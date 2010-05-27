What Los Angeles Must Do To Win Game 5 Tonight

Let’s be honest. After losing back-to-back games in Phoenix, the Lakers shouldn’t panic. Yes, they’re going to have a couple less days off before the NBA Finals, but don’t get it twisted – they’ll be there. And for tonight’s game back in Los Angeles, there are three simple keys to victory.

Key #1: Defense

As Kobe so jubilantly said in his Game 4 post-game press conference, “That’s not what wins Championships. Everyone wants to talk about the offensive side of the ball; it has nothing to do with it.” And he is exactly right. If the Lakers have any chance on winning tonight, they cannot allow the Suns to have 30-point quarters. In Games 1 & 2, the Suns only scored 30 points in a quarter twice. But in Games 3 & 4, they scored 30-plus in four out of eight possible quarters, including a 41-point second quarter in Game 4. So like Kobe, stated it’s all about defense.

Key #2: Rebound

In Game 3 & 4, the Lakers were out rebounded 91-77. Yikes! If you just look at the size advantage for the Lakers, you would think that they should never get out-rebounded. But against the Suns it’s tough, because they shoot so many long-range shots. And as you know, long-range shots mean long-range rebounds. So now the double digit rebounds that Gasol or Bynum usually get, now become chase-down loose balls that Fisher or one of the guards have to come up with. Lamar Odom and the rest of the Lakers crew need to focus their energy on making sure that they get all the long rebounds and make all the hustle plays.

Key #3: Run

As far as offense goes, the Lakers are still averaging 107.5 points per game in the last two games. But if you compare that with the 127 points per game they were averaging in the first two, it’s almost a 20-point difference. Why is this? The zone has done two very key things for the Suns: make L.A. shoot threes and limit transition points. Now no one will become a sharpshooter over night, so what do they need to do? Run. Now they don’t have to run every time they get a chance, but they do need to try and get easy transition buckets. And once they start seeing the ball go in the hoop, it will be amazing to see how many more trey balls begin to fall.

What do you think? Will the Lakers win Game 5?

Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.