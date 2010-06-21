What’s In The Box: Maine Red Claws Official Game Shorts

It’s been a minute since I’ve thrown a “What’s In The Box?” feature up on the site, but today’s delivery deserves some special attention. For those of you that come to DimeMag.com all day, every day, you get to know the personalities on the site through our writing. So for anyone that knows me, you already know that the Maine Red Claws are without a doubt my favorite D-League squad. Today, after a season of hitting up everyone I knew at the League, I finally got them: my Maine Red Claws Official Game Shorts. And they’re awesome.

As you can see, the Red Claws official game shorts have both the Celtics and Bobcats logo on one leg, with the Red Claws logo on the other. And if you ask me, they couldn’t look any better.

While I won’t be able to make it, as I’ll be in NYC at the real NBA Draft, I thought I’d let all the other members of Red Claws Nation know that they’re hosting a viewing party for the Draft at Asylum (121 Center Street) this Thursday in Portland. They’ll be offering drink specials throughout the night, including Gritty’s Red Claws Ale, and fans in attendance will be eligible to win prizes including game-worn Celtics jerseys from the 2009- 10 Red Claws’ Celtics Affiliate Night.

Thanks guys, and good luck!

