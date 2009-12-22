What’s Your Favorite Dunk of the Decade?

As the decade comes to a close, it seems like everywhere you look there is a best of the 2000s list. Even I was guilty of producing a best of list when listed best rookies of the decade. Don’t worry,this isn’t a best of list, I am simply asking which dunk from the last decade is your favorite? It doesn’t have to be the best dunk of the last ten years, just the one you will remember most. Maybe it is your favorite player dunking over your least favorite player or maybe it’s a dunk you experienced live. Tell us which dunk is your favorite, why it is your favorite and provide a YouTube link (if you can find one) in the comment section.

My favorite dunk(s) of the decade: For me it came down to two Vince Carter dunks; Le Dunk De La Mort and the dunk over Alonzo Mourning.

Le Dunk De La Mort: Poor, Poor, Frederic Weis. The dunk on Weis happened on the international stage and is considered one of the greatest in game dunks ever. The 7’2 frenchmen was drafted in the first round by the New York Knicks, ahead of hometown hero and St John’s star Ron Artest. Weis became one of the first international players to be drafted in the lottery and never play in the NBA (I think the Dunk of Death, had something to do with that decision). When watching this dunk live, I was stunned. I couldn’t believe my eyes even as they showed the replay 7 times. Watching the replays I determined that Vince Carter just committed an act of war against the French. Not only did Vince hurdle Weis, he then almost killed Kevin Garnett celebrating.

Vince Carter posterizes Alonzo Mourning: Or as my boy Alex called it “Good Mourning, now go back to bed”. Lets look at the facts. Alonzo Mourning is one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive centers of all time. He was probably one of the most jacked NBA players at the time and he was traded for Vince Carter on year prior. None of this mattered to Vince Carter as he rose up against Mourning. Unlike Frederic Weis, Mourning challenged the shot and made contact. Somehow, someway Vince out muscled Alonzo and threw down a hard dunk. When this happened basketball fans everywhere stood dumbfounded. We saw what would happen when the immovable object met the unstoppable force: Vince Carter wins. I could have believed Carter could dunk over Mourning but, I never thought he would dunk through him. The ESPN analyst from the clip said it best, that dunk was disrespectful.

What is your favorite dunk of the decade?