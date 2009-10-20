What’s In The Box: NBA 2K10 Anniversary Edition

One thing you don’t truly understand about the “real world” when you’re in school is what life is like in an office. For example, knowing the people that work at UPS and FedEx is a great thing. With so many things and people coming in and out of the office, sometimes things get lost in the shuffle. So when we saw a brown box just sitting by the door from our friends at 2K Sports, still unopened, we acted fast.

When we opened the box we were extremely excited with the contents. While we were able to get our hands on a copy of the new NBA 2K10 a couple weeks ago, this package was next level.

To celebrate 10 years of the NBA 2K franchise, 2K Sports decided to release NBA 2K10 Anniversary Edition, a limited edition offering of only 30,000 copies and individually numbered for authenticity. Packaged in a specially designed 2K Sports locker (with lock) configured for game storage, the Anniversary Edition includes the game, a commemorative 10th anniversary DVD looking back on the franchise and its past cover athletes, a 16″ x 36″ Kobe Bryant poster designed by Shepard Fairey‘s Studio Number One, a 3″ Kobe figurine and access to the Gold Room (where celebrities and other VIP members go to play).

Also, 10 lucky fans will have the opportunity to find their print autographed by Kobe, as they will be hidden and randomly packaged among the different lockers. Unfortunately for us, we weren’t one of them.

What do you think? Did you go out and buy NBA 2K10 Anniversary Edition already? Are you going to?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.