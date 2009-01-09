What impact has the European game had on the NBA?

With just about every team in the NBA having at least one foreign-born player/Euroleague alum on its roster, and seemingly one-third of the second round of the Draft consisting of European players, we’re well beyond the point of using terms like “trend” and “fad” when it comes to the NBA’s overseas influence.

From legit superstars (Dirk Nowitzki) to borderline All-Stars (Hedo Turkoglu) to solid rotation guys (Sasha Vujacic) to end-of-the-bench types (Buckets Pecherov), the international stamp is all over the League. And now that NBA free agents view the Euroleague as a viable option and American high schoolers like Brandon Jennings are willing to choose the Euroleague rather than college as their NBA minor league stint, it’s only going to grow from here.

One one hand, pro GM’s have always praised international players for their fundamental skill, shooting ability and lack of American-ized selfish play. On the other hand, critics automatically label most Euro imports as soft (until proven otherwise), and the concept of flopping wasn’t really an issue in the NBA until Euroleague vets like Manu Ginobili and Vlade Divac took it to another level.

What is the biggest impact the European game has had on the NBA? Answer here and we’ll print some of the best ones in an upcoming issue of Dime.

