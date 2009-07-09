What makes an NBA Draft bust?

As not to break my own “It’s just summer league” adage, I won’t get too excited about the fact that Roy Hibbert and Tyler Hansbrough are rampaging through Orlando right now for my Pacers like Robert Parish and Kevin McHale in ’86 (with A.J. Price as their Dennis Johnson).

We’re still months away from the real games, from even beginning to determine whether Hansbrough will become the good pro I think he’ll be, or the Lottery pick bust his harsher critics think he’ll be.

But what exactly is a bust? What’s the right equation measuring draft position versus NBA accomplishments that determines a bust? If you’re a Top-2 pick who made one All-Star appearance, was rarely (if ever) The Guy on a good team, but was a consistent starter over a decade-long span, are you a bust? (That’s you, Antonio McDyess.) If you went late in the Lottery and barely survived five years in the League, is that automatic bust status? (Todd Fuller, stand up.)

Or is it just all about hype? Is a bust only as big as the hype he has going into the NBA? Looking at the ’09 Draft, Hasheem Thabeet went #2 to Blake Griffin‘s #1, but the divide between the “can’t-miss” potential of Griffin versus Thabeet is much wider. While Thabeet could be an All-Star, a lot of experts have predicted he won’t amount to anything in the League. At the same time, about 95% of the reviews on Griffin pretty much guarantee he’ll be an All-Star, and soon.

So if Thabeet turns into, say, Kendrick Perkins, is he a bust? Probably not. But what if Griffin matches Perk’s production? He’d definitely be considered a bust.

When people get into hindsight, history becomes easily revisionist. Everybody who hypes Blake as a surefire star today will be clowning the Clippers for picking him if he doesn’t work out by 2013. And the same people who shook their heads at Memphis this year will be calling Chris Wallace a visionary if Thabeet has an Alonzo Mourning-like career.

Anybody can look smart years after the fact. One reason I never bash Michael Jordan too much for taking Kwame Brown is because, back in 2001, EVERYBODY thought Kwame would be a star. If he’d slipped past the Top-5 in that Draft, in the next morning’s papers GMs would have been ridiculed for not taking the kid. I remember reading scouting reports on Kwame from ’01 that called him the future of the power forward position, the next Kevin Garnett, and all the same praise you hear about Blake Griffin today.

I did some digging for at-the-time mock drafts of a random class: 1998. That’ll always be known as the year the Clippers took Michael Olowokandi #1 over Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki and Paul Pierce; the year Pierce slipped to 10th; and the year Dirk was traded for Tractor Traylor on Draft Night. In 2009, we can look back and clown. Back then?

In a mock draft done a few days before the actual draft, Sports Illustrated‘s Jackie MacMullan didn’t even have Dirk going in the first round. Among the players she had slated to go in front of Dirk: Michael Doleac, Keon Clark, Vladimir Stepania, J.R. Henderson, and the immortal Ansu Sesay.

Also for SI that year, longtime NBA coach Bob Hill did a mock draft, which included this evaluation of Olowokandi: “This player has an enormous upside. He runs the 40 in 4.5 seconds, he has a 7-8 wingspan, he’s intelligent, he’s a great kid, he has a wonderful work ethic. The downside is he’s not a great shot blocker and he hasn’t played very much. But he’s a player who can overcome the lack of experience, and you can teach him to be a better shot blocker. He should be an awfully good NBA player.”

And Hill is no dummy (although a lot of Sonics fans would argue me on that); he had Pierce going 3rd in his draft, and his report on Dirk (which did describe Dirk as “big-boned”) included this: “You look at him and say ‘He’s just a basketball player. The Lord put him on the Earth just to play basketball.’ He might be — might be — the best player in the draft.”

The point is, none of us really knows anything. We can all predict who will be a star and who will be a bust, and at the end of the day, that’s all NBA GM’s are doing — guessing, predicting, and hoping they’re right. Back in ’98, it wasn’t a crazy idea to pick Olowokandi #1 overall. Back in ’01, Kwame made sense as a franchise building block. And in ’09, Blake Griffin seems like far and away the best player in his draft. But the people who made the investment in Blake are guessing, just like the rest of us.