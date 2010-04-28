What do the Bulls need?

As the Chicago Bulls were on their way to a season-ending loss in last night’s Game 5 in Cleveland, TNT’s Reggie Miller was already looking ahead to next year. Reggie recommended the Bulls take their $20-plus million in salary cap space and get a legit starting center, so they can move Joakim Noah to power forward.
I’m assuming this center would be a decent scorer, because we’re on about Year 5 of the “Chicago needs a low-post scorer” story line. And considering the Bulls have either (real or rumored) almost, could’ve, or should’ve had Kevin Garnett, Pau Gasol, Jermaine O’Neal, Amar’e Stoudemire, LaMarcus Aldridge, Chris Bosh and/or Carlos Boozer by now, they’d have to come through with a major payoff after so many teases.
But I’m thinking the to-be-determined big man will be Chicago’s Plan B. First and foremost — as in when the clock strikes 12 midnight on July 1 — the Bulls’ most important and charismatic front-office guys should be standing in front of Dwyane Wade and pitching him to come back home.
Not like I need to make a detailed argument as to why one of the Top-5 players in the world makes the Bulls automatically better. But unlike the Knicks’ grand scheme of landing LeBron or Wade or Bosh or whoever and figuring out the rest later, Wade actually fills a need in Chicago and fits into what they’re doing already. Rather than starting over with another potentially mediocre roster that he’d have to carry (e.g., the 2010 Miami Heat), Wade would slide into a defined role with a solid young team ready to take the next step as a contender.
The Bulls need a two-guard who can create his own shot and put pressure on the defense — a starter that allows Kirk Hinrich to come off the bench and play both guard spots — while playing tough defense himself. That’s what Wade does. Throughout the season and the playoffs, Chicago’s offense was too predictable whenever they needed a shot in a hurry: Give it to Derrick Rose and hope he can make something happen. While that experience of having to carry the offense without Ben Gordon and John Salmons‘ help has turned Rose into an effective clutch scorer, just imagine the problems he and Wade together would cause for a defense.
Wade obviously has his reasons for wanting to stay in Miami; he’s put down roots and already won a championship there, plus they can pay him the most and will always be an attractive option to other free agents.
“If things go the way I want â€” and I’ve said it from day one â€” I want to be in Miami,” Wade told me in his Dime #54 cover story. “I want to make sure that we can continue to add to our team and I hope Miami is the main attraction city of next summer. I hope a lot of people want to come down here. … Ideally for me, everybody wants to come to Miami. That would be ideal.”
But Chicago has to look good for Wade on a couple of fronts; the hometown angle, the fact that he’d be on a better team, and he’d be in a market that certainly won’t hurt his mass appeal.
If the Bulls miss on Wade, however, their are other options. Joe Johnson would be the top alternative. Matter of fact, some might say Johnson is a better fit, since he’s been on teams before where he’s not the top guy and is less likely to throw off Chicago’s chemistry (and let Rose keep his spot as The Franchise) than Wade.
Rudy Gay could make sense as a huge two-guard in a 2-3 matchup nightmare alongside Luol Deng. Gay won’t cost as much as Wade or Johnson, something to think about when you have integral pieces like Rose, Noah and Taj Gibson still on their rookie deals. After that, it’s Ray Allen (more shooter than scorer), and a notch down, Tracy McGrady. But those future Hall of Famers are more short-term rentals. Then you’re getting into the territory of certified bench guys.
The Bulls are right on the verge. A scoring big man would be a welcome addition this summer, but first priority is to find a two-guard or versatile three who can get buckets.
If you’re running the Bulls, who are your top targets in free agency?
Any and all efforts should be focused on Chris Bosh. Nuff said. Spend the rest on some shooters. 3pt and other wise.
