What happened to the point guards in the East?

Last week, a reader commented on my All-Star snubs-to-be post that Gilbert Arenas should start for the East at point guard. Even as an Arenas supporter, I laughed when I read that. But just as I was preparing to rip into the guy’s idea — keep in mind, this was before Gil slapped 45 and 13 on G-State on national TV — I realized that it’s actually not too crazy.
Forget that Arenas is third in fan voting among Eastern Conference guards behind D-Wade and Vince; if we’re going strictly by merit, and if you’re like me and believe a defined point guard should always be on the floor during the All-Star Game, could you say Arenas is really the best PG in the East right now?
Yes, you could. While Arenas has been spectacularly inconsistent in his comeback season, currently there isn’t anyone among his peers who is blowing the competition out of the water. The West-beats-East NBA story line is played out, especially if we’re considering strength of teams — four out of the top six squads in the L are Boston, Orlando, Atlanta and Cleveland — but when it comes to point guards, the Westside is by far the best side. Check the rosters. While the West has Tony Parker, Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Chauncey Billups, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Monta Ellis, Aaron Brooks, Derek Fisher, Baron Davis, Mike Conley, Russell Westbrook, Jonny Flynn, Andre Miller and Tyreke Evans holding down starting spots, how does the East compare?
– Mike Bibby (9.6 ppg, 4.0 apg) and Mo Williams (16.2 ppg, 4.8 apg) bring the ball up for contending teams, but their games peak at “Don’t leave him open around the arc.” They’ll hit clutch shots, but can also be streaky and one-dimensional and will rarely take over a game.
– Rajon Rondo (12.0 ppg, 9.7 apg) and Derrick Rose (17.0 ppg, 5.6 apg) gave us a teaser of future domination in the ’09 playoffs, but neither is a true superstar yet. Rondo has been Boston’s most consistent player, but he’s still seen as a guy thriving off his teammates’ presence; Rose is coming on strong lately after a slow start, but his team is struggling in the win-loss column.
– Ray Felton (12.7 ppg, 5.1 apg), T.J. Ford (10.4 ppg, 3.6 apg) and Jose Calderon (11.7 ppg, 6.2 apg) are middle-of-the-pack types, no better and no worse. Every now and then Felton shows flashes of being an elite PG, but I’m not sure he’ll ever put the entire package together. Calderon’s defense is as weak as Nash’s, it just doesn’t get as much attention. And Ford still displays the decision-making of a high school PG although he’s been in the League seven years now.
– Rodney Stuckey (19.7 ppg, 4.4 apg) and Brandon Jennings (20.3 ppg, 6.2 apg) are up-and-coming franchise players. Stuckey, however, is closer to Tyreke in that he’s been at his best playing two-guard rather than the point. Jennings could crack the 2010 All-Star roster, but rookies have a hard time getting in with the coaches, and his defense needs a lot of work.
– Mario Chalmers (9.0 ppg, 4.3 apg) is like a young Derek Fisher with a better dribble-drive game. He’ll hit open threes and is a defensive stalwart, but he’s destined to always be the “other guy” in the backcourt next to D-Wade, Miami’s true lead guard.
– Devin Harris (16.5 ppg, 5.2 apg) and Jameer Nelson (13.7 ppg, 5.5. apg) were All-Stars last year, but this year they’ve missed a lot of games already with injuries. Jameer’s replacement, Jason Williams, is nowhere near an All-Star, and Devin’s team is tragic.
– Chris Duhon (9.6 ppg, 6.4 apg) is the worst starting PG in the NBA, which pains me to say since I need him to stay relevant long enough to get my reality show (“Du For Love”) off the ground with him as the star.
– The Sixers still don’t know who their PG is between Lou Williams (16.6 ppg, 5.0 apg), Allen Iverson (14.4 ppg, 4.0 apg) and Jrue Holiday (5.8 ppg, 2.9 apg). Iverson would only make the All-Star squad as a fan vote-in, and while he’s currently ranked ahead of Joe Johnson and Rondo, he’s probably not close enough to close the gap on the top vote-getters.
