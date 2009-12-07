What Happened To All The White American Players?

Last night, ESPN’s Outside the Lines addressed the issue of race in the NBA. The report talked about how the number of white American NBA players have decreased over the years. OTL also questioned whether the reason behind it is because of the stigma that white players aren’t athletic enough to play in the NBA.
The feature used former Notre Dame standout Kyle McAlarney as an example. Despite being one of the better guards in the Big East, McAlarney was not selected in last June’s Draft. McAlarney believes if GMs and coaches didn’t know he was white and were basing it on his stats and skills, that he would be in the NBA today rather than the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the D-League.
ESPN also explored whether the zone defense was implemented a few years ago to even the defensive playing field for “slower” white players.
Do you think the stereotype against white players has validity to it? Would Kyle McAlarney be in the NBA if he were black?
Kyle McAlarney would be in the NBA if he played ball in Europe and was named Kaitos McAlarnivich.
Nash, Dirk, Kaman, Gasol, Bargnani, Calderon……vs the mass of others…….hmm I dont know if the Caucasian All-Stars could match up with the Black All-Stars
For a league that discriminates towards HS players going pro, while NHL, MBL etc dont, it doesnt surprise me that there is such a stereotype.
@hoopsguru
the article is about white AMERICAN players. every single one of the players you named are not american.
i think there’s definitely a stereotype considering how kevin love and tyler hans were basically said to be busts before they even played in the nba. not to mention players like jj reddick or adam morrison not getting any time off the bench? can it really be true? white players excel in college but black players excel in the nba?
also dime, i think you used the word “stigma” wrong. i’m not sure, dont mean to be “that guy”
fu*k a stereotype how bout if you’re good enough you have a shot to make it. Jason Williams was flyin by ppl on the court and makin pin point passes, thats why he made it. Basketball requires more athleticism than any other sport so you better be fast and quick or jump really high bcuz a spot up jumpshot isn’t gonna cut it for too long in the league. U might just barely make someones bench. (See Matt Bonner or Brian Scalibrine)
i have a question, is jason kidd mixed or white american?
It should be the best of the best….everywhere, every job. I know some areas of the US there are equal oppurtunities for races (police/FD/ etc..)There should not be spots open for a particular race…it should be the most quailfied person for the job. I know that some of my coworkers have been pass over (we take exams to get promoted, top 3 get promoted) but because we had the pass 9 worker be from one particular race, they introduced a racial standard, for equal oppurtunity. Should be just like the NBA…only the best.
this is funny. i personally think white boys have given up on B-ball to help keep the stereotype alive!
I know……that sounds crazy, but, I hoop 3-4 times a week and i know some white boys that can get up there, play mad defense and shoot, but we (black folks) are more scrappy and I think we put more of our heart into it.
with us, alot of times, we may not eat if Bball doesn’t pan out. white boys are “fed” other options in the workforce, therefore, bball is like rugby to them……something to pass the time unless you’re a phenom.
with football, you pretty much have to be strong, and fast, but you mos def have to be strong…….baseball, well you have to have hand/eye coordination….and be fast to some degree, but Bball, you have to combine all these things along with mad ability.
i sometimes get offended when i here announcers do this:
white boy fakes pass and dunks – announcer:
“wow! did you see that move! that just shows his skill level and intelligence with the ball.”
black guy fakes pass and dunks – announcer:
“wow! did you see that move! you gotta love his athleticism.
white boy = inteligence, skills
black guy = athleticism
I know i may offend some with the above statements, but, i guess the truth is sometimes painful.
at the end of the day…….if you can’t match up…..shut up!
@ quest??
he’s mixed dude. black & white.
eminem is the best rapper alive! there’s no reason a white boy can’t hang in the nba if the greatest rapper is a white dude. hell, the best golfer in the world is black! stereotypes smell bunk!
I think NBA GMs sometimes favor athleticism over basketball skill too much, but that is independent of race. Also they favor height over basketball skill too often, again independent of race. McAlarney is a 6’0 tall PG who’s best asset was his 3 point shooting. He didn’t put up eye popping assist numbers in college leading some to the conclusion that he might be an undersized SG. He’d have trouble making an NBA squad regardless of race. Look at Patty Mills and how far he dropped in the draft and he had performed against NBA players in the Olympics. If you are only 6 foot tall you need to possess great point guard skills, blazing speed, or an unbelievable shooting stroke to make it (more than one of these attributes help).