We need Bosh and a 3pt threat …after that, we’ll be legit contenders
What they need to do is make the best of their 1st round pick in the draft. Grab a guy like Gordon Hayword or Avery Bradley. The Bulls will be in tought trying to grab guys like LBJ, Joe Johnson and CB4. I think Joe Johnson would be a perfect fit their but it wont happen. I see them trying to go after UFA Raymond Felton, Brendan Haywood, Kelenna Azubuike and so on. Guys like this could be good pieces for the team. You have Derrick Rose so you need to build around that. Noah is sik, thats why they should get another big rebounding PF, C. I think Haywood and Noah together would be lethal. You have Taj Gibson on your team too, so all you need to do in free agency is go out and add size and athleticism to your team. Thats what wins championships.
wade would be the worst fit for the bulls out of all the fa’s.there isn’t enough basketball in chicago for wade and rose, they both need the ball- a LOT- to be effective.
No brainer..
Sign DWade and they have the best starting backcourt in the NBA..
That shouldnt be too hard to understand..
They could then go after a SERVICABLE big man..
this articles is a waste of time, any guy can just think of a million of this possible trades
1. just hit the nail on the head. and im guessing that’s gonna happen this summer.
Wade is definitely my top target and then I’d probably look for this nonexistent low post scoring center everyone seems to think is out there somewhere. I’d also make a pitch for Bosh.
If they get Wade, they’ll need to bring in some shooters to play with them on the draw-and-kick.
They have decent big men, but should get someone with decent range on his shot and a few post moves. Nothing great, just another big with different skills than what they already have.
They need DWade. Championships will ensue…
they need a legit 3pt shooter- after bg left, who do they have that can consistently knock down the 3 ball? that was really clear when drose was trusted w/ the last shot when they were down there, and he put up the awkward left handed floater
i bet the pulls are wishing they would have traded for boozer in that last offseason
They need Paxson out, Del Negro in…
dwade is and should be option number one. he is a surefire hall of famer who has a ring and a finals MVP to his name. people argue he couldnt work with rose- bullshit. great players figure it out and rose cares more about his team than his numbers. with dwade on that team, expect drose to put up 18 10dimes and 4reb and the bulls to fight for the eastern conference title.
without wade, the bulls should absolutely target a combination of joe johnson and david lee. lee’s lack of defense will be cancelled out by joakim’s defense and joe johnson will provide the shooting touch that this team needs. granted, JJ isnt a franchise player and DLee isnt a stereotypical 20-10 guy, but JJ will enable rose and noah to continue to lead the team and Lee works as hard as anybody and hustles for his nightly 20-10.
drose, jj, luol, dlee and jokim. that is one hell of a lineup.
Miami has enough money for a guy like Bosh and a MLE. Wade’s not going anywhere. Now, Joe Johnson fits the Bulls perfectly and is more obtainable.
If the Bulls get anything but a low post player, I’ll LMAO. Seriously, how many f’ing years are these fools going to keep ignoring the ONE thing they need badly.
Wade’s not going anywhere, look elsewhere.
Wade is numero uno- It would be pick your poison with Wade and Rose
They could find a low post threat via free agency but with the exception of Bosh, all the other bigs might throw off the chemistry. Stat and Boozer aren’t known for being “glue” guys in the locker room
I think Bulls have a nice shot of nabbing Joe Johnson, who would be a great fit. I figured Chicago was the one legit contender for Joe vs. the Hawks, before the Hawks collapse against the Bucks. Now that the Hawks very realistically could lose the series to the Bucks, if such loss does happen, Joe will be Chicago’s for the taking. I think Joe is very happy in Atlanta, but losing the series to the Bucks will be a major set back and will trigger Joe to bail to somewhere. (Even if Hawks survive the Bucks, Chicago still will be the most attractive option–besides the Hawks–to Joe, as teaming with Rose would be nice for him (and for Rose).)
On another note, is Reggie trying to tell us that Noah is not a legit center, but rather is a power forward!? Good Lord! Give me a break! (I guess Reggie thinks anyone not 7’6″ and Chinese, not named Dwight, or not nicknamed the Diesel, is not a center.)
