What LeBron James’ signing means to the Miami Heat

That noise you’re hearing is Dom Perignon popping behind V.I.P ropes at every nightclub on South Beach. LeBron James has decided on South Florida as his new home, effectively ending the most frenzied free agency pursuit of all time. With his decision to join the Miami Heat, combined with those of Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, King James has helped cause a massive power shift within the Eastern Conference.
Pat Riley still has decisions to make, however, including which players should join his new superstar trifecta and whether or not to re-enter the fray as head coach. Despite all the question marks that may linger, including how three perennial All-Stars are going to share the ball on the offensive end and what kind of salary cap room the team has left, Miami appears to be an immediate contender for an NBA Championship. Make no mistake about it, South Florida is now divided into three counties: West Palm Bosh, LeBroward and Wade.
it means Lebron can’t handle the pressure of being the man so he is going to let Wade handle the crunch time plays
wtffffffffffff man wow
Who’s your daddy Lebron?
Wade is..
Coward, Coward, Coward
Kobe Bryant is the real deal…
This is crazy, can’t believe it …..kobe is probably training now he’s gonna have to get some consistency from Ron-ron and Lamar somehow….
i feel bad for cleveland and byron scott. chris paul would’ve gone to cleveland for sure. good luck to him – he’s made the best basketball decision short of playing in chicago – still think chicago is the better choice
i was completely off haha
Maybe he is about winning.. i just actually gained a little bit of respect for the man on this decision..
OOoooooo that Finals will be NASTY.. if they make it.. Still one ball between the 3 of em..
4 thoughts
1. Gotta feel for Leaveland fans, having your heart break on National TV has GOT to be devastating
2. The Heat still have MAJOR issues, floor spacing, no bench, lack of size still this team is scary
3. LA repeat
Oh and the ESPN crew are feeling like true G’s for predicting this
I’m speachless…
so whose team is it now?
Lebron just made himself public enemy number one. Art Modell is finally off the hook.
It’s the Miami Slaughterhouse… LBJ might average a triple double this season. Very interesting to see what piece they’re able to put around the new “Big 3”. Somebody needs to put Dan Gilbert on suicide watch… Delonte West too. (Sidenote:Looking at Danny Green and Delonte dancing seems all to funny now hahaha)
Yo, Lebron, Chalmers wants your mom’s digits…….holla back
Hopefully it means that the Heat can finally fill some seats.
Haters gonna’ hate…
PG – chopped liver
SG – Dwyane Wade
SF – LeBron James
PF – Chris Bosh
C – a napkin
They will win. Mucho.
All those haters who wanted to place an asterisk next to Kobe’s 3 rings, saying he never would’ve won without Shaq. Guess that means if LeBron ever wins a chip in Miami, he’ll be a walking asterisk.
nodizzel….I think your peachless
YYYYYYYYYYYEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Patrick James Riley, you bastard !!! You did it !!!!
Wow… just wow.
Pedro and cynic have it right. This dude is a joke and a fake. Biggest ego-maniac with no… absolutely no competitive greatness.
I hope everyone boycott’s his games on TV. I know I will.
Loser.
@SKY:
Shut up.
lebron gay…dwade gay…bosh looks like a avatar and he is gay!!!
This has all the making of a E! True hollywood story… Sex, drugs, and championships. There is going to be alot of tricking in South Beach….I hope the big three got their rubbers ready
all this means is that erik spoelstra is out of a job in about an hour.
Have fun in Miami being overshadowed by Wade. Say goodbye to a great legacy, Mr. Media Whore.
It means 2 Live Crew is no longer the most popular trio in Miami.
Burning Bron Jersey’s and Cleveland fans wonder why they have no goodness in their lives… stay classy Cleveland(Anchorman Voice)
Just glad it’s over. Gotta give Mia its props for pulling it off. But even Bird, McHale, and Parrish needed a DJ to win. Likewise with Magic, Worthy, and Kareem. If they can add some quality role players around them then I’ll be worried but until then I’m reserving judgement
at least NY has Amare and…
I’m thinking that they’ll need some players in the Charles Oakley mold — big and mean…and some pass-first guards, along with a few shooters…yeah.
i dont feel too confident about lbj averaging a triple double for the season. if hes the primary ballhandler his assists average is def gonna go up, but chris bosh rebounds too much for him to average 10 boards a game
Wow, just wow!
People should stop hating! 3 superstar in their prime! Its all about winning and and not about money, if it was he would have gone to NY!
Wow! Im shocked!
will they keep Beasley and Chalmers?
pat riley greatest executive of all time..wtf
To me this was not about basketball to me. The basketball decision was in Chicago easy. But hey I can’t wait to see who signs in Miami and I hope they know if they don’t perform up to par the blame will be on the supporting cast.
michael beasley is totally crying himself to sleep tonight.
Bring back the free agency tracker.. need to see what shooters and bruiser the heat can pick up for cheap now.
it don’t matter they gave up their whole team for him.
three people won’t win a championship they need role players. they are going to lose in the second round and there are going to be riots in South beach.
blueprint for greatness
thank good i live in miami. buckle up!! its gonna be crazy
WHOOOOAAAAAAAAA!
Am I the only one seeing Lakers 3peating. I still say you need size to win a chip, and bar Shaq and Miller signing for cheap I see LA handling them.
And as a Celtics fan it’s gonna hurt see Kobe win number 6
You made the best decision Lebron. This is just once in lifetime opportunity, where you can team up with the best players in the NBA. Miami Heat’s powerhouse is ready to kick some Ass. Go Heat!
Props to Riley. This can’t be good for the league, can it?
i’m pretty sure i had a few posts in Smack couple yrs ago about the trio about the plans to join forces after their 3 yr term was up. here it is folks. enjoy.
i aint against any of these. it’ll be fun to watch. enough of criticism of LBJ, and Bosh for not wanting to be the man. I will miss Bosh playing at the ACC, nobody to watch now but cant fault the dude. same as LBJ, it shouldnt be looked at as an easy way to get a chip. you still need to put the ball in the basket. 5 VS 5 ball.
Dynasty. dynasty.dynasty.
We have talked about Michael Jordan for a long time. Now is a new era, of having something to talk about for a long long time. respect.
how many years did lebron signed and how much?
I’m calling the “last shot” pecking order as:
1. Dwyane Wade
2. LeBron James
3. Chris Bosh
Does anyone that actually pops Dom in a club really care about LBJ
Wow look at all the LeBron haters where the true basketball fans at man? Go learn some NBA history like LeBron said Teams with more than one superstar win rings period. I’m alittle scared for my lakers but we go as far as Kobe can take us he’s ass go down thats it. Maimi got three legit big time all stars.
Jordan stuck it out with bulls, didnt win a chip until he was 31
Bron left after his team won 60 games 2 years in a row plus 2 MVPs at 25
he could have been one of the greatest ever, what a sellout..