There is no bias against white players in the NBA front offices. It is a business and they’ll sign whomever gives them the best shot at winning. Contracts are guaranteed which means open jobs are scarce and competition is fierce. If you don’t project as a superstar athlete then you are going to have to work doubly hard to get a shot whether you are white, black, or yellow. If you do project as a superstar athlete or have an undeniable skill set then you might get that guaranteed rookie deal. However even then if you don’t work hard you’ll be out of the league soon enough regardless of your race.
ESPN was reaching to create a story and if McAlarney was the best example they could up with to show white players being denied a shot they failed.
funniest otl spisode i’ve seen! WHITE OUT = classic LMAO
I thought Al Jefferson was white.
@Reddi Red….i actually agree w/you.
“white boys have given up on B-ball to help keep the stereotype alive!”
Every white boy i know wants to be recognized as not athletic and slow because they’d prefer to sit behind a desk all day. It’s unfortunate that our black nba stars don’t have the luxury of sitting behind a desk working for peanuts.
Another classic example of the white man keeping us down!
Dubbayous may not get into the NBA as easily, but according to studies and surveys across the US, they have an easier time getting hired in the other 99.9% job markets.
in europe, players basically play point guard till their tall enough to play center. so you get all these euro guys coming in, like Pau, Dirk, Hedo, Rudy, or Andrea, who can shoot the ball just as well as Adam Morrison or JJ, except they got about 6 inches and 10 times better handles and passing ability. Black players and white players DO have different physical abilities, and therefore DO have a different game. But because most players in america are black and most in europe are white, they teach “whiteball” a hell of a lot better in europe.
@ nycballa…….. not really sure where you are going with that but a couple of things:
1.no where in my post did it suggest that the white man is keeping us down.
2.i mentioned that i KNOW some white boys that can get it done on the court, BUT, white boys have mad options outside of basketball and not ALL these aptions are based on merit. With this known, we (black folks) play with more heart and determination. Now this is not an “across the board” statement as there are plenty of exceptions, however, for the most part, i think its true.
3. Eminem is NOT the greatest rapper!! LMAO. he’s nice… but the greatest! lol.
Hoep this helps! :-)
WOW this whole race card thing really annoys me. this dude McAlarney didnt make it to the NBA because he wasnt good enough. he needs to get over it! yes white players are for the most part less athletic than the black players which is why there are not as many in the league but there are some white guys that have athletic ability like joe alexander and chase budinger so it has nothing to do with being white. i think the european players have more success in the nba because they were taught more fundamentals and have more skills(shooting,passing,defense) and usually the white americans are just spot up shooters mostly. McAlarney could shoot but do u think he would have a chance at guarding tony parker or aaron brooks or even steve nash. hell no! he just sounds bitter to me. and also white is white. doesnt matter if ur from south dakota or germany or spain. if ur gonna play the race card (even though i dont think it should be played) europeans born players should be included too
@reddi red….you embarrass me, you embarrass yourself.
I think that the death (or dying) has really been of the white American role player. There haven’t been a tonne of white American superstars in the league in the last while, Nash (who’s almost American) is the only one that comes to mind, but to me it’s more the filler that has left. I think it’s been this way for a while now.
Does it really matter? It’s kind of nice that people can embrace a sport regardless of race and get behind players of any origin. I mean, as far as I know NBA viewership is growing. It would be great to see another star like Maravich play in a time like today when his prowess would be broadcast internationally, but really, does it matter. It would be great to see a guy from India do the same … and it IS great to watch a guy like Jennings do it. I for one cringe at the prospect of another “Great White Hope” and would prefer it if game was simply acknowledged for what it is … game. Why do white guys have to play to a moniker like that? I love that Bird thought it was ridiculous. I don’t want to have to get excited at the prospect of the next white guy from the US who can skywalk and throw it down with the best of them. I don’t care what colour he is … if his game is tight then his game is tight.
