What’s In The Box: Skullcandy Headphones

Today our people at Skullcandy sent us some new headphones to rock in the city as we anxiously await Spring. If you’ve bought the new issue (or checked it out online), then you already know that Skullcandy is getting involved with NBA guys, creating player exclusives for hometown guy Deron Williams (they’re based out of Utah) and Andre Iguodala.

TNT also recently featured the collaborative Deron Williams headphones on a sideline reporting segment by Cheryl Miller midway through the fourth quarter of the Dallas vs. Utah game.

While the pairs shown above are not the DW or AI pairs, you can cop those HERE.