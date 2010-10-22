What’s In The Box: A Secret Mission From Dwyane Wade

Well, it’s a good thing I didn’t leave early today – not that I ever do on a Friday – because check out what arrived for me. There’s probably nothing cooler than getting a sleek, metallic briefcase from Jordan Brand addressed to you. The only thing cooler? Having one filled with an iPad and a secret note. Here’s what it said:

Hello informant,

You have been identified as key personnel in Agent D3’s upcoming mission: to bring the prized rings back to Miami. Inside the briefcase, you will find a dossier that contains all the information that you need to know at this time. It is only accessible by entering the unique password which you will find below. Please absorb the enclosed information and disseminate to your contacts as you see fit.

This message will not self-destruct in 30 seconds… but it would be a lot cooler if it did.

***

Things I’ve deduced:

1. My name is Informant Single A10

2. Agent D3 is Dwyane Wade

3. This is one of the coolest things ever

With that said, I entered the code and this is what I saw:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After this video played on the screen, I was able to unlock two more videos. Here they are:

To tell you the truth, that’s about all we can tell you. As you can see, the Dominate Another Day mission will continue on October 26th, so stay tuned to www.DimeMag.com and www.Jumpman23.com/dime for more intel as we get it.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.