@ reddi-football requires alot more thn just being strong and fast. if you’re just strong and fast but cant catch ish its not gonna matter. bottom line each sport requires a certain level of skill to make it to the pros-although its hard to admit it whn thy are some dumpster juice guys playing and “earning” a pro level paycheck thy do not deserve.
and ur views of “heart” are lopsided too. mark madsen-scrappy ass white dude but laid it all out there on the court-but by ur assesment because hes white he has no heart. i can guarantee thts the only thing tht got dude a ring bcuz it dam sure wasnt his talent.
your comments above make u sound pretty close minded fam.
@ heavy d…i agree espn was def reaching for this story
just look at the raps
when you put too many skilled white guys on the floor, they can’t guard anyone. Need to be athletic to stay in front of people.
It be different if there already wasn’t white boys or men rather who were ill with the rock. When you got Pistols, Birds and others then it gives no excuse for the future.
Regardless of color you just have to ball. Take a Dejuan Blair. Dude ain’t the best in the post or offensively but he uses what GOD gave him plain and simple and he made it.
I don’t think there is any race card here. Bottom line is if you are good you will get on the floor.
I can’t buy into the hypothetical situation of if you had an equal white and black player that the black player would be chosen first. I feel it’s got to be something that sets them apart game wise rather than color and the best person be it from attitude all the way to playing D will be the person who should and will get the tick.
Just my pinion though.
I actually think Kyle Mclarney would have faired well in this league given the chance. He has limitless range. The problem for him was that Redick,Morrison Dickau and few others haven’t panned out. It’s why it hard for scoring guards to be looked at as winners. They figure if your a scoring guard your automatically Iverson or Marbury. Chris Thomas didn’t make the league because his proto type started to regress which was Mike Bibby. I also agree with 6. They have so many options where as it’s very limited in what were allowed & expected to do. Also it’s one of the cheapest sports out there to play. We would love to become swimmers and a slew of other things. Just not as conceivable or seen enough in the environment’s where subjected too.
Again these GM’s & owners have no clue for the most part. There is more talent out the league now a days than in. After the top 20 or so guys everyone else could easily be replaced. It’s not about skill anymore per say. It’s all about image & conforming. Some players are unable to escape their environment. Nothing is done to really protect the player. It’s become a business starting in 6th grade. You only go to the league if you go to a certain camp,school, or AAU Program. Joe Alexander not panning out is also what dropped Budinger to the 2nd round. If a white point guard out of college would come in like Brandon then you’d see a wave of others getting shots. I’ve played and seen some unbelievable ones. Namely Sean Kennedy who played at Marist and a kid named JR from Far Rockaway. Their talent was & is superior to some guys I see now in the league solely of one’s opinion.
Jason Williams in his prime was a cold as you could have in one of the GOlDEN ERA’S OF BALL. There are no more Mark Price’s or Stockton’s. You’re stuck with the Steve Blakes and Ridnour’s of the world. Kirk Hinrich has the ability to change that perception but he hasn’t even really panned out. At 6’4″ with his skills he should be an All Star. I couldn’t tell you what has held him back. He has a 40 inch vert as well.
it’s easy to take my words out of context……
my comments are made from a general standpoint and with the realization that there are exceptions to everything.
@nycballa………i hear ya buddy. :-)
@ SWAT…..I understand what you are saying and I do not suggest that ALL white guys don’t play with heart. I believe that more black guys play with alot more heart than white guys. I’ve seen the opposite as well, but for the most part (GENERALLY), I see it the way I mentioned it.
BTW……if you are a linebacker, you don’t have to catch ish! lol. once again, the football/baseball statements were general statements and used to solidify the original point I was making.
My “closed minded” point of view is solely based on life experiences……not simply an opinion.
I do appreciate and respect your point of view however.
This is a dumb debate (if it can be called a debate), I don’t think race plays a factor in terms of being a pro or not. I think being pro athelete, just like anything else comes down to a combination of skills and abilites. Now granted, being a pro athlete is the same as getting a “regular” job, i think at the end of the day, GM’s are just like hiring managers, they want who’s best for the job for them. Now, I cannot argue that the a good chunk of the NBA, especially superstars are African-American. But there is a good number of White-American players in the league, though lately, the “better” (the ones talked about in the press)white players are the Europeans. I think this is due to basketball becoming an international game, as well as what players are being taught at an early age.I agree that basketball is a game where athletic ability is huge, but skill also factors in as well, and i think players who possess the best combinations of these assets make it to the league. Bottom line, those who are good enough make the league, no matter their color or where they are from.
