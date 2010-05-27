What Phoenix Must Do To Win Game 5 Tonight

After Tuesday’s victory in which Phoenix’s zone defense continued to frustrate the Lakers, Game 5 is tonight in Los Angeles. While the Suns won two games in Phoenix, winning in L.A. is a whole different animal. Here is how the Suns can take a 3-2 lead in the series tonight.
Key #1: Keep using the zone defense
The zone has baffled the Lakers thus far in the series and has allowed the Suns to get back in it. Alvin Gentry‘s scheme has forced Jordan Farmar, Ron Artest, Shannon Brown and Lamar Odom to take lots of threes (3-for-16 combined) and they have proved incapable of knocking them down. Unless the Lakers prove they can make their threes, or they find a guy who can cut through the teeth of the zone, the Suns must continue using the zone to handicap L.A.
Key #2: Blocking out the crowd
The Suns played Game 3 & 4 in front of the adoring orange-faithful in Phoenix. Now they are playing in L.A. where the fans aren’t quite as friendly. The Suns have been two different teams in this series at home and on the road, and if they want any chance of winning tonight, guys that have struggled on the road like Channing Frye need to step up.
Key #3: The bench
It is unreasonable to expect another 54-point eruption from the Phoenix bench, but they need to perform better than they did in L.A. the first two games (35 points and 26 points respectively). With the style Phoenix plays, rest is crucial to this team, and if they can get the reserves to play anywhere near the way they did in Game 4, it will allow Phoenix’s stars a chance to play full-throttle in crunch-time.
What do you think? Will the Suns win Game 5?
Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Go Suns! Torch ’em!
Oh, and that pic is about the most ‘normal’ I’ve ever seen Nash look.
I think the Suns are putting up a much bigger fight than anyone expected after the first two games in the series. Their tenacity and heart in games 3 and 4 were admirable. However, the zone defense wasn’t the entire story in game 4. It worked well, but wasn’t the Suns’ panacea. The Lakers had a relatively decent FG% and offensive game I thought. It was really the Lakers’ Defense that lagged. The let Phoenix roam wild in the lane….which when not allowing Amare to stuff the rock, also put Phoenix on the line way more than in games 1 & 2. Amare went off and the Suns grabbed a ton of offensive rebounds. Those are tell tale signs that the Lakers’ D wasn’t firing on all cylinders. I think tonight the Lakers will do reasonably well against the “girly zone”, but more importantly will have a defensive answer to the Suns efficiency from Tuesday. Dare I say a Lakers’ girly zone at times?
Does anyone realize that the zone hasnt “baffled” the lakers? They’ve shot over 48% from the field against them.
The problem is they cant stop the Suns. Their defense is atrocious.
#1 is the bench, when the bench goes off they win. They were non-existent on the road so if they step up tonight and you have Frye and Dudley hitting 3s this game could go to the Suns. They don’t hit, its over.
Watch out for Dragic LA, dude’s going off tonight