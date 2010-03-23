What’s In The Box: Skullcandy NBA Player Series Headphones

Looking back through the DimeMag.com archives, it looks like we haven’t done a “What’s In The Box?” feature in a while. So what better way to bring it back than with a delivery this morning from our friends over at Skullcandy. Check ’em out in more detail after the jump.

Skullcandy’s line of signature NBA Player Series headphones showcases the name and team logo of some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Guys like Kobe, LeBron, Dwight, D-Wade, D-Rose, D-Will, KG and Iguodala are featured in the series, along with integrated jersey mesh and embroidered numbers and player names. And new for this year, is an in-line microphone which enables hands-free chat on most mobile devices. For only $49.95, they’re not going to break the bank either.

For more information, visit www.skullcandy.com.