– So that leaves Arenas (22.0 ppg, 7.0 apg). His Wizards are third from the bottom of the East standings, and he’s been scrutinized by his own coach for not being aggressive enough and by everyone else for failing to deliver in crunch time like somebody with a nine-figure contract should.
Gilbert has missed clutch free throws and turned the ball over at the most inopportune times. Some in D.C. even say he’s the Wizards’ second-best crunch time guard behind Earl Boykins. And while Gilbert is still searching for his old “Hibachi” swag — he followed up the 45-13 line by shooting 6-for-21 in an embarrassing loss at Phoenix — less than his best might just be good enough to put him atop the East as its #1 floor general.
How would you rank the East point guards?
best solution is divisional realignment . . . put new orleans in the east, add a team in seattle, dissolve the clippers, nets (or knicks) and milwaukee.
1. Rondo
He’s only averaging 12 points per game but he’s shooting 54% on a team whose point leaders aren’t averaging that many more points than him. Pierce averages 18, Ray Allen averages 16 and KG averages 15. Meanwhile, Rondo leads the east pgs in assists, FG%, double-doubles, steals. Gilbert on the other hand, is shooting only 41% and is a turnover machine.
and how would you exactly go about dissolving those teams, dear amar?
why would you get rid of those teams? how you even suggested the knicks perplexes and offends me! not that it would ever happen, but i would think charlotte and memphis would stand out as the two most useless nba markets.
My votes with Rondo it’s easy to say “he’s still seen as a guy thriving off his teammates’ presence” but he’s holding his own with those guys and putting up some great stats. Becoming an allstar is the type of thing that elevates a player to superstar status. You gotta start somewhere.
As it stands currently and outside of me being a BJ fan. He should start in this yrs All Star Game or at least be the 1st of the bench. Him & Rondo are playing the best of all the guards in my perspective. As far as giving their team a chance to win on most nights. Lastly Brandon Jennings is actually a much better defender than one would think. Especially for his thin frame. His help side isn’t there. He has no shot blocker. His 2 guards are Charlie Bell,Luke Ridnour,an injured,overweight Redd & Jodie Meeks who should have stayed in school.
Why was Mike Conley’s name mentioned with the West Guards?Marcus Williams or Tinsley should be starting. Chris Duhon is miles ahead of this kid in talent. I hate both of these guys abilities & skills. They both should be relegated to either the D-League or overseas. Stealing money & Politics at its worst.
Gilbert still has some time to turn it around. Factor in injuries,new coach,completely changing style of play as reasons for him looking out of sorts. With everyone crying about his contract already? He isn’t close to being a scrub or second tier player. Maybe he doesn’t deserve the max NOW. DUE TO HIS INJURY(Thanks again Gerald Wallace). Pre Injury Hibachi was one of the biggest draws in the league. It’s old news & he’s much more deserving than Allan Houston,Iguodala,KMart,L.Johnson,C.Duhon, & a slew of others. He still young & I’m pretty sure if he was traded to a team like NY he’d thrive. In Deserving Max dollars. Kobe,Wade,Lebron,Garnett & most of the All Stars deserve every dollar they get. I would consider Gilbert healthy an All Star & Olympian. Post Injury he’s still a second tier All Star & on any given night could destroy your fav five.
why can’t jennings make it to the allstar game? Just because he’s a rook? Not a strong enough arguement. He’s outplayed almost every guard in the east and his squad isn’t as bad as many thought. He gets my vote.
Rondo is a lock, top team and near the leaders in assists and steals, but after that it gets ugly probably between Stuckey, Jennings, and Gil. Of those three Stuckey has actually stepped up this year and been more consistent than Gil while Jennings has cooled down since the hot start.
The East guards suck, when you lay it out like that there is not one guard after DWade that would be a starter over the next 10 West guards.
The west have 6 guards that could potentially start. Lets not get ahead of ourselves. With Gil,Jennings,Rondo,A.I.,Vince,Ray,Crawford SUCK IS A REACH. I actually have the East winning the All Star & Chip this yr so we’ll see.