Any player could succeed in the right situation same for a coach. Some systems dont have a clue of how to mesh the talent they have. If Ben Gordon was asked to be a Point Guard on any team he’d fail. When Ridnour was asked to be a full time starting guard he did okay but couldn’t handle to long haul of a season. Currently though the White American players have to catch up. I don’t think their aspiring to take over the N.B.A. Believe me if a few put their mind to it or worked out with a certain coach. I’m pretty sure the best player in the league could be white. You never though. Times a changing. I actually would love to see that.
We embrace other races a lot more than were even tolerated though. Take for instance how the Americans and players in the states take in the European players. It isn’t and doesn’t work that way across the water. We’re just used to give exposure and help them win. They don’t want us to be the best in their homeland. If & for people to think Rubio was and ever will be better than Jennings. Your lying to yourself and setting him & you up for failure. A blind man could tell you Rubio should stay right where he is. He would get manhandled in this league today. That’s bad because it isn’t even guerilla like it used to be. Marbury & Tinsley would kill him now & there supposed afterthoughts in this league. Once Stern doesn’t like you or the powers that be. You could forget about a team taking a flyer on you. Tinsley & A.I. were lucky.
I just want to know do people think that all the players in the league are truly & deservingly the best. If so you never played the game or have seen anything remotely to talent. I hear your opinion but man you don’t know what your missing. If Media could lead you to believe Lebron James is the best player in the N.B.A. even better than Jordan sometimes. Anything could be sold. Half the N.B.A. are friends or someone or knew the man that knew the man. You could take the best player from any neighborhood and he may not even sniff the league. In that same instance you could take a kid who doesn’t even like the sport and can’t play and get him a guaranteed contract or analyst job when his career is over. Won’t say any names. Too many players today in the league would be better served doing what they were actually good at.
I totally believe in the stigma. If you were to move all white american players to europe would there not be as many europeans drafted? I really dont think so. Because I really dont think Europe has some higher level of athletes than American does. Its a stigma that exists even at the playground level in which white guys are usually picked last in pickup games if it is a majority black court. When often the white player could be as good as anybody else.
No matter what people want to believe America is still a very racially based society and little things even like this is what makes it hard to move ahead in racial indifference.
When is the story about the struggles of the black QB aat the pro level. None are ever –ever ,ever in the top ten in any category. Why?
plain and simple most of it comes into play about the defensive end…guys like JJ, steve novak,korver,morrison…all got to the NBA but havn’t cut it because they can’t play defense. their not athletic enough to keep up where in college, their defensive liability could be covered. THey can’t get their shots off etc.. Not to mention alot of the great white college players now days are usually no more than spot up shooters. NAme 1 white lock down college player? IN then NBA you gotta find your niche, and if all you can do is shoot, but theres a guy who can shoot and play D,..your not gettin drafted. Do they always make the right choices? no but its how it works. Look at casey jacobsen..he was the man in stanford but didn’t see the court in the nba.
On the other end you have guys like chase budiger who is an above average athlete, but a softy and still got drafted. IF your a defensive liability and your not kevin durant on offense, most teams won’t draft you, plain and simple black and white. Also athletic ability raises your ceiling of potential. You can teach an freak athlete to shoot (unless your lebron) but you can’t really turn a shooter into a freak athlete once hes in the nba.
And this whole idea is dumb because theirs tons of black guys who don’t make the nba every year either lol My boy keydran clack would of SHITTED on Kyle McAlarney but he didn’t get drafted either. its timing and who you know. Steve nash is a crappy overall athlete but his game is a high enough level to cover it (Even though he has no rings).
i dont think it really matters if the number of all stars is even between blacks and whites. i dont even think it matters if theres 90% black players in the NBA someday because if a guy gets into the NBA from his hard work, plays well and deserves any accolades he may get, it shouldnt bother you if hes white or black.
