What would you do if you owned the Golden State Warriors?

Contrary to what you’ve heard, LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh and Amar’e won’t be fielding the biggest big-money offers in the NBA this offseason.
The Golden State Warriors are up for sale, and unlike other cases where a seamless ownership switch is set up behind closed doors and only unveiled on a need-to-know basis, G-State owner Chris Cohan basically put his team up on the billionaire’s version of CraigsList.
Since opening the door for preliminary bids on Monday, the Warriors have received at least 10 offers, according to the Oakland Tribune:
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is one of the bids, sources said, basically resubmitting his earlier offer of $315 million. Among the people who also put their hats in the ring are 24-Hour Fitness founder Mark Mastrov, a group from China and the current minority owners, sources said.
A bidding package was prepared and shipped out, and the Warriors started fielding offers Monday. With the first round of bids in hand, the next step is for current Warriors’ owner Chris Cohan to narrow the field.
That is when the negotiations intensify, one source said. Hope remains that a new owner is identified by July 1.
According to sources, the initial bids fell well shy of first-reported estimations. When the team announced in March it had hired Galatioto Sports Partners to facilitate a sale, several estimated that the Warriors’ price could surpass $400 million. Robert Sarver‘s purchase of the Phoenix Suns at $401 million is the record, but rough economic times and bargain-hunting bidders have collaborated to keep the offers down.
If I can pretend to be rich for a minute, after buying a couple racehorses, I’d put in my bid for the Warriors. If I wanted to run an NBA team, they’d be on the short list of top options. Consider all that comes with owning the Warriors: You’re in California, you have a loyal and rabid fan base that has proven they’ll stick with you through thick and thin, you’re never expected to live up to the in-state rival Lakers, and at rich-people parties, being able to say “I own the Warriors” just sounds cooler than, “I own the 76ers.” If I gained control of this franchise, I don’t even think I’d move them to Seattle. (OK, I probably would.)
And that’s not even looking at the short-term. The current version of the Warriors is waiting for somebody to come in and change the culture. You have two potential franchise guys in Stephen Curry and Monta Ellis, a decent 7-footer in Andris Biedrins, a high-volume bench scorer (keyword: bench) in Corey Maggette, at least one intriguing project in Anthony Randolph, the No. 6 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and plenty of cap space next summer. You could do a lot with that foundation if you hire the right basketball people.
If you owned the Warriors, what would you do?
Keep Curry and trade Monte for either a draft pick or a “servicable big” since i doubt i could move him for anyone significant..
Drop Nellie like a bad habit and pick up Mark Jackson to help mentor Curry..
Work on my starting 5 since i already have all the bench players i need..
oh and drop Maggette since hes overpaid..
Teach them to play some damn defense if anything
I’d love to own the Warriors, or any basketball team for that matter. I’d obviously fire Don Nelson, and probably try to engineer some type of a sign and trade deal where I trade Monta Ellis and Biedrins, for a free agent like Bosh, Amare, or Nowitski, if I could. I would hire either Byron Scott or Mark Jackson as my coach, to probably a 5 year deal and I’d begin rebuilding the team. It’s actually a great team to try and rebuild, oh yeah I’d fire Chris Mullins too. And I’d make the tri cities uniforms our official uniforms lol.
monta is not a franchise player.
steph curry will be.
FIRE DON NELSON.
rebuild around curry
I probably would change the name from Golden State too, and just have it be Oakland..
BTW….THIS is the NEW G-State logo…
[hphotos-snc3.fbcdn.net]
I’d change the logo too.
That old logo looks like a golden Converse sock on top of a basketball.
If I bought the Warriors today, I’d place a phone call to Sam Presti, tell him I’m looking for a quality guy to GM my club, and see who he recommends. I’d take that list, and start interviewing those guys.
It’s nice to be a fan with knowledge, but I’d still go to a pro who just built a hell of a squad. And with that fan base, if you can create a winning franchise, the world is yours. And the world especially on G-State would be yours, you’d be treated like a King.
Plus, it’s not like they’d mind you rebuilding for a couple seasons if you’re doing it right. They’ve been rebuilding for the past decade. lol.
@ Karizmatic
Hell yeah forgot all about that..
Definetely gotta change it to the Oakland Warriors..
If I owned the Warriars, I’de:
1) Fire my boy Don. He’s a Hall-of-Fame coach, but damn, that team needs a little defense.
