What The Nuggets Should Do With Ty Lawson

In case you haven’t noticed yet, the small guard out of North Carolina has enormous potential. There’s no question about that. From his speed to his bounce (just ask D.J. Mbenga), Ty Lawson is a born floor general. But should it be in Denver?
Nothing is a tall order for Lawson, the 5-11, 195-pound guard from Clinton, Maryland. He has sprinted his way to the cream of the crop for young talent. Last season, Lawson had a solid rookie campaign. Putting up the best season averages by a Nuggets rookie since Carmelo Anthony, he finished the season averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 assists off the bench.
Impressive? Yes. As a matter of fact, Lawson’s fast-paced game caught the eyes of not only Nuggets fans, but also teams throughout the League. The ex-Tar Heel’s name has been brought up in a lot of trade talks as the Nuggets look to continue to improve their team. But, as it stands, Lawson is still a part of the squad. And if I were running the Nuggets, I would make sure they keep him in the Rocky Mountains.
Lawson is the perfect change of pace guard for Denver. Their second unit (with J.R. Smith and Birdman) brings the energy of a college team and a scoring punch that can simply knock teams out. The best part about Lawson is that he is so young, and because of he is so young, his focus needs to be on continuing to improve.
Lawson’s next task, get better. In a recent story done by Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post, Lawson spoke about exactly what it is he is working on this summer:
“Right now I’m just working on my shot, getting my release point higher,” Lawson said. “I’m not really used to it. I’m not going to break the routine just because I’m playing in the summer league. I’m going to keep shooting the way I’ve been, but releasing higher, getting the ball higher.
“And my handles, getting them faster and controlling the ball a lot easier. Those are the things I’ve worked on so far; hopefully this summer proves that I did.”
So far Lawson’s summer season is going great, getting off to a nice start with 11 points and five assists in the Nuggets’ firs Summer League game. But that was just the beginning for Lawson. Through four games, Lawson is averaging almost 19 points and six assists per contest, while also leading the Nuggets to a 4-0 record in Vegas. It’s Lawson’s time to shine and he knows it.
“This [meaning the Summer League] will probably be my time to go out and show everybody what I can do and what I’ve improved on. And just play hard. It gives me a chance to do things that Coach Karl wouldn’t let me do in the regular season. I can play my game without any worries.”
What do you think? Should Denver build with him or should they let another team make them an offer they can’t refuse?
I think Lawson is a great young guard for them to bring along to hopefully replace Chauncey Billups one day. Obviously a lot of that depends on what Melo decides to do with his career, but I think that in the league these days there needs to be more staffs focusing on developing a player within a particular system and the Nuggets have the rare opportunity to do that with Lawson.
Giving him up would be insane. I would argue that he has the most potential compared to anyone in the league right now.
Plus, Billups isn’t getting any younger.
ty lawson is alright, but wherever he goes, he’ll be in the same position. a backup who still needs to develop. so what good is it for him to voluntarily move?
he’s actually in the best situation for himself right now. on a team with no only chauncey (who embraces teaching younger points) and george karl. a head coach who allows players to play their style and spread their wings (so to speak).
if ty lawson was in charlotte for larry brown, he’d be in a doghouse or traded 3 times already.
its too soon to start thinking about what to do with ty lawson. he is not ready for much more than he experienced this year. he aint ready to run a team and be a full time starter
send him to NY!!!
here ya go dime…got somethin for ur “style” section right here…via deadspin
[kissmyasslebron.bigcartel.com]
so who’d you rather, ty lawson or rajan rondo? lawson is already a better shooter, just as fast and effective a passer as rondo. I’m not sure he’s big enough to defend a lot of the bigger points in the league, all the more reason to stay in enver. i keep waiting for chauncey billups to get old real fast, more likely is that billups just can’t go hard for more than 20-30 minutes a game now- if lawson is willing to split PG with billups for another year or two, great, but the nuggets are still going to have to pay him about 10 mill a year starting soon.
He needs atleast 1 more year behind Chauncey, then after he proves himself during the playoffs that when you explore letter him become a full time starter. Don’t make the same mistake Detroit did by giving away a very good player and thinking that your back up was ready. Stuckey is a beast but it was obvious that he wasnt ready to be a starter in his 2nd year. Give Lawson sometime to develop.
Having him run under Chauncey’s tutelage is the best thing for him, and having a mini-Chauncey on the bench is the best thing for THEM. Win-win if you ask me
Trade him to Indy for Tyler Hansborough and two future first round picks.
keep him.. as we kno the pg spot is one of the harder positions to acquire. keep him cuz like u said, hes the perfect change of pace backup to chauncey.. and when chauncey retires.. this is their future guard. although i dont see chauncey retiring for another 2-3 years.
chauncey doesn’t need to retire because all of his special skills dont have anything to do with age. running a team, finding the open shooter, toughness, veteran savvy, ft shooting, clutchness, and overall high percentage shooting. so let him go out on his own terms.
Detroit-Toronto are in the shopping mood so we might have to give some to get good value in return:
Kmart no team will bite on that so we are stuck with him.
Pacers want Ty so get a draft pick for him. Golden state: so Jr Smith and draft pick for Andris Biedrins, i dont see why not.
Toronto need a power forward, here goes Nene, for dp to go to detroit for a swap for Hamilton and Ben Gordon, might get our way Teyshawn Prince- pick the rest of the guys via FA.
A line up: Billups- Hamilton-Melo- Al Harrin – Andris Biedrins Reserve: AI, Raja Bell( or Ben Gordon)-Brad Miller-Devean George( or Teyshan Prince)-Kmart- Birdman
Any thoughts
The draft is a funny thing, Lawson ad Collison were drafted 3 slots apart but Lawson got into a MUCH better situation than Collison. While CP got aaaaaaaages to go before thinkg about retiring, Chauncey got like 3 years before Lawson is inserted into the starting lineup.
And in part 345 in why Minnesota sucks, they drafted 3 Pg’s in the 09 draft and signed one in the offseason.. yet the one they traded away turns out to the best of the bunch (sorry Flynn)