What’s In The Box: A Secret Mission From Dwyane Wade

Well, it’s a good thing I didn’t leave early today – not that I ever do on a Friday – because check out what arrived for me. There’s probably nothing cooler than getting a sleek, metallic briefcase from Jordan Brand addressed to you. The only thing cooler? Having one filled with an iPad and a secret note. Here’s what it said:
Hello informant,
You have been identified as key personnel in Agent D3’s upcoming mission: to bring the prized rings back to Miami. Inside the briefcase, you will find a dossier that contains all the information that you need to know at this time. It is only accessible by entering the unique password which you will find below. Please absorb the enclosed information and disseminate to your contacts as you see fit.
This message will not self-destruct in 30 seconds… but it would be a lot cooler if it did.
***
Things I’ve deduced:
1. My name is Informant Single A10
2. Agent D3 is Dwyane Wade
3. This is one of the coolest things ever
With that said, I entered the code and this is what I saw:
After this video played on the screen, I was able to unlock two more videos. Here they are:
To tell you the truth, that’s about all we can tell you. As you can see, the Dominate Another Day mission will continue on October 26th, so stay tuned to www.DimeMag.com and www.Jumpman23.com/dime for more intel as we get it.
Mmmmm i dont know about the rest of yall…but this is some cheesy sheit.
we all know that the “surprise” will be a new pair of Jordan Brand shoes.
Please tell me how you got this. I would die for one of these. Unless I mean you’d like to donate it to me.
Aron!!! Wow, you are so blessed. That’s a great gift that came in the mail. I can’t think of too many things that you’d like to receive in the mail as cool as what you described. That iPad sketching on the back is awesome. Who gets iPads in the mail…in a jumpman case? Really?
Good job Single A10.
Thanks for sharing!
Definitely cool, a little cheesy though. But still, it’s a great thing to get in the mail for free. Also, if you can’t think of anything cooler to get in the mail, you aren’t using your imagination Single A10.
How much for the iPad? hahaa
That’s a good look son. You know you doin it when Flash shows you love like that.
I get the James Bond reference (Dominate Another Day/Die Another Day). But it doesnt make sense to me! Die another day = Not dying today, but some other day, refusing to die. So dominate another day? Dont dominate today? Take a day off?
Maybe im putting too much into it, i get that its suppose to mean “dominate one more day/keeping donimating”, but it fails!
Dope gear tho…
Very cool!
This is too cool for words man. I can’t even imagine how I would react if I got that in the mail.
@Aron
I’m positive you guys get so so so much swag. Like, ridiculous amounts of swag. As if you have swag coming out of your ears.
PLEASE, give the Ipad to a reader (maybe me?). Coolest Dime giveaway ever.
So they bought you off (and dime)? So much for impartial magazines.
omg is Jordan Brand finally giving Wade his own pair of signature sneakers?? XDDD
Cool story, bro!
Look at what riding LeBron & the super friends’ d*cks got ya, an iPad! Keep up the pseudo journalism!
This is too cheesy……waaaaaaaaay toooo cheeeeesy……
thts def a good look aron! yall kno damn well if u got this ur ass wld be geeking out-tweeting or updating ur dumb ass facebook to say “Yea jordan brand just sent me info on dwade’s new kicks…blah blah blah” but since dime got it-it’s cheesy or they are dick riding?!? then stop checkin out the website. and i bet yall are the same cats hittin up the fantasy doc for info. GTFOH!
and i think the promos are dope. its building the anticipation for the kicks. im really curious to see wht they look like.
good ish dime. thx for keepin us posted.
Is that a Black Mamba on that ipad sketching? Hmmmmm…..