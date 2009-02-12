What Happens If Amare Is Traded During All-Star?

The question is now when, not if, Amare Stoudemire is going to be traded, but what happens if STAT is traded during All-Star Weekend?
To my knowledge, there has never been a trade during All-Star, but with every GM in Phoenix for the long weekend, chances are they are stopping by the Kerr residence to discuss possible scenarios. These are my questions and concerns:
1. If he is traded to the Eastern Conference, would he have to play for their squad on Sunday?
2. If he is traded to the Eastern Conference, who (if anybody) would step in in the West?
3. If he’s traded for an All-Star in the East, do they just swap jerseys?
4. What is the reaction by the local Phoenix Suns fans, especially if he is traded for players less desirable?
Remember, Stoudemire isn’t just an All-Star reserve playing in front of his home crowd, he is an All-Star starter.
What do you think is going to go down?
has nothing to do with amare but still a good read. beware laker fans kobe isnt 1.
Umm Hello…. Who would take his place in the west?? Melo… Melo… Anyone… Melo…
He’d still play for the West. They won’t make a roster change the day before the game, and the East would have too many players if they did.
Ian– As much as I like Kobe, nobody is UN trade able. Well except for Kobe cause he has a no trade clause.
J Kidd when he went to the mavs?
Beware Ian is posting ESPN columns for no reason.
@Heckler- That was actually a good comment!
They do need to hurry up and trade his ass. Im sure the locker room is already akward as hell
* can keith van horn be traded again this season?
* can any past player who never submitted their official nba retirement papers be traded this season for financial reasons? if so, who is most likely?
* who will be this years devean george and veto a trade with his larry bird rights?
* will memphis give away another star player for table scraps?
* first time shaq was traded, it was for lamar odom and caron butler. last time he was traded for shawn marion. hmmm..following this trend…what small forward will be traded to shaq next?
* if the celts talked pj brown into coming back from his home in new orleans last year at the allstar break, does that mean some team reps will go to charles barkley’s house this allstar wknd and talk him into making a comeback?
It was my understanding the league approves all trades so i’m sure they are not approving any trades in the middle of allstar weekend..Why deal wit the hastle when not necessary? Hence the reason it has never happened…
Next Question
last year in new orleans, the nba cares commerical campaigns should player assisting around the city of new orleans. rebuilding efforts (well done).
but what the hell is the nba cares going to show this year in the phoenix desert?…NBA players making sand castles?
@ Mochabear he was traded after the All star break
Thank you Heckler. More nonsense comments, which we expect from you.
That first good comment was so unexpected.
Please stick to the dumb shit only.
Jason Kidd was awfully close last year
Bill Simmons is an idiot. As for Amare he wont get traded during the All Star weekend. Although Steve Kerr et al dont really seem to care what anyone else thinks, so you never know. It would be a fiasco if it happened during the weekend however.
Daviv Stern will freeze all trades until after the All-Star game.
Yeah, the league has to approve of any trade that pops up. Guaranteed they’d hold it till after. Not that things wouldn’t be awkward….
yeah but depending on who it was… Like imagine vacationing with your wife on some remote island (no kids) just you and the wifey no email, phones, etc and you get back to find out you got traded from say the Celtics to the Clippers, man would that suck!
@haterade, i’d feel like shit lol
1. yes
2. steve nash or deron williams the east plays with EIGHT guards
3. yes
4. ahw menn not again
They would wait until after the game to announce it.J-Kidd knew he was on his way to Dallas last year.
Steve Kerr is a dick
