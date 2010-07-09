What LeBron James’ signing means to the Miami Heat

That noise you’re hearing is Dom Perignon popping behind V.I.P ropes at every nightclub on South Beach. LeBron James has decided on South Florida as his new home, effectively ending the most frenzied free agency pursuit of all time. With his decision to join the Miami Heat, combined with those of Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, King James has helped cause a massive power shift within the Eastern Conference.

Pat Riley still has decisions to make, however, including which players should join his new superstar trifecta and whether or not to re-enter the fray as head coach. Despite all the question marks that may linger, including how three perennial All-Stars are going to share the ball on the offensive end and what kind of salary cap room the team has left, Miami appears to be an immediate contender for an NBA Championship. Make no mistake about it, South Florida is now divided into three counties: West Palm Bosh, LeBroward and Wade.

