What impact has the European game had on the NBA?

With just about every team in the NBA having at least one foreign-born player/Euroleague alum on its roster, and seemingly one-third of the second round of the Draft consisting of European players, we’re well beyond the point of using terms like “trend” and “fad” when it comes to the NBA’s overseas influence.
From legit superstars (Dirk Nowitzki) to borderline All-Stars (Hedo Turkoglu) to solid rotation guys (Sasha Vujacic) to end-of-the-bench types (Buckets Pecherov), the international stamp is all over the League. And now that NBA free agents view the Euroleague as a viable option and American high schoolers like Brandon Jennings are willing to choose the Euroleague rather than college as their NBA minor league stint, it’s only going to grow from here.
One one hand, pro GM’s have always praised international players for their fundamental skill, shooting ability and lack of American-ized selfish play. On the other hand, critics automatically label most Euro imports as soft (until proven otherwise), and the concept of flopping wasn’t really an issue in the NBA until Euroleague vets like Manu Ginobili and Vlade Divac took it to another level.
What is the biggest impact the European game has had on the NBA? Answer here and we’ll print some of the best ones in an upcoming issue of Dime.
Anthing that adds talented diversity to the L is a good thing. And that’s the biggest contribution, in my opinion.
White people who love basketball can idolize someone else besides Larry Bird.
It definetly has to be the “team” mentality. Guys like Brandon Jennings even said (in the last issue) that at the end of the day no one cares if you score 30 or 40 points. The only thing that matter is the W at the end of the game.
Players develop their knowledge of the game and mature both mentally and physically to a different degree to players who come out of college.
I dont know. Name the last European to lead a team to the Championship? Stop thinking whenever you smell wood burning. None…
They brought flopping to the game and feminized the tough play that used to separate the men from the boys . . . no high school player would survive in the 80s or early 90s . . maybe dwight, but that would have been a stretch!
@dukesman2000
Dirk… he didnt win it, but was close. Dirk was also named MVP not to long ago.
European players are solid team players.
American players are selfish, so european and south american, manu played in euroleague but there are a lot of argentinian, brazilian and puerto rican players right now in the league spice up the mix.
Asian players ? Bust
African players? Inconsistent buy funny
That is why American players always play the scorer role in european or south american teams. It works both ways and the NBA uses international players for marketing purposes.
Peace
I agree wit Michorizo.. also they made the game soft (now girls can play)
International players bring more international attention to the sport and the nba and make kids realize that there’s something else out ther than football (sry, soccer).
… and more money for the industry, of course.
@Dukesman and JCarr
Dirk should have won it, but the referees took over the last few games and gave the win to Miami. That had to be the most lopsided refereeing outside of Tim Donaghy.
Euroleague players have helped make the NBA the top international sports league (disregarding soccer/futball).
I’m glad Jennings went to Europe, and I hope more players do the same.
The NCAA has been raping athletes for years now, multimillion dollar tv contracts, retails sales profits, all types of money that never gets to the players.
The schools get millions, they say they’re providing scholarships, but hardly anyone sticks around to complete college. Its straight up bullshit.
@dukesman2000
Tony Parker is French…
The biggest floppers in the NBA are all Europeans. Or from Latin America. Think about it.
Derick Fisher comes to mind…
Since euro players joined the league I somehow feel like 3-pointers have become more common. It used to be that teams used to have specialists for 3’s, now entire teams live (and die) by it. (anyone see NY last night)
Another thing I feel the euro’s have “contributed” is big men that live on the perimeter. All those ultra soft 7-footers….. man, is it my imagination or were big guys really much tougher a few years back?
flopping is like aids, it can happen to anyone who doesn’t play smart. it doesn’t just happen to prissy european players — look at fisher, jarron collins, and battier for example. (though battier also takes real charges too)
the biggest impact the euro’s have had is in the alternate universe where arvydas sabonis was allowed to play in the NBA when he was drafted (’86 len bias draft) — and he would join a trailblazers squad that in their peak would have drexler, porter, buck williams, jerome kersey, danny ainge, cliff robertson, duckworth, etc . . .
sabonis w/o injuries and with his youth would have made those blazers a dynasty . . . and you know what? no rings for jordan then.
which would have changed the entire history of the game.
good thing sabas wasn’t in the nba back in the mid 80s, otherwise all the jordan jockers would be all on clyde’s nuts now. lol
They made the L soft. Literally…look at all of them! Dirk, Bargnani, etc…they are all soft floppers who try to draw the foul. I want to go retro and have hard core bangers, no blood, no foul, no euro style.