On a totally unrelated note, Adrian Dantley was a great player, but whenever they show him on the bench as the Nuggets temp. head coach, he looks like he is about to vommit, or perhaps like a deer in the headlights, or like he hasn’t taken a dump in 5 days, etc., etc. His total apparent discomfort as head coach just is not pretty. Talk about blowing a golden opportunity.
And thank goodness Dime is back; it was disturbing when you were off for a day or 2. (I also thought perhaps big brother at work was censoring my internet usage.)
Concer with eazy yeezy post @ 14. I definitely could see that lineup happening, and it would be nice for Chicago.
(A key might be how Noah and D. Lee get along. Noah was Lee’s backup at Florida Noah’s freshman year.)
First off, Noah is NOT A CENTER. He’s a soft 4-man who works his butt off and would be the perfect player to play NEXT TO A TRUE CENTER.
2nd Wade doesn’t want to be in Chicago WITH ROSE. He seems a bit jealous of the love Rose gets here in the Chi vs Wade. This is pretty much Rose’s city since he did win 2 state Chips in high school.
3rd Joe Johnson is not leaving ATL and would be stupid to even test the waters. His max value as a player and money wise is in ATL. Anywhere else, he’s back to square one.
As for what the bulls should do. TRADE away the $20mil. With all that money, we should use that to help another team sign and trade, while working a deal to nab a true center like Andrew Bogut (not likely), Chris Kaman or Deandre Jordan (best option), Yao Ming (maybe), Nene (maybe), Kevin Love or Al Jeff (minn is stupid enough), Javel Mcgee (potientially a beast!).
If the Bulls can work something out in a trade and get rid of Loul Deng maybe bring in Rudy Gay or bring back Nocioni. Someone who will be able to give Lebron hell on offense or defense. Deng just can’t do it and the way to the Finals will be threw a wing player.
“The Bulls need a two-guard who can create his own shot and put pressure on the defense â€” a starter that allows Kirk Hinrich to come off the bench and play both guard spots â€” while playing tough defense himself”
Too bad Salmons didn’t work out cuz he shoulda been the perfect fit the way he ballin for Milwaukee.
As it is, with 20 mill, Bulls should be able to get Rudy Gay and Brendan Haywood. That team would kill
The Bulls need to sign Bosh and just solidify the two-guard by bringing back Salmons.
They should make Bosh their priority more than other free agents to have some sort of an inside presence to say the least. It’s almost an insult to your frontline when the Cavs kept getting away with a lineup that plays LeBron at center and couldn’t do a damn thing about it.
Some of these posters need to shut their mouths before their retarded plans actually come to fruition.
Chris Kaman? Javale Mcgee? Deandre Jordan? Even Gay and Haywood would be a COMPLETE disaster. If the Bulls don’t land a big name (Bosh, Wade, STAT, JJ) they are going to lose fans in city that’s growing tired of over a decade of unsatisfying teams.
If the plan all along was to kick Ben Goron to the curb, watch Salmons carry a team to the second round, and throw away 3 years in the hopes of landing Rudy F***ing Gay………….
I’m rooting for the Clippers.
For 20 mil, in this economy, I’d get both Bosh and Gay.
They won’t find better deals on a contending team anywhere else.
this is why none of us are general managers for the bulls. deandre jordan, chris kaman or javale mcgee..if these are my choices the bulls are fucked.
deandre jordan is a bigger, taller less-talented, dumber version of tyrus thomas. there is a very very very good reason he fell from a potential top 5 pick to the 2nd round. and i dont see him beating out chris kaman or blake griffin for a starting big spot anytime soon.
i’m not big on mcgee or kaman either. mcgee is unproven and kaman wont bring us any closer to winning a championship than he’s brought the clippers. at this point i just think its bad karma to have any former clippers player on your team. they’re cursed with bad luck and just dont know how to win.
the bulls have this money, they’ve got an allstar PG in rose, an all star CENTER in joakim and need to put that money into bringing in another allstar caliber player. whether it be a 2 or 4. they’ve been beating around the bush for too long in never quite making the trade or signing the player we need. we shouldnt trade this money away just so another team can sign one of these big time free agents. people, if we get this offseason right- we could be competing for the east with cleveland and orlando as soon as next year.
