What Happens If Amare Is Traded During All-Star?

The question is now when, not if, Amare Stoudemire is going to be traded, but what happens if STAT is traded during All-Star Weekend?

To my knowledge, there has never been a trade during All-Star, but with every GM in Phoenix for the long weekend, chances are they are stopping by the Kerr residence to discuss possible scenarios. These are my questions and concerns:

1. If he is traded to the Eastern Conference, would he have to play for their squad on Sunday?

2. If he is traded to the Eastern Conference, who (if anybody) would step in in the West?

3. If he’s traded for an All-Star in the East, do they just swap jerseys?

4. What is the reaction by the local Phoenix Suns fans, especially if he is traded for players less desirable?

Remember, Stoudemire isn’t just an All-Star reserve playing in front of his home crowd, he is an All-Star starter.

What do you think is going to go down?