@ Claw
The East do have Vince Carter and Joe Johnson 2 Guards on the better teams in the East if u dont think they are as worthy as any of the west guards u must be drinkin with Ron Artest r sumthin lol…and u must be talkin about just point guards, cuz those 2 cats have to run offense through them to succeed, just as points guard do from a scorer’s perspective and Gilbert Arenas is damn near ballin on fools with one leg…people need to give this man a whole season to get back to HIBACHI status…45 and 13 is ridiculous I dont care who it is against….
Rondo is def. the best point in the east, “Rondo has been Boston’s most consistent player, but he’s still seen as a guy thriving off his teammates’ presence” r u kiddin me!!??
he is makin his teammates better this season
@11 yes indeed. The big three would be the old three w/o Rondo this yr. He definitely has earned 3 first ballot H.O.F.’ers respect. That isn’t an easy thing to do. Especially for a Veteran old school coach in Doc Rivers & Danny Ainge with his basketball pedigree. Not liking Rondo only showcases & highlights people ignorance about the complete aspects of the game. Highlights aren’t everything. It’s usually the simple play & the little things that aren’t statistically kept that differ between Wins & Loses. If Rondo shot a little better and looked a little better while doing it. We’d love him. Outside of Deron,Nash,Paul I’d start my franchise with him anyday. He’s also gotten better before our eyes while on the job. It’s extremely hard to achieve what he has at such a young age. He’s only 22-23(BRIGHT FUTURE)RONDOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
What Rondo brings on a nightly basis from assist,rebounds, and just flat out winning plays are similar to the likes of a Gary Payton on D and kidd with the dimes & boards. Great Company and he’s only getting better. You also know the Celtics are doing this all and when they won with 1 point guard. That is durability& efficiency at its finest. He does look like Captain Ant & may come off as cocky. He just as deserving as Mo Williams & Devin Harris is last yr & is miles ahead when it comes to running a team & its offense. He could score 20pts easily a game if he’d like but not many guards could avg double digit assist. Yeah also this isn’t a man crush. Its high regard for a basketball player that does what I’ve done & better. You have to play to understand for the most part what’s special about some of these players.
Chauncey left, thats what happened. The East will have better guards when Rose, Rondo, and Jennings fill out their games
I concur the BIG 3 owe alot of their success this year to RondOOOOO. Very underappreciated especially by us on the west coast. Jennings give me a break! 2 decent weeks does not a season make. His goal should be to learn the NBA game and hope to make the rookie challenge. Reke Havoc (#13)is a solid lock for ROY thus far!!!
Dime – FYI, Jason Williams has been leading the League in assist/TO ratio for a minute. Isn’t that the goal of a point guard? To assist his teammates while taking care of the ball? Just saying, he’s better than some of the other guys you have on this list and DIDN’T say “he’s nowhere near being an all-star” about.
Rajon Rondo should start for the All Star Game. Young Money should get consideration for the roster. Gil has had a nice comeback, but his team’s losing and he’s shooting very poorly, despite the 22ppg. I would be disgusted if Iverson gets voted in.
@6
Who isn’t a BJ fan son?
@17 David Stern & most of the politically driven system who compares him to A.I. for the latter & not when he almost overtook the league. You wouldn’t understand I see by your comment. Also every bridge Sonny burned is against young BJ. Who only did what was best for him & his family and it worked. Almost cost him & in the long run I think it will. He got drafted by the Bucks. Just like going to the Clippers and worse. Just the way it is.
Why was Kevin Durant asked to participate in the Dunk Contest? Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm ROFL. This league boy I tell you. Might as well as Mardy Collins to participate in the skills challenge & D.Stevenson for the 3pt contest. I understand Star Power but people would like to see dunks. You get my point about this whole thing being a SHAM-WOW. Also can Blake Griffin still play in the Rook-Soph game. What if he wins R.O.Y. just for being the # 1 pick like the King James. Just wanted to thank the whold Knicks organization once again for messing that one up. I’d even go as far as saying the Thunder/Grizzlies/Wolves missed out on Jennings. You’ll see why as the yrs go on. Point guards don’t come around that often.
Brandon is a SPECIAL SPECIAL talent. He can shoot,dribble,pass & has a flair you can’t teach in this game.