First and foremost none of the good free agents meaning(Lebron Wade Bosh and Probably Joe Johnson) aren’t signing for less than 12 mil. So unless Reinsdorf antes up and pays the luxury tax getting two max free agents is not happening. But first I think we need a low post threat like Bosh who commands a double team. Wade and Rose would be the best backcourt in the league by far but unless wade shot like he did in game 4 it won’t matter because they’ll collapse the lane and try and make us beat them from outside so Joe Johnson with CB4 might be the better fit
@poster 23 and Eazy
You can say what you want about Noah, but he is what he is. He’s a poor mans Marcus Camby (Camby blocks way more shots and actually has a better jumper). Noah gets $h!tter on by every center in the L because the boy is not a center. He’s a SOFT forward. But you stick him next to a big who can hold their own and Noah does great with rebounding. Seeing as how i’ve broken down (several times actually) how useless and replaceable Noah is on these baords without much arguement from anyone, shows how new you two are so your comments hold no weight. you are only fans when the bulls are winning. Youy Mfers wasn’t on these boards when we were giving up 35pt leads earlier this season. so kick rocks.
Kaman and Bogut are all-star caliber centers who would be 10x’s better with Derrick Rose as their Pg. But you idiots are too stupid to factor that into the equation. Also Ben Gordon was useless, thats why he sucks in Det.
while Deandre Jordan and Javel may be unproven, they are still better than Noah and what they do. Jordan can finish around the basket like no big on our team. Javel may be unpolished offensively, but he brings what Tyrus (who we only traded because of the FA market, not because he sucked) brought with the shot blocking but he is cheaper and has more potiential at 7ft tall.
Thats what the Bulls would NEED to do. but what they ARE GOING TO DO is:
1) Pretend to go after Wade/Bron/JJ/Bosh and purposely not offer them enough to come here. think summer of 2000
2) after not getting top level FA’s they will take a poke a guys like Rudy Gay/Josh Howard, but still not sign one
3) Then we’ll sign some useless bum of a FA who thinks he’ll be the next Jordan when he gets here…think Ron Mercer signing back in 2000 and I think Brent Barry oh and Jalen Rose.
4) the orginazation will then pocket $15mill of the $20mill and save money because they know people will still pay to see the Bulls even though we suck because this is a Basketball town.
If you think the Jerry the Jew is spending $20mill a year to bring in talent that “May” get us a few more wins…you have no clue. He’s keeping that ish in his pocket. Don’t believe me…look at the Chicago Whitesox, plenty of chances to improve with Chone Figgins and other big time 3rd basemen up for grabs…what do we get??? Juan “Can’t hit” Pierre Andrew “fatass” Jones and Omar “old as dirt” Visquel. Wake up, this ain’t NBA2k or NBA live.
@ Chicagorilla
I feel where youre goin with this, we never land a big name, the last (some what) big name with a hefty contract was BEN WALLACE!!! We are always terrible in the off season, look it up people!
@Ses,
Glad someone gets it. i don’t know how long some of these guys/girls been fans but i go back far enough to know my team and the ownership in this city.
We forced out Jordan/Pippen…the two greatest players this franchise will ever see. Only to bring in Elton Brand and have nearly the worst season ever in NBA history (easily the worst in Bulls history).
After making trades to move forward, we begin to slowly trade away or let go anyone who has a couple good years.
Elton Brand (who was Ben Gordon at PF so i hated him), Brad Miller, Ron Artest, Jamal Crawford, Eddy Curry, Tyson Chandler, Andres Nocioni, J.R. Smith (didnt even suit up, thank you Skiles), Ben Gordon, John Salmons, Tyrus Thomas.