2) Hire Tom Thibodeau or Avery Johnson to instill some defensive intensity
3) Get some bigs! Maybe bring in Shaq’s fat ass for a year or two.
4) Try to court a big name free-agent (Dirk, Bosh, Joe, Parker, etc)
5) Use my power and prestige as an NBA owner to slay dimepieces
by plenty of cap space what do you mean? you have monta, beans, maggette locked up for 10mill a year for 3-4 years. gotta extend curry in 2 years. gotta extend randolph in 1 year. where is this magical cap space you speak of? f-k chris cohan and rowell for being retarded. gl to any new owner
For 2011-12 they still have cheap team options on Curry and Randolph, plus Radmanovic and Brandan Wright come off the books. Warriors have about $34 million committed for that season.
too lazy to summarize. they’re capped for this upcoming year my mistake
[blogs.mercurynews.com]
new ownership hopefully will be in by start of season or ASB. imo start from scratch w/ curry/randolph
u dont need ellis and steph… i dont like smurf lineups. u trade ellis, bring in wade. grab david lee. now u start buildin around biedrins, lee, randolph, steph, n lebron. not bad.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
1. go back to the yellow home/blue away jerseys.
2. change to the oakland warriors
3. fire nellie, hire a coach whos gona develop young guys
4. tell Monta hes a 6th man, like Terry and Crawford are and Ben Gordon should be. if he dont like it, ill trade him.
5. run private auditions for some new warrior girls… then probably just keep the old ones.
6. sell front row seats for $5, have the poorest most hardcore fans up close, scare the shit out of other teams.
7. put a fence round the court after too many “incidents” happen involving those fans.
8. hire E-40 and Del the Funky Homosapien as announcers.
Id also most likely go bust in a week.
^^LMFAO at this post!!^^
I would be a huge Warriors fan if you were the owner. Steps 5 through 8 are crucial.
God damnit,
I just read “CHANGE THE CULTURE” again.
Please, that phrase needs to die.
LMAO @ 16
For real bruh.. how dope would it be to here
“DEL THE FUNKY HOMOSAPIEN IS BACK!!”
Im still LMAO @ Del and Forty..
I was going to write something serious but then read 16 – ROFLMAO.
OK, one serious comment: I’d identify every person who has been on the payroll for the last fifteen years and give them a warm handshake and a severance check. All connections with Cohan The Barbarian must be broken. His tenure was cursed.
1) fire nelson hire Byron Scott to mentor curry and change mentality of team.
2) fire Rowell hire Colangelo
3) trade monta for oj mayo, hasheem thabeet and a first round pick grom grizzlies (they have 3).
4) package the first round pick from grizzlies and our 6th pick to trade up and acquire Cousins.
5) draft gallon or harangoudy in second round
6) bring back thunder
7) I’d go over the salary cap to sign a superstar this offseason need to spend some money to make some money warriors gans deserve it.
8) attempt to trade maggette for cap relief.
8) buy out radmonavic
First and foremost, I’d get rid of Nellie. Avery Johnson would be at the top of my coaching list, followed by Byron Scott.
I’d appoint myself GM and hire one of my friends as the head scout. Between the two of us, I know we could draft the best players. We spend so much time talking ball already, we might as well get paid for it.
Offer Randolph and Ellis (and possibly a future first rounder) for Chris Bosh in a sign-and-trade.
Draft Al-Farouq Aminu
Arrange a trade with either Memphis or Minnesota for one of their later picks and target Lance Stephenson.
Sign a veteran backup PG in free agency.
Re-sign Anthony Morrow.
Win mad chips.
1. Fire Don Nelson
2. Build the team around Curry, Randolph and Biedrins (see what the latter two can do without Nellie holding them back).
3. Trade Monta Ellis for the best available true SG or SF. (must be someone who can shoot and preferrably play some Defense). package the number 6 pick if you have to in order to get someone good.
4. If you don’t need to include the pick take the best available player regardless of position.
5. Hire a coach who stressed defense (Tom Thibodeau, Jeff Van Gundy or Avery Johnson in that order).
6. Bring back Matt Barnes with the mid level to be the other wing player and give them someone who can actually guard people without it being downright laughable.
6. Match any reasonable offer CJ Watson and Morrow get and let them, Turiaf, Magette (untradeable) and hopefully healthy B. Wright be the bench.
7. Move the team to Vegas before the Maloofs do so you don’t have to be the 3rd or 4th most talked about basketball team in your own state.
I would do only two things. Fire everyone, then hand the keys to the logo and say “Go build me a winner”