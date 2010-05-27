What Los Angeles Must Do To Win Game 5 Tonight

Let’s be honest. After losing back-to-back games in Phoenix, the Lakers shouldn’t panic. Yes, they’re going to have a couple less days off before the NBA Finals, but don’t get it twisted – they’ll be there. And for tonight’s game back in Los Angeles, there are three simple keys to victory.
Key #1: Defense
As Kobe so jubilantly said in his Game 4 post-game press conference, “That’s not what wins Championships. Everyone wants to talk about the offensive side of the ball; it has nothing to do with it.” And he is exactly right. If the Lakers have any chance on winning tonight, they cannot allow the Suns to have 30-point quarters. In Games 1 & 2, the Suns only scored 30 points in a quarter twice. But in Games 3 & 4, they scored 30-plus in four out of eight possible quarters, including a 41-point second quarter in Game 4. So like Kobe, stated it’s all about defense.
Key #2: Rebound
In Game 3 & 4, the Lakers were out rebounded 91-77. Yikes! If you just look at the size advantage for the Lakers, you would think that they should never get out-rebounded. But against the Suns it’s tough, because they shoot so many long-range shots. And as you know, long-range shots mean long-range rebounds. So now the double digit rebounds that Gasol or Bynum usually get, now become chase-down loose balls that Fisher or one of the guards have to come up with. Lamar Odom and the rest of the Lakers crew need to focus their energy on making sure that they get all the long rebounds and make all the hustle plays.
Key #3: Run
As far as offense goes, the Lakers are still averaging 107.5 points per game in the last two games. But if you compare that with the 127 points per game they were averaging in the first two, it’s almost a 20-point difference. Why is this? The zone has done two very key things for the Suns: make L.A. shoot threes and limit transition points. Now no one will become a sharpshooter over night, so what do they need to do? Run. Now they don’t have to run every time they get a chance, but they do need to try and get easy transition buckets. And once they start seeing the ball go in the hoop, it will be amazing to see how many more trey balls begin to fall.
What do you think? Will the Lakers win Game 5?
I’m surprised more isn’t being made of the fact that the lakers failed to make a trade (adam morrison’s expiring contract?) all year to bring in someone who can shoot off the bench. Heck I’d rather see the Stashe shooting some 3s off the bench then Ron Ron go 2 for 8 again. This is really embarassing for the lakers, at least the celtics as much as I hate them play hard on defense, the suns have a bunch of below average defenders playing a high school zone.
LOL grea point about A.Morrison and the lack of shooters that LA has…they should dismantle a 2-3 zone…well i guess we will see tonight
Key #4 – Get a competent coach.
Phil Jackson, the most overrated coach in the history of the NBA, has absolutely no idea how to break down a zone defense. He looks dumbfounded how to run plays to break down a zone D. He does little to inspire his team to hustle, box out and play tough D. This is probably due to all the pain medication PJ is drugged up on for his ailing hip. Do you ever see PJ encouraging his team to play all out? Do you ever see PJ make good in game substitutions? I think not.
Jackson rarely coaches during games. Most of his coaching is before/after games and I guess halftime. Seems like the players (i.e. Kobe) do most of in-game coaching.
Coach or not, it’s hard to break down a zone defence without the right personell.
oops… personnel
I love reading the comments on here, but it never seems to amaze me how some people just talk out their ass. (see post #3 on this thread)
It’s almost like me attempting to explain the rules of hockey, when I’ve never even put on a pair of ice skates, or even played the game in my entire life. Why even comment?
Nevertheless, it makes the comments entertaining… when people who have most likely never played competitive basketball in their life, attempt to give their analysis of a guy who has enough championship rings to fill out both hands. Must be Jazz fans.
Let me guess, Red Aeurbach sucked also?
Better analogy would be John Wooden who said he never coached during a game, it was all done at practice and game planning so by gametime they just needed to execute.
I’m a Suns fan and I’ll tell you what they need is to get the ball inside, they have shot way too many Js and Odom has disappeared but has a habit of showing up at home.
Just hope Suns bench sucks on the road like they did the first two games.
@ post # 3. i agree with Big T, phil jackson has 10 rings, 6 with MJ n 4 with lebron n ur callin him overrated. theres still good coaches that have n rings like jerry sloan , red auerbach is 1 of the greatest too
all I know is the lakers have to win tonight.and that win against and defending the zone had to be decisive.there can be no doubt about it.
lakers smashhh !!!!!