What’s In The Box: Maine Red Claws Official Game Shorts

It’s been a minute since I’ve thrown a “What’s In The Box?” feature up on the site, but today’s delivery deserves some special attention. For those of you that come to DimeMag.com all day, every day, you get to know the personalities on the site through our writing. So for anyone that knows me, you already know that the Maine Red Claws are without a doubt my favorite D-League squad. Today, after a season of hitting up everyone I knew at the League, I finally got them: my Maine Red Claws Official Game Shorts. And they’re awesome.
As you can see, the Red Claws official game shorts have both the Celtics and Bobcats logo on one leg, with the Red Claws logo on the other. And if you ask me, they couldn’t look any better.
While I won’t be able to make it, as I’ll be in NYC at the real NBA Draft, I thought I’d let all the other members of Red Claws Nation know that they’re hosting a viewing party for the Draft at Asylum (121 Center Street) this Thursday in Portland. They’ll be offering drink specials throughout the night, including Gritty’s Red Claws Ale, and fans in attendance will be eligible to win prizes including game-worn Celtics jerseys from the 2009- 10 Red Claws’ Celtics Affiliate Night.
Thanks guys, and good luck!
I never understood the phrase “it’s been a minute.” I know it’s slang, I get that but how did it catch on? I hear people using that a lot and it sounds dumb.
@IGP
I don’t know, but it’s been around for a minute… Haha.
only true fans can get this excited over a pair of shorts…i respect that but…cmonnnnnn its the D-LEAGUE bro! lol
I give Aron props. Those are some sweet shorts. You know a true hoops fan when you see him rockin’ d-league gear.
just realized how similar my comment was to rapTOr’s. my bad. didn’t mean to be bitin’ your style.
I would always rather have an authentic pair of shorts over a jersey. I currently own an authentic pair of David Lee Knicks shorts and D. Rob Spurs Shorts. It’s hard to find a proper place to wear jerseys but I can wear shorts anywhere.
@ Bobby Stew
You have no idea how jealous I am of those David Robinson shorts
looks like you got crabs for REAL now…
The shorts are fresh and exclusive since barely anyone will have a pair….most peeps will probably think you ran on the squad or something; always see dudes balln’ in their overseas gear or small college practice gear just to let people know i guess…can’t hate, I would too…
i like these shorts man…@ asmaticasiatc02 lmao i ball in my old teams gear too
yeah i’m from Maine and i only went to one of the games last season but the place has sold out every home game so far! Those shorts are cool, i saw Tony Bobbitt drop about 30 points wearing the same shorts.