team nba last year.That makes sense to me.I think if u put TJ Ford on the Spurs Pop would get his ass in line and he would do what Tony do.Not as good but u know what I mean.