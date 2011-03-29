What Is The Most Important Skill A Point Guard Needs?

Daaaaaaamn. That’s all a fourth grader could say. And it wasn’t even like I actually spoke the words either; my nine-year-old cheeks would’ve gotten smacked if I had. I was young, but I wasn’t stupid. Still, I knew special when I saw it. Allegany Community College. Cumberland, Maryland. Steve Francis was ill even before the NBA, even before Maryland. Back then, in case you forgot, The Franchise was just beginning his takeover.
At the time, the scoring point guard was completely in. The evolution was here. It was a new day. But as we’ve gotten deeper into this century, we’ve gotten smarter. Just being able to get in the lane and score isn’t enough. You’ve got to be smart, got to be selfless and got to be poised. Many of the league’s current point guards are like new and improved versions of Francis. But the question remains: Is there a single quality, as a point guard, that stands out above all of the others? To succeed, does a player most need The Glove‘s ball-hawking? Stockton‘s grittiness? Rondo‘s awareness? Westbrook‘s explosiveness? Kidd‘s all-around floor game? Cousy‘s cool? Paul‘s command? Francis’ athleticism?
It’s been a long time since a point guard came along with the vast array of skills that Derrick Rose has. In fact, we aren’t sure if we’ve ever seen a lead guard as strong, skilled and as clutch as Chicago’s newest MVP candidate is. He has it all. Coming up, everyone had doubts about Rose. Yes, he was an athletic machine. But people questioned his point guard skills, his leadership and his jump shot. Times have certainly changed. Now, we think he’s answered those questions quite nicely, and done a good enough job that he is our newest cover boy. Yet, we aren’t sure what one thing actually makes him tick, actually makes him the baddest new dude on the block.
I could go on and on about what characteristic is most important to every young lead guard, but that’s where y’all come in. I will now go back to watching Stevie Franchise mixes. Okay, maybe he wasn’t exactly a Hall of Fame point guard (or maybe not even a point guard at all), but daaaaaaamn he was fun.
What is the most important skill a point guard needs? Think it through because the best answers will be printed in the next issue of Dime.
the important thing is your teammates…can they live with u bein a pg that scores…rose,westbrook,thomas,kj and tim hardaway could…but francis,iverson,marbury,bd,and others couldnt…u got to get in a situation where the team front office n players r behind u …rose is blessed to have noah,boozer,gibson,omek,thomas,and bogans they let him rock ..n go hard no matter what…ask melo old teammates lmao
It’s gotta be awareness. The reason why Rondo is succeeding is because of that, and he is second in the league in assists. He knows where his teammates are on the court and he can find them easily. A point guard with high awareness will become a superstar faster than a playmaking point guard
@nizzio A PG with a high awareness is a playmaking PG. I think the most important skill is being able to adapt. You need to become what your team needs to you be at any given time. So I guess you would qualify it as “all-around”
leadership!!
Post Moves! Given the other attributes that come with playing the position, having post moves IN MY OPINION are very important. Assuming he can already pass, if your PG is posting up players who aren’t comfortable down there, you will easily draw fouls. If the other team doubles, you have your best passer, passing out of a double team to creat ball movement. By posting up, you easily can control the tempo. You can can play a two man game, if they switch then the PG just goes to the other side of the floor and you’re left with their PG on a bigger wing player. You conserve energy since you aren’t really battling that hard for position. Learning a handful of post moves would prolong that player’s career. Once the explosiveness is gone, you can rely on 8 ft turn around jumpers.
A brain…
Ask Marbury about that
Passing.
Nobody likes to play with a ball hog, everyone likes to play with a passer. You learn how to make that skill elite and you will always have a job.
LL
Basketball I.Q.
Any decent PG must have it.
Starbury and Marcus Banks don’t – basketball IQ (as well as plain IQ from what we hear).
@Comment 5/ First and Foremost
I can’t remember any point guard posting up other than the Glove. Care to name some ?
MAGIC!
@ #9
Magic, Kidd, Mark Jackson, Billups, … there were a few. Especially back in the day when players had actual knowledge instead of potential, back then most point guards knew how to post up and took advantage of a smaller counterpart.
I think the most important skill set is basketball IQ. Look at Nash, Kidd, Andre Miller, …
Speed, Shooting, etc etc is nice but isn’t gonna take you anywhere without the hoops IQ. Look at TJ Ford, Aaron Brooks or Jameer Nelson. Quick as shit but don’t know what to do with it or how to make an entry pass.
Oscar Robertson
I think a PG has to have big testicles…the team judges a PG on how big of balls he has
I think that the most important trait a pg needs to have is ball control. The ball should be an extension of the player like they are connected.When I think of a real point guard two phrases come to mind “crowd control” and “soul controler”. Crowd control,because he runs the show,and soul controler, because if his nice, I mean real nice with the rock its like he has control over his defenders mind, body, and soul(think Skip at Rucker,Shamgod at Providence)
Confidence. Hands down
It has to be command. HAS TO BE. As the point guard, your job is to run that offense. Some people do it like Rose, setting up open looks and penetration for everyone else with his slashing or like Rondo, who spaces the floor perfectly and knows when and where to pass the ball. Whatever skill you happen to have as a point guard, you have to own the position. Your teammates need to believe in you to run the show, and without command, no one is going to let you be the leader.
1. Leadership
2. Basketball IQ
3. Ball Handling
4. Passing
5. Quickness
Those would be my 5 attributes in that order.
