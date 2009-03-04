What’s In The Box: Skullcandy Headphones

Today our people at Skullcandy sent us some new headphones to rock in the city as we anxiously await Spring. If you’ve bought the new issue (or checked it out online), then you already know that Skullcandy is getting involved with NBA guys, creating player exclusives for hometown guy Deron Williams (they’re based out of Utah) and Andre Iguodala.
TNT also recently featured the collaborative Deron Williams headphones on a sideline reporting segment by Cheryl Miller midway through the fourth quarter of the Dallas vs. Utah game.
While the pairs shown above are not the DW or AI pairs, you can cop those HERE.
first. i could buy dog poo and it would be more beautiful.
those are fiya
Give me Skull
I’ll take “Beats by Dre” headphones over these anyday.
i love skullcandy headphones.. got the black smokin buds for my ipod a couple months ago and they are good quality. don’t know about the other colorful types, but some actually look right
Anyone have a recommendation for moderately priced headphones (not earbuds) with some noise canceling?
Tight. I likes those!
jvc rx700 or jvc rx900
looks and flashy packaging are nice . . . but as a former studio artist for Sony, I gotta big up the Beyer-Dynamic DT-770 . . . then again, a) not everyone needs these studio headphones, or b) have the right equipment to even use them properly.
if you are looking for something to pump out downloaded mp3’s (at shitty bit-rates) then i’m sure skullcandy or whatever other head phones nba players use, are good enough.
when it comes to sound, i am an unabashed elitist.
I’ve had a pair of Skullcandy headphones for a few months now. Even with the volume at a low level it almost completely blocks outside. They do a great job staying in my ear (an annoying problem I’ve had in the past) and actually come with 3 different sets of rubber covers, so you can pick which fit your ears the best.
They have some ugly colors but also some fly ones as well. I got mine at Target for $16, a great price considering the quality. Of course I went with the plain black/grey, since they didn’t have the red ones. But check it out, prob a good selection where you’re at.
“Even with the volume at a low level it almost completely blocks outside (NOISE)” that is. =)
My son has a pair of Skullcandy Hesh and use them on the lift lines at the slopes. [www.skullfullofcandy.com]
I really like my skullcandy headphones. They sound good and come in more than just old-man, boring black.