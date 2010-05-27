What Phoenix Must Do To Win Game 5 Tonight

After Tuesday’s victory in which Phoenix’s zone defense continued to frustrate the Lakers, Game 5 is tonight in Los Angeles. While the Suns won two games in Phoenix, winning in L.A. is a whole different animal. Here is how the Suns can take a 3-2 lead in the series tonight.

Key #1: Keep using the zone defense

The zone has baffled the Lakers thus far in the series and has allowed the Suns to get back in it. Alvin Gentry‘s scheme has forced Jordan Farmar, Ron Artest, Shannon Brown and Lamar Odom to take lots of threes (3-for-16 combined) and they have proved incapable of knocking them down. Unless the Lakers prove they can make their threes, or they find a guy who can cut through the teeth of the zone, the Suns must continue using the zone to handicap L.A.

Key #2: Blocking out the crowd

The Suns played Game 3 & 4 in front of the adoring orange-faithful in Phoenix. Now they are playing in L.A. where the fans aren’t quite as friendly. The Suns have been two different teams in this series at home and on the road, and if they want any chance of winning tonight, guys that have struggled on the road like Channing Frye need to step up.

Key #3: The bench

It is unreasonable to expect another 54-point eruption from the Phoenix bench, but they need to perform better than they did in L.A. the first two games (35 points and 26 points respectively). With the style Phoenix plays, rest is crucial to this team, and if they can get the reserves to play anywhere near the way they did in Game 4, it will allow Phoenix’s stars a chance to play full-throttle in crunch-time.

What do you think? Will the Suns win Game 5?

