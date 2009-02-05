What’s in the Box: Protege Footwear

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.05.09 10 years ago 10 Comments
Thanks Al and S. Jack!

Today our people at Protege sent us some thank you gift baskets for showing them love in the newest issue of Dime (AHEM, which is on sale right now). If you’re not familiar with Protege’, it was started by Knicks’ forward Al Harrington.

Harrington, a New Jersey native, wanted to create an affordable sneaker for people who love basketball but couldn’t afford to look like a NBA player buying $100 sneakers. All of Protege’s sneakers are $40.00 dollars. Al has been rockin’ them all season. He scored 39 points in them last night too.

Other players around the league are rockin’ Protege as well. Stephen Jackson even has his own signature pair. Word is there are a few other players getting down with Protege as well. Thanks to Al and S. Jack and the Protege team for hooking us up with kicks, a signed basketball, and a hoop that will probably be up somewhere in the office before I finish this post.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDimeMagStyle - Kicks and Gear