Not to mention
-Asking Daruis Miles very personal questions and to cut his braids to play for us which then pissed off every other player in the League. Which is part of the reason Grant Hill, TMac and Duncan didn’t give Chicago any thought.
– Not trading up to get Dwayne Wade because the GM apparently thought Chicago was the only people who knew Wade was good. Also the reason Wade will not be coming here. As It seems like he hates the Bulls but loves his city.
– Drafting Jay Will over Amare and a few others, when we already had a lead guard in Jamal Crawford and could have found another pg if need be. There aren’t many Amare’s out there
– Trading Lamarcus Aldridge who is 7ft and can score in the post…only to get a 6’8 PF who cant shoot and has ZERO bball IQ in Tyrus Thomas (who i love by the way, but we needed LA)
– Drafting Ben Gordon and Loul Deng over Andre Igudola who is from IL and would have fit in perfect. Not to mention Josh Smith. And not to mention we could have again traded both picks (3 and 7) to move up and possibly get Dwight.
– Not drafting Devin Harris who plays right up the highway and was a monster in college
– Not Drafting Brandon f-ing Roy when everyone assumed it was a done deal.
– Not drafting Paul Millsap who led the nation in rebounding 3 years straight and was a beast and instead taking Thabo Sefelosha…who we later gave away for peanut brittle!
– Even this year, we pass up on Chase Buddinger and Dejuan Blair (proven players in college) to pick James johnson (unproven player) JJ may work out later, but right now it’s looking like another jacka$$ move
Everyone of them left and had better careers. Had we put them all on the same squad, imagine the team we’d have.
But i can suffer through all that knowing it brought us Derrick Rose.
– but then to make matter worse…we kill ourselves to make the playoffs… for what? to play effing Clevland!!! f^king retards, unless Kobe is suiting up for CHI, no way Stern allows us to win that series.
So those of you who have faith in the Bulls management I say to you this…”I have 3 magic beans i’m selling for $25k, first bidder gets the beans”.
C. GORILLA, U MADE ALOT OF POINTS BUT SOME WERE WAY OFF BASES. SO I’M ONLY GOING 2 TOUCH ON A FEW.
FIRST, THIS IS NOT THE NFL….WHAT U MEAN TRADE THE 3RD/7TH PICK IN THE DRAFT FOR D. HOWARD???? WE DID GREAT WITH BOTH OF THOSE PICKS. EVEN THOW DH IS STILL GETTING BETTER, NOBODY KNEW HE WOULD B THIS GOOD (U COULDNT TELL BY THE WAY HE’S PLAYING IN THE PLAYOFFS).
HE ALSO WAS THE FACE OF THE FRANCHISE FOR THE NEW LOOK ORLANDO MAGIC. THAT BEING THE NEXT 15YRS, WITH HIM COMING STRAIGHT OUT OF HIGHSCHOOL.
AS FOR HILL, T-MAC OR DUNCAN, HAVING IDIOT D. MILES CUT OFF HIS BRAIDS, THAT HAD NOTHING 2 DO WITH THOSE 3 NOT SIGNING WITH CHICAGO, PLEASE DONT INSULT THEIR INTELLIGENCE. GILL/T-MAC HAD A SWEET OPPORTUNITY IN ORLANDO 2 PLAY TOGETHER (I STILL WISH WE WOULD HAVE GOTTEN A CHANCE TO SEE THEM PLAY TOGETHER IN ORLANDO, HEALTHY). T.DUNCAN WAS IN A SWEETER SITUATION, HE WAS NEVER GOING 2 LEAVE SA. I DONT EVEN REMEMBER HIM BEING A FA.
HE CAME IN PLAYING WITH A H0F, AND 1 OF THE TOP 50 GREATEST PLAYERS OF ALL-TIME, NOW HE HAS 4 RINGS TO SHOW FOR IT.