@reddi red
i dont know if white guys have any more options in the workforce because i dont have any experience with that, but i like what you said
I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that the overseas game focuses more on the fundamentals where the US game relies more on athleticism. If you are super athletic over here you get exposure and teams will try to develop you. They take foreign players because they are well rounded. Deal with it. ESPN did a story on how American black kids don’t play baseball anymore and they all go to basketball or football. I hate when people who can’t make it in anything blame race. White guy doesn’t make the NBA? Racist. Dude, if you could get buckets or run a squad, you’d be there. You’d probably get a better look too because you could be the “great white hope”.
I saw that special and I wathched Kyle play in college. He lacks quickness and the ability to create his own shot. I found it funny at the end of the special that he was talking about breaking a barrier. There is no barrier to break. White players are allowed to play without legal restrictions. Bill Russel broke barriers. And can somebody tell me what team he would recieve considerable playing time for. Seriously! Kyle isn’t being discriminated against. He is just not good enough. And I can think of several black who were great college players who didn’t receive a shot in the NBA. Does anyone remember Hollis Price. You didn’t hear him making phony excuses!
Why do people try to chirp Steve Nash on his athleticism? Just because he doesn’t dunk and may have poor defence doesn’t mean he is a “crappy overall athlete”. If you want to say that he lacks some size and strength, than that may be accurate. The guys is clearly a dirty ball player and is also known to be an awesome soccer player. He rides around on a skateboard and can probably play hockey too. That is not being a “crappy overall athlete”.
I’m with Big Island
What’s the Michael Jackson song? It doesn’t matter if you are black or white? In the NBA it doesn’t, this isn’t racist, the best players play and those that aren’t keep the bench warm. Not one owner wouldn’t draft a guy that would maker their team better.
Hell, they paid Steve Nash in AZ not because he is worth the money over the next few years but he’s the biggest draw.
Players like Adam Morrison and J.J. Reddick, and the likes don’t get off the bench, because they are either one dimensional or simply not getting the job done! Adam Morrison had his shot (no pun intended) in Charlotte and he didn’t produce there either. That’s on him as an individual, not his color.
Were we having this discussion when Jermaine O’neal was in Portland behind Rasheed and Brian Grant? He wasn’t better than either of them, so he didn’t play. Paul Milsap was sitting behind Boozer for a reason. Nene starts in front of Birdman for a reason. Chris Kaman starts for the Clip joint for a reason. That reason, they are better than the other dudes at that position, not because of color. Get ya skills up!
Haven’t read all the posts yet, but will. I think there are a few reasons for the demise of the white American players in the NBA. (And there is such a demise–although there is some solid mixed race talent (which is what it is: mixed race–white and black) in the NBA, which did not exist 20 years ago or so.)
In America, blacks seem to gravitate more to baskeball than whites, so there are more blacks playing ball, period. These days, baseball in the U.S. is just the opposite. Not enough American blacks are engaged in baseball at a young age, which is leading to a very small number of American blacks in MLB.
Even at the low level (I recall specifically one event in my boys club days, where I was not chosen to jump center), there is a stereotype that black basketball players are more athletic (e.g., can jump better). While that may be true generally, I have known plenty of white guys no taller than 6 ft or so who could dunk pretty nicely (and I’m talking 20+ years ago, when I was real active). So even for those whites who really pursue the sport, you have got to break through that stereotype that you are not as athletic–or good–as the black guy trying out for the team.
I think there is untapped potential white American basketball talent out there–as evidenced by the white European, etc. talent–but it just is not fully realized.
Black dudes got jumpshots! LOL
Nah seriously, white guys use basketball as a recreational sport. Black guys look at it like a meal ticket.
But for every bum ass McArlarney there’s 10 more Omar Cooks who didn’t make it. Race isn’t the issue. Today’s day and age you have to be a well rounded ball player. You gotta do SEVERAL things well. You can’t just be a marksmen anymore. You gotta be able to shoot and either have height, handle or hops. SOMETHING else.
But you know there’s no reverse racism if Chris Quinn made it to the league and STARTED for a full season. And there’s a closet full of big white skeleton’s who never panned out in the league. That closet needs to make room for 2 new bodies: Cole Aldrich & my man Biff from Back to the Future, Better known as Luke Harangody!
