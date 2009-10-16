What’s In The Bag: Knicks/Sixers Edition

As you know, Dime Magazine is a basketball lifestyle publication. We are all about giving you guys an all-access pass into the lives of NBA players, whether it’s showing you their cars, homes, jewelry and gear. Today, we’re going to tell you what players bring with them to the games. Prior to the Knicks/Sixers games on Tuesday, we asked a couple of guys: What’s in the bag?

Louis Williams (Sixers): I keep it very simple. My IMac laptop is a necessity. Also got my iPhone cell phone charger, lotion, deodorant and Sour Patch Kids. Need that Kiehls. Well listen, I’ve had a Famous Stars and Straps bag for the past four years and the Gucci bag was a gift. My iPod and iPhone is a big thing, I’m a big jukebox head so I listen to a lot of music. I probably can’t concentrate on a book, because I’m scared to fly half the time. You’d be surprised though what’s on my iPod. I listen to a lot of R&B and a lot of pop rock stuff, like All-American Rejects, Plain White T’s stuff like that. Right before a game I switch it to rap and play some Lil Wayne, T.I.

Royal Ivey (Sixers): I actually got school books because I’m back in school. Three books, my laptop, my charger, my toiletry bag. I use Kiehls lotion, Dermalogica for the face, off course I got toothpaste – Crest. And an electrical toothbrush. I got the regular iPod and a Blackberry cell phone. I’m from New York so I got a little bit of Wu-Tang, a little bit of Cam’ron, a little bit of Jay-Z. I listen to old heads – that’s what’s in my rotation right now. The headphones are Beats by Dre with the custom colors. You can’t buy those in stores.

Larry Hughes (Knicks): I got a Gucci bag. The only bag I bring are my smell goods. My deodorant, my lotion, my soap, my toothbrush – that’s it. I got my headphones and iPod. That don’t go in my bag it goes in my hand. I got all the top 10 in my iPod. The Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Drake, Nelly – St. Louis music.

Nate Robinson (Knicks): For games just bring my toiletry bag. You know make sure my hygiene is straight make sure I have good B.O. you know. I got everything, Toothpaste. Got to brush my teeth after the game. I use Degree deodorant wise. We just use regular soap. I also use Vaseline, powder…everything to make sure you smell good. I got this Nike backpack but I ain’t as rich as Larry, he’s got Louis and Gucci. I stay above my means, so I just roll Nike a little ACG joint, but I got the Louis Vuitton toiletry bag though. I got the G-Shock always keep a fitted. I just have a Blackberry, no iPhone. I got the Kryptonate Headphones, the Beats by Dre. I listen to my little brother, he raps and I listen to him all the time. I got everything, I got the best iPod in the business, I got 60,000 songs. As far as computers, I got both. Got a Mac, Dell, everything – I got them all.

Toney Douglas (Knicks): What’s in the knapsack? A brush, some grease and my two

cell phones. I’m Blackberry and a Sidekick guy. No books, I graduated already. On the way coming to games, I put on my Ipod and listen to slow jams. Some old school R&B.