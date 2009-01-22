What Happened To Mike Miller?

01.22.09 10 years ago
Mike Miller

What happened? When the Timberwolves traded Antoine Walker, Marko Jaric, Greg Buckner and the rights to No. 3 pick O.J. Mayo to Memphis for Mike Miller, Brian Cardinal, Jason Collins and the rights to No. 5 pick Kevin Love this summer, everyone thought that Minnesota made out like bandits. But for whatever the reason, Miller (one of the keys to the trade) has dropped off the face of the earth.

In his ninth NBA season, Miller is averaging a career-low 9.1 points, and attempts fewer than eight shots in 30 minutes per game. Eight shots? Really?! Maybe Kevin McHale isn’t a fan, as he hasn’t logged more than 28 minutes or scored more than eight points in a game in January, but Miller is quickly fading into obscurity.

What happened to Mike Miller?

TAGSDimeMag