Gone are the Larry Bird and John Stockton days, people now pay attention to daisy duke shorts. I think this is part of the whole global nba marketing scheme, nobody pays to watch mike miller, robert swift or josh mcroberts.
I recently had a revelation about this. Look at baseball – there are so few black players! It’s obviously not because they’re not athletic. Ditto the NHL. Or international soccer. It’s because the best athletes will play what they’re raised to enjoy. Seems to me that the stereotype of young black males is that they enjoy basketball, so that stereotype is perpetuated.
Ditto white athletes. Rugby, lacrosse, baseball, soccer, “extreme” sports – the stereotype for white people to play these games is perhaps overpowering. I know that most of my white friends would rather watch/play these games than basketball, and more of them live the “extreme” or “preppy” lifestyle than they do the “hip hop” lifestyle that the Fab Five and Allen Iverson brought about over the last 20 years.
If anyone has seen lacrosse played at a high level, you’ll know JUST what I’m talking about. The movements, the cuts, and the body types required for the sport fit exactly with basketball – the PG position in particular. 5’10”-6’4″ guys that are tough, built for punishment, have agility and vision, great communication, fast twitch muscles…sound familiar?
This even helps perpetuate the stereotype of the “big goofy white Center” – the only white athletes that choose basketball are the ones that grow up big and tall. Of course they’ll choose basketball. And because there aren’t too many guards and forwards, it seems like that’s the “only” white guy in the game.
You could probably make the same comparisons for blacks in baseball. Imagine if the shorter players in the NBA concentrated on throwing instead of shooting. No reason why they couldn’t be successful in that sport! It just hasn’t been a socially encouraged sport to play.
Because most of them seems to be nothing more but NBA busts?
watching the spurs game…..matt bonner just crossed up milsap then ball faked him into the stands. he’s 5 for 5 in the quarter too…he must have been offended by otl
….& sean elliott is really corny
@44
Sean Elliot is double corny to the 100th power. He’s terrible. He didn’t earn that job. His commentating is horrid. That’s so funny. I actually put the game on mute he was so bad. He has the reggie miller voice and says a lot of nothing. Every call is against the Spurs. He’s more boring than the Spurs themselves. LMAO.
@ reddi red
I am a white guy and i agree with some of your points. However about black guys playing with more heart i have no idea where you got that from. I do think that white guys have a lot more options growing up and play all different types of sports instead of just falling in love with bball and hit the courts or gym everyday. However i do think there is a little bit of discrimination against white players. One example i can think of is this dude who i played aau ball with and played against in high school he was a straight killer but a little undersized he scored over 2000 in his high school career but never got a d1 offer. If he was black i think he would have gotten a scholarship offer because they wouldnt of question his “athleticism”. So there are some cases that you may see it but for the most part if u can play then it doesnt matter white black or other
I like how the post before this is called “Blake Griffin Has Been Forgotten” No one is talking about Blake!!! That ESPN interviewed Jerry West and when asked who does he think is the best American born NBA player in the league… and all he said he doesn’t know, and he needed help…
One of the best GMs in the business… can’t even think of BLAKE!?!!? I know he hasn’t played this year, but he was the 1st overall picked!!!!!!
Redonkulous!!!!
What is wrong with you all?
I don’t think there is a race issue as such in the NBA if a guy has the tools to play he will play. A lot of the white guys for whatever reason simply haven’t had the tools to play. College players are given several tryouts and scouted endlessly, if this dude was nice he would have gotten an NBA look. There are a lot of white american players in the league and actually if you want to bring race into it there is every reason for the league to want to produce some type of white american star.
if anything its the other way around. I am 6’6″- 215, crazy handle and dunk with a wet jumper. if i were white with that mix of skill i woul be agreat pro prospect, if you are black with thata mix you are a dime a dozen.
everytime i cought a dunk or crossed someone up i would get way more love as a “white boy” as a black dude it’s expected
The Indiana Pacers roster vs. the Atlanta Hawks roster vs. the Toronto Raptors roster. Hahahahaha! I still don’t think race should be an issue if we’re judging game as game, but that’s a funny comparison.