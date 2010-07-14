What The Nuggets Should Do With Ty Lawson

In case you haven’t noticed yet, the small guard out of North Carolina has enormous potential. There’s no question about that. From his speed to his bounce (just ask D.J. Mbenga), Ty Lawson is a born floor general. But should it be in Denver?

Nothing is a tall order for Lawson, the 5-11, 195-pound guard from Clinton, Maryland. He has sprinted his way to the cream of the crop for young talent. Last season, Lawson had a solid rookie campaign. Putting up the best season averages by a Nuggets rookie since Carmelo Anthony, he finished the season averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 assists off the bench.

Impressive? Yes. As a matter of fact, Lawson’s fast-paced game caught the eyes of not only Nuggets fans, but also teams throughout the League. The ex-Tar Heel’s name has been brought up in a lot of trade talks as the Nuggets look to continue to improve their team. But, as it stands, Lawson is still a part of the squad. And if I were running the Nuggets, I would make sure they keep him in the Rocky Mountains.

Lawson is the perfect change of pace guard for Denver. Their second unit (with J.R. Smith and Birdman) brings the energy of a college team and a scoring punch that can simply knock teams out. The best part about Lawson is that he is so young, and because of he is so young, his focus needs to be on continuing to improve.

Lawson’s next task, get better. In a recent story done by Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post, Lawson spoke about exactly what it is he is working on this summer:

“Right now I’m just working on my shot, getting my release point higher,” Lawson said. “I’m not really used to it. I’m not going to break the routine just because I’m playing in the summer league. I’m going to keep shooting the way I’ve been, but releasing higher, getting the ball higher. “And my handles, getting them faster and controlling the ball a lot easier. Those are the things I’ve worked on so far; hopefully this summer proves that I did.”

So far Lawson’s summer season is going great, getting off to a nice start with 11 points and five assists in the Nuggets’ firs Summer League game. But that was just the beginning for Lawson. Through four games, Lawson is averaging almost 19 points and six assists per contest, while also leading the Nuggets to a 4-0 record in Vegas. It’s Lawson’s time to shine and he knows it.

“This [meaning the Summer League] will probably be my time to go out and show everybody what I can do and what I’ve improved on. And just play hard. It gives me a chance to do things that Coach Karl wouldn’t let me do in the regular season. I can play my game without any worries.”

What do you think? Should Denver build with him or should they let another team make them an offer they can’t refuse?

