What happened? When the Timberwolves traded Antoine Walker, Marko Jaric, Greg Buckner and the rights to No. 3 pick O.J. Mayo to Memphis for Mike Miller, Brian Cardinal, Jason Collins and the rights to No. 5 pick Kevin Love this summer, everyone thought that Minnesota made out like bandits. But for whatever the reason, Miller (one of the keys to the trade) has dropped off the face of the earth.
In his ninth NBA season, Miller is averaging a career-low 9.1 points, and attempts fewer than eight shots in 30 minutes per game. Eight shots? Really?! Maybe Kevin McHale isn’t a fan, as he hasn’t logged more than 28 minutes or scored more than eight points in a game in January, but Miller is quickly fading into obscurity.
What happened to Mike Miller?
he ended up in minny. where everyone drops off the face of the earth.
this (outside of the clips) is the WORST run franchise in the nba.
mikey miller will be back as soon as mchale trades him
Off-the-court issues? Who knows…
philly needs him badly. they need perimeter shooting. and mike miller is only 28yrs old.
the hornets could use him too. not this year, but soon to replace peja.
any other team building around a big man (portland, houston, phoenix, toronto etc) can use a shooter at small forward
He’s being tutored by Jerome James.
Where you guys finding these ugly pictures? It’s almost like they are being photoshopped to be uglier, with the same skill people are photoshopping models to be beautiful.
What is that on his head. Is that like a throwback mullet? The hell?
Some seasons you on and some you off. Guess this is an off joint for dude.
The NBA pics are terrible!! Mike miller looks like quasimodo and the Rip looks like Kimbo Slice after a bout of food poisoning
Alot of teams out there could use Mike Miller’s outside shooting
Mike Miller isn’t getting the touches he needs in Minny.
Minny should trade him to the raps. They’ll finally get someone on the wing that can score consistently.
Mike needs to come back to Orlando if Hedo bolts.
Thanks for wasting one of my picks in my fantasy draft. With that hair and teeth you look like a horse, you horsefaced glass of milk!
Horrible idea about MM goin to the Raps…unless MM is a closet cannibal (I ain’t talkin about sausage cannibal either…his teeth DO look a lil’ filed down in that pic) then he ain’t got the toughness the Raps need.
MM rebounds well for a SG/SF, and didn’t Kobe attack Miller a year or two back (choke? elbow? something?) – so he has to be a little bit more scrappy than he appears.
What happened to Antoine Walker and Marko Jaric?
Who cares?
Jaric is probably fucking his girl.
Walker is probably dead or in a hole somewhere wishing he was.
its the reverse samson. I know he’s had long hair for a while but its probably getting in his face when he shoots and who cant say they don’t feel sharper when they get a buzz cut?
its either that or the fact that he’s playing for the twolves (even though I’m a fan I admit a guy like miller can’t feel very motivated)
nah dude is good wouldnt mind seein him in a spurs uni
he will be back as soon as he gets outta that team
Anybody else read that Amare got voted in. That means Melo is gonna get jipped on a all-star berth again. Prolly for another guy having one good year(Rashard Lewis, AK-47, Josh Howard). How many times is this gonna happen to him?
Wheres the ratty shoe lace like Sasha wears in his hair?
Come on Mike youre better than that!
Cleveland should try to get him…maybe in exchange for Wally or Pavlovic
Raptors could use him at the 2…. he’d definitely be averaging 20pts on 40mins of PT
I don’t know what happened to Mike Miller but the lady in the picture above has facial hair.
have you seen that hair ? dude’s gonna play in the WNBA
Rashard wont bt stealing Carmelo’s spot any time soon considering he plays in the east and Carmelo is in the west…
If Amare is worthy of an all star spot, then Rashard Lewis certainly is.
I must be the only one who watchs the Wolves.
He has been fighting injuries for a good portion of the year. Also has been passing up good looks, which is causing some grief for fans up here.
@ FAGEL That was an example of years past.
what happened to mike is i traded him to some dumb ass in my fantasy league for jason kidd…biggest heist of the year
While it’d be great if the comments were about Mike, the pics are from the NBA.
That would be too bad.. He’s a great player.. If Kyle Korver and Jason Kapono are still getting burn, he definiately should be.
Money Mike had no business in Minny. He needs to be traded, he’s too good for the current trashy organization.
I admit it, I don’t watch a lot of wolves games. I did see the jazz/wolves one the other night and it appears that he is their point forward who brings the ball up the floor and is a passer. (that’s confidence in your young PGs, Kev’) that’s dumb, because Mike was a real long distance threat on his last team, and he is a pretty efficient scorer.
he doesn’t do much else (as far as I’m concerned) but he def was supposed to bring more (rebounding, assists, steals) to the table than guys like korver/kapono/peja.
it’s a year in transistion for him, i’m sure . . .
Dime, you guys are bastards. You alway put up pics of players looking stupid, dopey, ugly or just retarded.
Some examples include this Mike Miller pic, others are Eddy Currey, RIP, Steve Francis and i’m sure there’s more.
Anyone else notice Dime doing this? It’s like you guys have an endless collections of ugly players pic!…Strange
Obviously, the great basketball minds here have not watched a minute of wolves games this year (why would you, right?) I’ve seen every game, I’m a true fan, not the fair weather type. Best summary is that he’s having a Ray Allen at the end of last year sort of run, aka he can’t hit the broad side of the barn, or throw it in the ocean (choose your favorite ice-cold shooter cheesy cliche). He’s as broke as I’ve seen any 2/3 player in the league in a long time. His confidence is shot, too. He’s only taking that many shots because he’s passing up a lot of open looks. And two more quick points; 1. McHale loves Mikey. Right now in my opinion he’s getting a lot of tick for a shooter with a broke ass J. McHale LOVES his his hustle and his IQ, so that’s not the problem and 2. Miller is from South Dakota and grew up a Wolves fan. This is where he wants to be, believe it or not. It’s easily understandable why the other 99.9% of the guys in the league would rather be ANYwhere else, but this might be the only guy who would actually choose MN if he had the choice. Lots of love to the Dime crew – I read you guys daily. Keep up the good work – love the Smack column.
def looks like a softball players with some facial hair
There are a lot of teams that could use Miller. Instead of trading for Hughes, Maybe NJ should try for Mike. Also teams such as Chicago (maybe for Hughes), Dallas (for Stackhouse or Josh Howard), Miami(Marion), Cleveland(Wally or Sasha), Denver(no idea), Lakers(Walton or Radmonovich), Clippers(Kaman), Philly(Dalembert), Portland (for Frye or Rodriguez)or New York(Marbury back to Minny…LOL).