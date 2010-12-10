What’s In The Box: Heineken x Gourmet Quattro C

When you work in an office, you have to love when UPS and FedEx come knocking at the door. And this morning was no different. Our friends over at Gourmet have partnered with Heienken to create their first official collaborative sneaker. (The Nike SBs were unofficial and still the one of Nike’s most popular sneakers ever.) As you can see, the shoe reflects the likeness of both brands: clean, understated and bold with the highest quality. Check ’em out after the jump.

For design cues, the brushed tone on tone black cotton canvas tells the story of the wheat and organic materials used to make the beer, and the green color accents on the heel pull give the shooe a little pop with the direct tie to the classic bottle.

Also, check out the dope t-shirt collabs Heineken did as well with Dee and Ricky, Gourmet and Hot Air. Big thanks to Heineken, Gourmet and Team Epiphany.