I AGREE ON THE ELTON BRAND SITUATION, THAT WAS DUM AS EVER! U NEVER DRAFT 2 HIGHLY RATED BUT UNPROVEN HIGHSCHOOL KIDS AND THEN TRADE A WAY A FRANCHISE/MULTIPLE ALL-STAR/PROVEN COMODITY PLAYER. NOT 2 MENTION ROOKIE OF THE YEAR 20/10 GUY, HE PLAYED BOTH ENDS OF THE FLOOR.
BEN GORDON WASNT WORTH THE MONEY, AS CLUTCH AS HE WAS, HE COULD’VE BEEN A FOOTBALL PLAYER, HE ONLY PLAYED ON ONE SIDE OF THE BALL. I KNEW IT PROBABLY WAS A MONEY THING, BUT SALMONS WAS COMING INTO HIS OWN AFTER THE ALL-STAR BREAK.
WITH ALL THE INJURIES AND DENG COMING BACK, ADD THE 2 ROOKIES, D. ROSE SLOW START BC OF INJURY, NOAH’S INJ…..WHEN HE FOUND HIS NICHE WE TRADE THE GUY. HE’S EXACTLY WHAT WE NEEDED I THINK, A GUY WHO COULF GET HIS OWN SHOT, DEFEND, REBOUND AND HANDLE THE BALL.
NOW WE HAVE 2 START OVER 2 SOME SORT. WE CANT KEEP PLAYING K. HINRICH AT THE 2. THE SAD THING IS WE MIGHT HAVE 2 TRADE HIM 2 GET A TRUE 2 GUARD AND A BIG THIS OFF-SEASON.
THEIR FIRST PRIORITY IS 2 GET A BIG 2 GO WITH NOAH, BOSH PREFERED, THEN A SOLID 2 GUARD WHO CAN HIT THE THREE. I HATE J. JOHNSON PICK, U DRAFT A GUY WHO DOESNT HAVE A POSITION, THATS WHY HE STAYS IN FOUL TROUBLE.
HE CANT DEFEND 2’S OR 3’S AND HE’S 2 SMALL 2 DEFEND THE 4’S AND 5’S.
J. WILLIAMS WAS THE MAN COMING OUT OF SCHOOL WITH ALL THE SKILLS THAT TRTANSLATED 2 THE NBA. HE HAD A SOLID ROOKIE SEASON, AND WAS ONLY GOING 2 GET BETTER. HE WAS EXSPLOSIVE, CREATE, FINISH, ATHLETIC AND DEFEND, WHAT WAS NOT 2 LIKE!
AS 4 AMARE, NOBODY KNEW THIS GUY WOULD B THIS GOOD. HE WAS AN AMAZING ATHLETE WITHOUT A JUMPSHOT 2 SPEAK OF AND LOOKED LIKE SHAQ AT THE FT LINE! AGAIN, HE WAS ALSO UNPROVEN AND RIGHT OUT OF HIGHSCHOOL, AND U TAKE HIM OVER COLLEGE BASKETBALL’S NATIONAL CHAMPION AND POY?????? GET REAl.
IF THE SUNS HAD THE 2ND PK, THEY WOULD HAVE DRAFTED J. WILLIAMS, EVEN IF THEY ALREADY HAD J.CRAWFORD. YOU DONT WANT HIM RUNNING YOUR TEAM IF U WANT 2 GO SOMEWHERE HE CAN SPEND TIME THERE THROUGHOUT THE GAME BUT NOT FOR LONG PERIODS OF TIME (I MENT STARBURY INSTEAD OF JC AT THE TOP OF THE PAGE). U CAN KILL THAT PAUL MILLISAP MESS, NOBODY KNEW HE WOULD BE THAT GOOD ANYWAY, HE DOES BENEFIT FROM THEIR SYSTEM AND IS NOT A GREAT DEFENDER. HE IS GOOD, BUT YOU CAN SAY EVERY TEAM OUTSIDE OF THE JAZZ WHO PASSED ON HIM. BY THE WAY, WASNT HE A 2ND RD PK? OR WAS IT LOW FIRST?