Handle. One time I asked my eye doctor if there’s any medical truth to the idea of guys like Magic and Kidd having “eyes in the back of their head” — more realistically, do some people have a wider scope of peripheral vision than others?
He said not really, that instead what allows the Magics and Kidds of the world (my doctor knows ball) to have such court vision is that they never have to look down at the ball when they’re dribbling so they can always keep their eyes up and see what’s going on. In other words, everybody can have excellent court vision if they can avoid looking at the ball.
So if a PG doesn’t even have to think about his dribble, if it’s second nature and the ball is like an extension of his hand, it makes him that much better as a passer and as a scorer.
@AB Good Point – Handles get you out of a bind.
To defend my point, it is all about the concept of punishing the little guys. If you have a bigger defender on you, you draw him out into space and force him to use quick movements to keep up. An elephant can’t catch a mouse.
Smaller PGs rarely practice being posted up, so from the start he is at a disadvantage. A guard that can post up can control the pace of a game easily. Having speed and handles, you need an up tempo system to maximize your talent.
Plus you wear down opposing players. Why try to outrun Brooks or Collison? make their team take them out of the game or send an extra defender. Adding that element to any player’s game makes them a tough cover.
As dude said it’s all about being able to adapt to the team’s needs. Rose scores cuz the Bulls need his offense, Rondo drops dimes cuz he has scorers around him. The best point guards are able to see what is needed for the team to win games and do it. I.e. Bulls need scoring/energy celtics need a team leader/passer so thats what rose and rondo strive to do respectively
“Handle” <– that one made me think a bit… but since we're talking "most important" I'd have to go with high basketball IQ.
A dude with a sick handle and an average IQ, IMO, are a dime a dozen.
A dude with an average handle and high basketball IQ can raise the play of his teammates.
The Basketball IQ. Shooting, ball-handling, defence; anyone can train for that. But that IQ brings the extra edge. Knowing not just your own position, but knowing how everything works for every player on your team. PG’s absolutely need it in order to succeed.
Ball Control is essential in my mind. This includes ball-handling, passing(understanding of angles), tempo management, and teammate management. A point guard should be able to walk over to any of his teammates and tell him what he should have been doing on any half-court or transition offensive set.
Just the opposite is true for PF/C on defense. They need to able to tell everyone else what they are doing wrong
I wouldn’t say that Francis came during the era of scoring PGs. Michael Adams, Zeke, Magic, Oscar, Tiny, Hardaway(both of them), Clyde Frazier, Earl the Pearl, Chris Jackson, and so many others were great scoring PGs that could easily drop 20pts or 10ast or both on your squad. Starbury, AI,and Franchise were just ballhogs playing PG so they called themselves scoring PGs.
moving on…
I think the most important attribute for a PG in this day and age is has to have is “knowing when”.
Knowing when: to make the pass, take the shot, drive the lane, to get the ball to the shooter or the post.
I guess that falls under IQ.
Knowing when to do certain things is what seperated Magic and Zeke from Penny and Tim. Those legends just knew when to shoot and when to pass and who to get the ball to. That is probably the most underrated aspect of a PG playing ball today.
passing and playmaking and in some cases leadership qualities. Scoring point guards get too cocky and lose their pull with the team because they pass up open looks for others to get their own shot up. Plus teams who don’t have great bigs don’t get rings. The last team that won a ring with a point guard leading them in scoring was SA and he was playing with manu and TD.
I for one think the nba writers are tryng way to hard to hype up all the point guards.
Poise and a high basketball I.Q.
There is nothing worse than playing against someone who just thinks the game three or four steps ahead of you, and never gets rattled regardless of situation or defensive pressure.
passin n leadership dont mean nothing if your teammates dont want to rock with u …for whateva reason….all pg have a certain special talent…but if your team dont fit around u …u wont win period…magic is great cuz of worthy,kareem,cooper,and etc….without them he just put up numbers n lose…rose right now is in a zeke situation where his team love him n they let him rock …if marbury was in the same situation he can do the same thing…he was rose 15yrs ago at that time…dont let the media cloud your judgment on how talented that man was
@ ctkennedy
So your saying the most important SKILL for a point guard is their teammates? I didn’t know “teammates” was skill…
I guess Chalmers, Bibby and Arroyo have the most important skill down pat.
I said, high IQ was the most important for a point guard… I’d like to add that to DIME posters too.
@jay …correct if they a title this yr …people will swear they did they job which was give wade n lebron the ball…n shoot your 10 shots total in a game…could u know as well as i know there r plenty of pgs better than chalmers n arroyo…bibby is just old(with a elite jumpshot)…example they could of had iverson or marbury for the same price with no problem…they chose not to cuz they wouldnt know their roles…magic n zeke r the only GREAT pgs to win titles in the last 30yrs
cuz^^^not could
@AB
Every point guard at the pro level should be able to dribble the ball without looking at it. To me it’s more about awareness and always paying attention to where people are and movement. Observation can be a practiced skill. For example one thing that leads me to success at poker is observation, paying attention to everything that is happening at the table. If you’re always paying attention to every detail, it leads you to pick up on things in every competitive game/sport.
basketball IQ – bestly put above, knowing what and when to do
leadership – making your team follow what you want
shooting – will help you expand your game. kidd is not a shooter but he is 3rd (or 4th in threes made so he is technically a shooter)