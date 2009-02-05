What’s in the Box: Protege Footwear

Today our people at Protege sent us some thank you gift baskets for showing them love in the newest issue of Dime (AHEM, which is on sale right now). If you’re not familiar with Protege’, it was started by Knicks’ forward Al Harrington.
Harrington, a New Jersey native, wanted to create an affordable sneaker for people who love basketball but couldn’t afford to look like a NBA player buying $100 sneakers. All of Protege’s sneakers are $40.00 dollars. Al has been rockin’ them all season. He scored 39 points in them last night too.
Other players around the league are rockin’ Protege as well. Stephen Jackson even has his own signature pair. Word is there are a few other players getting down with Protege as well. Thanks to Al and S. Jack and the Protege team for hooking us up with kicks, a signed basketball, and a hoop that will probably be up somewhere in the office before I finish this post.
I can’t believe people are even comparing the PR0TEGE line with the starbuys.I own a pair of the A3H which I got at kmart and the style and comfort of these sneakers are way better than any nike reebok etc. Love em and gonna go buy the stackjacks also with the money I have left over. Its crazy that these are only $35!!