I would have to agree with Amar!
what about that guy from the Nets back in the day Drazen Petrovic, that guy was a beast
@ SayItAintSo says: “I want to go retro and have hard core bangers, no blood, no foul, no euro style”.
I so agree, I’ve coached kids that should be bangers tell me that they are finesse players and only want to shoot three. WTF!
Re: I dont know. Name the last European to lead a team to the Championship? Stop thinking whenever you smell wood burning. None…
Tony Parker??? He is actually French, do some research before posting comments… gosh…
@Sedov
You might be right. However, the operative word is “lead.” Is the Spurs Tony Parkers’ team or Tim Duncan’s?
why isn’t there a thread to talk about the blazer’s dumbass email to tell the league not to sign dmiles?
From Vlade to Gasol, Petrovic to Ginobili, Peja, Andrea, too many white boys.
We need a dope Black european hero.
I believe Parker won an NBA Finals MVP. Nuff said about that one.
Europeans did not make the game soft, Stern did.
I think the use of foreign players, shooters in particular, has created more space for the more traditional players to attack the hoop.
Basically, that, and the Stern “softening” of the game, has allowed to see less boring defensive teams like the Spurs, the Pistons or any of JVG’s teams, and more entertaining teams like the Lakers (full of Euros), the Kings back in the Peja and Divac days, the D’Antoni Suns (Nash, Barbosa, Diaw)…
The brought more fans and more knowledge of their culture and a greater look at players abroad. Outside of that nothing really just pops to my mind. It’s not like they have altered the game or had such a big impact as far as the actual play of the game.
I feel like for every abroad player, we have an American equal or greater that was here first doing what they could and can do.
Just GEE though.
Amar that is an interesting speculation. I don’t agree, but it is interesting.
Sabonis was like that then and likely would have had a serious impact.
Still I say Jordan still gets his. Then again it’s all a speculation that will never occur. So oh well.
im waiting for jurgs post
Looking back at the number of Euro’s or foreign born players I’d say the midrange jumpers and ability to score without “insane” athleticism is a staple in the European game
Playing within a team concept and having a team of parts vs one superstar is another mainstay in the Euro game
are dirk or bargnani floppers? woudln’t say they do it excessive like others…the soft thing is always a thing to discuss.
but you cant say they brought the flopping. just look at derek fisher.i like him, but allen iverson exaggerates every contact. reggie was flopping, and the way dennis rodman played, well, he played hard, but he was selling every contact.
so the”they brought flopping” is just wrong. you cant discuss it or have another opinion. if you think like that you just are ignorant…
@ gee
dont think there is somebody in the us being able to do the things dirk does. he is the first 7 footer being able to do the thgs he does. and im not even a big fan.
btw, cant believe he came from the 2nd german league and was already scoring 17ppg his sophomore year.
@dukesman2000
What about Tony Parker with the Spurs,that doesn’t count?If you want that perspective Charles Barkley sucks just because he couldn´t lead his team to a ring..That’s rubbish..
You say Duncan is the leader,so in 2007 when Parker was named the Finals MVP,what does that mean uh?
These guys get away with being poor defenders.
Dirk
Yao
Peja
Nocioni (he does play hard tho)
Andrea Bargani
The only one that plays D is AK-47
Weeze List Impact of Euro/International players in the League my two cents
– NBA teams are now sending scouts overseas to find the next big thing in euroleague.
– More translators are hire in the nba to handle the many different languages these players speak.
– 2nd round U.S college propects have to work twice as hard to be drafted in the nba due to the interest in euro players.
