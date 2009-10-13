What’s In The Box: Acropolis

We get a lot of stuff sent to the office each week, so it normally takes something special to catch our eye. The other day we got these two tees sent to us from a lifestyle clothing company by the name of Acropolis. “Fusing classic image and thought with modern culture to create meaningful concepts,” the Los Angeles company is definitely doing their thing.
You can cop these tees and more on their website.
What do you think?
Those are some sweet tees. I’m a huge Dr. J fan also so that may be the reason I like em.
Not sure about having a dude with short-shorts on my tees…
But, they are pretty nice
Dr. J with the flying Afro = DOPE!!
The Acropolis for me will ALWAYS be associated with the bomb steakhouse and strip club in Portland. It’s basically the Mecca of Manhood…when I saw A-crop up there, I got really excited. Don’t get my hopes up like that guys…
LOVE THE STUFF
[www.acropolisapparel.com]
go there some dope stuff…
@ Aron
Hey where can we cop these at?? gimme a website or something please!
@SayItAintSo
Haha. I went to school in PDX and can’t confirm or deny that I have or have not been there.
@LakeShow84
Sorry about that. The link is now in there, but you can hit up [www.acropolisapparel.com].
already sold out!
The Dee Brown shirt is a Lemar and Dauley rip off. They already did that print a year or two ago.
Right on mayne!