What happened to the point guards in the East?

Last week, a reader commented on my All-Star snubs-to-be post that Gilbert Arenas should start for the East at point guard. Even as an Arenas supporter, I laughed when I read that. But just as I was preparing to rip into the guy’s idea — keep in mind, this was before Gil slapped 45 and 13 on G-State on national TV — I realized that it’s actually not too crazy.

Forget that Arenas is third in fan voting among Eastern Conference guards behind D-Wade and Vince; if we’re going strictly by merit, and if you’re like me and believe a defined point guard should always be on the floor during the All-Star Game, could you say Arenas is really the best PG in the East right now?

Yes, you could. While Arenas has been spectacularly inconsistent in his comeback season, currently there isn’t anyone among his peers who is blowing the competition out of the water. The West-beats-East NBA story line is played out, especially if we’re considering strength of teams — four out of the top six squads in the L are Boston, Orlando, Atlanta and Cleveland — but when it comes to point guards, the Westside is by far the best side. Check the rosters. While the West has Tony Parker, Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Chauncey Billups, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Monta Ellis, Aaron Brooks, Derek Fisher, Baron Davis, Mike Conley, Russell Westbrook, Jonny Flynn, Andre Miller and Tyreke Evans holding down starting spots, how does the East compare?

– Mike Bibby (9.6 ppg, 4.0 apg) and Mo Williams (16.2 ppg, 4.8 apg) bring the ball up for contending teams, but their games peak at “Don’t leave him open around the arc.” They’ll hit clutch shots, but can also be streaky and one-dimensional and will rarely take over a game.

– Rajon Rondo (12.0 ppg, 9.7 apg) and Derrick Rose (17.0 ppg, 5.6 apg) gave us a teaser of future domination in the ’09 playoffs, but neither is a true superstar yet. Rondo has been Boston’s most consistent player, but he’s still seen as a guy thriving off his teammates’ presence; Rose is coming on strong lately after a slow start, but his team is struggling in the win-loss column.

– Ray Felton (12.7 ppg, 5.1 apg), T.J. Ford (10.4 ppg, 3.6 apg) and Jose Calderon (11.7 ppg, 6.2 apg) are middle-of-the-pack types, no better and no worse. Every now and then Felton shows flashes of being an elite PG, but I’m not sure he’ll ever put the entire package together. Calderon’s defense is as weak as Nash’s, it just doesn’t get as much attention. And Ford still displays the decision-making of a high school PG although he’s been in the League seven years now.

– Rodney Stuckey (19.7 ppg, 4.4 apg) and Brandon Jennings (20.3 ppg, 6.2 apg) are up-and-coming franchise players. Stuckey, however, is closer to Tyreke in that he’s been at his best playing two-guard rather than the point. Jennings could crack the 2010 All-Star roster, but rookies have a hard time getting in with the coaches, and his defense needs a lot of work.

– Mario Chalmers (9.0 ppg, 4.3 apg) is like a young Derek Fisher with a better dribble-drive game. He’ll hit open threes and is a defensive stalwart, but he’s destined to always be the “other guy” in the backcourt next to D-Wade, Miami’s true lead guard.

– Devin Harris (16.5 ppg, 5.2 apg) and Jameer Nelson (13.7 ppg, 5.5. apg) were All-Stars last year, but this year they’ve missed a lot of games already with injuries. Jameer’s replacement, Jason Williams, is nowhere near an All-Star, and Devin’s team is tragic.

– Chris Duhon (9.6 ppg, 6.4 apg) is the worst starting PG in the NBA, which pains me to say since I need him to stay relevant long enough to get my reality show (“Du For Love”) off the ground with him as the star.

– The Sixers still don’t know who their PG is between Lou Williams (16.6 ppg, 5.0 apg), Allen Iverson (14.4 ppg, 4.0 apg) and Jrue Holiday (5.8 ppg, 2.9 apg). Iverson would only make the All-Star squad as a fan vote-in, and while he’s currently ranked ahead of Joe Johnson and Rondo, he’s probably not close enough to close the gap on the top vote-getters.

– So that leaves Arenas (22.0 ppg, 7.0 apg). His Wizards are third from the bottom of the East standings, and he’s been scrutinized by his own coach for not being aggressive enough and by everyone else for failing to deliver in crunch time like somebody with a nine-figure contract should.

Gilbert has missed clutch free throws and turned the ball over at the most inopportune times. Some in D.C. even say he’s the Wizards’ second-best crunch time guard behind Earl Boykins. And while Gilbert is still searching for his old “Hibachi” swag — he followed up the 45-13 line by shooting 6-for-21 in an embarrassing loss at Phoenix — less than his best might just be good enough to put him atop the East as its #1 floor general.

How would you rank the East point guards?