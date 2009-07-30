What is “cheating” in sports?

Last weekend’s Baseball Hall of Fame coverage was as much about Ricky Henderson (one of my all-time favorite athletes) and Jim Rice as it was about the old issue of steroids in baseball. Then, like always, the HOF coverage led to another round of Pete Rose debates. Then today, news broke of Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz failing steroid tests.

The concept of “cheating” in sports is one everybody is familiar with, because the ideal of fair play is one we’ve all had preached to us since the only games we knew were Tag and Catch. When I was a kid and our Little League football team suffered a rare loss, there was always lots of crying and accusations of the refs cheating. When I grew up and started covering grown-up sports for a living, I saw even more crying and accusations of refs and opposing players cheating. And being in the media, I’m right in the storm when my kind gets all moralistic and spouts off about cheating — especially in baseball.

One of the interviews I saw over the weekend was with MLB Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, a known “cheater” who famously doctored the ball when he pitched. And on NFL Network the other night, I watched a show about the 1970s Raiders, who took advantage of every loophole in the rulebook to get an edge. But guys like Perry and the ’70s Raiders get a pass for some reason; their actions are looked at with a laugh and a shake of the head, while guys like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens have their credentials run through the mud even if there’s not a positive steroid test to their name. Fans, media and ex-players get on their high horses about the “purity” and the “good ol’ days,” but I’m supposed to think pre-Steroid Era players didn’t bend the rules at all? Nobody was stealing signs, doctoring the balls, doctoring the bats and sharpening their spikes?

So what exactly is “cheating” when it comes to sports? And what makes one form of “cheating” worse than another? If you take the steroids that are actually against the law to possess out of the picture (a.k.a your After-School Special Steroids), what makes the other banned substances and supplements that baseball players, football players, track athletes and swimmers get caught taking any worse than our more accepted forms of performance enhancement? When Andrei Kirilenko staves off an ankle injury by getting a cortisone injection, is that not a performance enhancer? He’s producing one of the body’s natural steroids in an unnatural way, which isn’t that far off from, say, boosting one’s testosterone levels. And what is natural about Tommy John or microfracture surgery? If we were really supposed to be all “natural,” Jason Kidd‘s f***ed up knee would just be Jason Kidd’s f***ed up knee, and he’d be done. Maybe I’m wrong, but rebuilding a joint with another, stronger body part sounds performance-enhancing to me.

A few months ago, I read this column by Matt Watson at NBA Fanhouse exploring the idea of a potential steroid problem in pro basketball. Highlighted in the piece was Stephen Jackson, who put on extra muscle last offseason through methods that sounded a lot like that of a steroid “cheater.” Or you could chalk up Jackson’s regimen to simply knowing his supplements and spending more time in the weight room. But if it was “cheating,” where is that line and how do we define it?

For the record, I don’t see why performance-enhancement in sports is even a big deal. Damn near all of us are competitive by nature, so we’ll always be looking to get an edge. And as medical science keeps introducing new ways for athletes to get better, we need to adapt. For a sport like track and field, where lots of money is won and lost in the span of a tenth of an inch or a hundredth of a second, I get it. But for the baseballs, basketballs and footballs of the world, it all seems like an overreaction.

What are your thoughts on “cheating” in sports?