– euro players are now stealing america’s fine woman example Tony Parker and EVA dayum
– the multipurpose 6’10 – 7 footer slim player keeps getting mention during draft time with euro players…bargani, batum, nowitzki, gasol on and on
– NBA is making more money worldwide now
WEEZY
The biggest impact from the Euroleague is one that has yet to fully materialize: Legit American stars going to play in Europe. It has been touched on with role players like Childress going and discussions about Kobe or Lebron going to play for $50 million a year, but it hasn’t truly had a significant effect yet. But it will. And it will change the NBA by inflating contracts to keep players here, while concurrently lowering the quality of the game by stealing legit stars.
yeah, it’s an iffy hypothetical situation if you go back in the time machine and put a healthy, never slowed by age/injuries sabonis on those blazers teams. dude flat out beasted david robinson and the USA team when they played, so I don’t see how he wouldn’t have flat out owned everyone not named kareem, akeem or the boston front line . . .
notable mention..not only europlayers are getting picked up into the league but also personnel. Bryan colangelo for example
does Hakeem count as foreign player leading his team to a chip?
Some euro player will be the focal point of a championship team sooner rather then later, think about it, the last 30 chips have pretty revolved around about 10 players over 3 decades
Europlayers are not raised to lead (as one players) to take over games…they are taught its a team sport, and the team will beat you..
@ King Crab…
Nash isn’t a European bruh. Last time I checked, Canada was in North America.
It made the game international. It pushed out the lower tier american players who probably would’ve made it to the nba. On the other hand, these american players are being coveted by the foreign leagues, which has created a talent exchange of sorts. the downside is that GM’s can fall in love with potential and since it’s more of a chore to scout overseas (becoming easier and easier), they end up drafting a mysterious 19 year old 7 footer who can handle, pass, etc, but is probably slow and has no hops.
from a skill standpoint, it has led to the versatility of big men. Someone like Kendrick Perkins, Dwight Howard, or any other “banger” center hates to guard a Dirk Nowitzki type. It’s easier to block a layup than a 18 footer.
From a financial standpoint, getting places like China to invest in the NBA is a gold mine. If they ever find the indian version of yao ming, it’s over.
As much as people may hate on international players, it is better for the game.
…..also, flopping existed before Vlade Divac, Varejao, and Manu. Look at Rodman, or even guys like Derek Fisher. The international players turned it into a (horrible) art form.
hi hi to everyone who read dime.
this post is in my alley.
i say, that america the biggest country in the world that everyone look to. and because that nba is biggest league in world. what euro players want is to compete against best and so they have to get better and better than average america player. and now many do. but not all.
this might be good time to list jurgo’s top ten euro list here anyone agree?
bye from jurg. hi hi.
@Dukesman (post #4) : Tony Parker is European and won it all three times. Is that enough for you ahaha?
Besides having fundamental skill, shooting ability and lack of American-ized selfish play, most Euros are good free throw shooters and don’t disappear when the game is on the line…
What impact have the Euros had on the NBA?
Now we have seven footers who camp out behind the 3-point line. There is this machoism in America that the bigger you are then you better get your a$$ down low and bang with the big guys. I can’t think of many seven footers or 6-10 guys that we had shooting threes before the likes of Dirk and Memhet Okur, and no Sheed is not a European!
Seems like Europeans have brought shooters and have brought more of a “behind the arc” type game. Drazen Petrovic, Dirty Dirk, and Peja. Hell even ol’ Rik Smits could hit the outside J for a 7’4 guy.
I would say that the Euros have brought an outside shot to the NBA game. Here in America we want the bigs down low, in European ball they want guys on the floor that can hit a shot.
I would have loved to see Sabonis in his prime in America. It’s too bad we got him after he found out what a Big Mac was. He was a white man’s version of “The Dream”.
They brought whiteboys who are actually good back.
International play is not as sexiii as NBA… but i will say that a close 4th quarter game is TOUGHER and BLOODIER than an NBA 4th quarter game… No NBA player could play with fans throwing batteries at them and refs not stopping play jajajajjajaja… actually that ish does happen out in International play…
Thats a good point.
America hasn’t really produced that many good white boys lately. In the last 5 years, who has been the best US caucasian to come into the League?
Guys like Reddick are good, but they dont hold a lick to guys like, say even Bargnani (Dirk lite), or Calderon or etc. What happened?