HINE SIGHT IS 20/20, SO DONT TELL ME U THOUGHT THAT BEFORE DRAFT NIGHT ABOUT PM, HE WAS EVERYBODY TOP 5 PICK AND A MUST HAVE HIM….!
I LIKE D.BLAIR, BUT CHASE WAS 2 INCONSISTANT, DIDNT HE GO 2ND RD ALSO? I LIKED BILL WALKER MYSELF, U GIVE HIM 1YR TO TOTALLY HEAL FROM HIS KNEE INJ AND YOU HAVE A FIRST RD TALENT. HE DEFENDS, REBOUNDS,SCORES IN THE POST AND SUPER ATHLETIC. I DONT HAVE THE DRAFT BOARD IN FRONT OF ME, SO I’M MISSING A FEW PLAYERS THAT I LIKED BETTER THAN CHASE.
I ‘LL GIVE HIM CREDIT, HE’S BETTER THAN I THOUGHT HE WOULD B, TIME WILL TELL.
ALL OF THEM ON THE SAME SQUAD…HAHAHAHAH! THREE LITTLE PROBLEMS, BILL GATES THE “BILLIONARE” DOESNT OWN THE BULLS, 2. THE NBA HAS THIS THING CALLED A SALARY CAP, AND 3. THERE IS ONLY AT MAX 15 PLAYERS ON A ROSTER…OUT OF THOSE 15, 12 ACTUALLY SUIT UP. P.S. EXCUSE THE ERRORS, I HAD ALOT 2 WRITE.
@Ray Jones,
you missed the entire point. I am a fan of basketball, it is not my JOB to scot players and draft them or give them MILLIONS to come play for the Bulls. That’s what they pay management for. Yet somehow all those guys ended up on other teams…because of Bulls management.
also, you claim Dwight wasn’t a bonified star out of highschool….then who the f^k was? The boy was a manchild. He shattered backboards and beasted even the best big men he faced. He avg’d a double double his rookie year! The Magic drafted him NUMBER ONE OVERALL…and other than a few Oakafor fans it was pretty much guaranteed for D12 to go #1. So yes, everyone KNEW/THOUGH Dwight was going to be a beast. He should be even better than he is now, but his coach and GM are idiots.
You must be a Duke fan. Because you srue ain’t no BULLS fan. While i did use Elton and Jay Will as points in my argument of how management wasted draft picks, don’t confuse that with me supporting those two. They both ain’t $h!t (EB) and/or never was $h!t (Jay Will).
Jay Will avg 9pts and 5 asst. shooting like 41% fromt he field. and turned the ball over alot or made bad decisions. He had no idea how to create for his team, unless it involved him trying to score. He was a 6’2 scorer who was forced to play PG. He had BUST written all over him accident or not. and since when did 9pts and 5ast make you a SOLID #2 pick!!!! #2 picks are often STAR PLAYERS, even more so than #1 picks. Sam Bowie, Darko, Beasly and Thabeet excluded lol.
Elton Brand – while he did avg 20-10 he gave up about 25-12 every night. UNathletic 6’6 PF’s don’t really pan out over the long haul. Trading Elton was a great idea imo, he would have left or tried to rip off the Bulls for a max contract. Once he left the Bulls he started getting hurt. Then he did a great job of changing his body and getting in great shape (245lbs vs the 280lb he played at in Chicago/Duke). as a 6’6 245lb Pf he was an all-star offensively and became a very good help side defender. But could not stop anyone 6’10 and above on the low blocks.
It was very well rumored that the fiasco with Darius Miles turned off plenty of players. Plus the way they handled Jordan/Pippen/Phil/Rodman in the 98′ off-season. Maybe you wasn’t paying much attention.
And who in the hell couldn’t predict that Amare and Dwight was going to be All-star players? They were super athletic bigs who were in great shape and worked their butts off to get better. Its not that hard.