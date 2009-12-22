What’s Your Favorite Dunk of the Decade?

As the decade comes to a close, it seems like everywhere you look there is a best of the 2000s list. Even I was guilty of producing a best of list when listed best rookies of the decade. Don’t worry,this isn’t a best of list, I am simply asking which dunk from the last decade is your favorite? It doesn’t have to be the best dunk of the last ten years, just the one you will remember most. Maybe it is your favorite player dunking over your least favorite player or maybe it’s a dunk you experienced live. Tell us which dunk is your favorite, why it is your favorite and provide a YouTube link (if you can find one) in the comment section.
My favorite dunk(s) of the decade: For me it came down to two Vince Carter dunks; Le Dunk De La Mort and the dunk over Alonzo Mourning.
Le Dunk De La Mort: Poor, Poor, Frederic Weis. The dunk on Weis happened on the international stage and is considered one of the greatest in game dunks ever. The 7’2 frenchmen was drafted in the first round by the New York Knicks, ahead of hometown hero and St John’s star Ron Artest. Weis became one of the first international players to be drafted in the lottery and never play in the NBA (I think the Dunk of Death, had something to do with that decision). When watching this dunk live, I was stunned. I couldn’t believe my eyes even as they showed the replay 7 times. Watching the replays I determined that Vince Carter just committed an act of war against the French. Not only did Vince hurdle Weis, he then almost killed Kevin Garnett celebrating.
Vince Carter posterizes Alonzo Mourning: Or as my boy Alex called it “Good Mourning, now go back to bed”. Lets look at the facts. Alonzo Mourning is one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive centers of all time. He was probably one of the most jacked NBA players at the time and he was traded for Vince Carter on year prior. None of this mattered to Vince Carter as he rose up against Mourning. Unlike Frederic Weis, Mourning challenged the shot and made contact. Somehow, someway Vince out muscled Alonzo and threw down a hard dunk. When this happened basketball fans everywhere stood dumbfounded. We saw what would happen when the immovable object met the unstoppable force: Vince Carter wins. I could have believed Carter could dunk over Mourning but, I never thought he would dunk through him. The ESPN analyst from the clip said it best, that dunk was disrespectful.
What is your favorite dunk of the decade?
The weis dunk, its the best in game dunk ever. The man jumped over a legit seven footers head, during a pro game.
Vince Carter is the best NBA dunker ever, and coming from a Chicago native thats saying alot, and to be real if Doc “The Hater” Erving was judgging the dunk contest fairly then Vince should have had perfect scores for every dunk.
Vince Carter On mutumbo
Vince Carter on Duncan
One more Vince Carter on Ratliff
j rich dunk in the dunk contest was prety nice…off the board thru thr legs. but Vc is money.
there have been tons of dunks where you go “daaaaamn.” the alonzo dunk being one of them… cause that was just straight “disrespectful” hahaha.
but that weis dunk just leaves you completely speechless. like advancedmind said, he jumped over a legit 7 footer IN AN OLYMPIC GAME. i bet there are a small handful of nba players that could that in a dunk contest… but in a game????
until someone jumps over dwight howard and dunks on him, there wont ever be a dunk that will make you think you’re hallucinating
The Lipton is the greatest dunk period. It was in game and unscripted. Vince didn’t grab, push off, or pull himself up (I’m talking to you Nate Robinson) doing it either. I think he could’ve boomed it two-handed. Vince is also the dunker of the decade as well as the G.O.A.T. His dunks have become staples.
Since you took Vince Imma have to say Lebron James over Tim Duncan….A wing not suppose to manhandle a big man like that but as we know lebron isnt a average wing man. That was a man dunk an that was letting the world know at that time he comin to be the man in the league
VC over Zo hands down!
Another one that people sleep on is B Diddy over AK47 in the playoffs. That one ended Andre’s career for the most part.
lebron dunks are so weak.
Lebron James with no regard for human life (and im a C’s fan)
Not the best quality, but unlike the others gets players and fans reactions. BoomDizzle V. AK-47
the weis dunk wins every time, and it only gets better with age
LMAO@ Lebron James being nominated… seriously. The guy does not have any real dunks on people. No one jumps at him. the ones on KG, Sheed, and Duncan were all mediocre. You have to hit people body-to-body or climb over them for it to be a all-time (all-decade) dunk. Lebrons blocks are way more impressive. D12 also hammers on people much better.
My last post didn’t post so I’ll re-post.
Vince Carer easily wins this. lets see
#1- The Lipton (borrowed phrase from the “Smack Gods/DIME” back when they were a hoops website…yeah i been following that long)
#2- Vince Carter windmill alley oop in a preason game his 2nd or 3rd year in T-Dot. Oakley threw him the oop and I think they were playing in UNC’s gym. Vince put his neck to the rim on this one—he also did this funk at Guachos gym, but i assume we are counting NBA only dunks.
#3- Vince backwards winmill ON Chris Mullen and partially Rick Smitz. Came baseline and shocked the entire stadium
#4 Vince 2000 dunk contest, alley oop bounce between the legs eye level to the rim. siiicck.
#5) Vince 2000 dunk contest reverse Windmill 360…when he throws the ball threw the rim, he is actually still going up! I talked to Ronnie Fields and he loves this dunk. He says the secret is Vince is actually better at doing a reverse 360 instead of the natural way.
#6) Vince Carter’s smash on Deke (2nd time in the game) and Vince’s smash on Zo (that also was the 2nd time in the game)
And the only other dunk that competes with any of these is Jason Richardson going off the glass to himself and between the legs, i think it was the 2002 dunk contest.
Baron Davis’s Tomahawk on AK47 in the playoffs/Nate Robinson going between his legs off the bounce @5’9!!!/Andre Igudola off the BACK of the backboard.
vince over frenchy is the most awe inspiring dunk i have ever seen in my life!!..them don’t think possible moments and he did that!!…KJ over olajuwon was a beast too (had to show my sactown roots)
oh yea and ol boy’s 720 on the and one!!…i don’t care if youre doing that with nobody guarding you I can’t even do a 720 dunk on my nerf hoop over the door…lmao!!
@jryu
Well, it happened. Kobe had a nasty dunk on Dwight Howard with nuts in his face and everything a few years back – its on youtube.
vince carter hands down.
honorable mention,
b diddy over kirilenko. that was nasty, especially given the atmosphere of the game.
Vince Carter on Mourning. disrespeeectful haha.
nba2k9 jr smiths through the legs at the buzzer. i still have it on replay if youd like to see. :)
i love d jones rubbing his face after this. the shaq commentary locks it as my fav. i always laugh my a$$ off at this.
Vince Carter’s “Dunk Of Death”>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Anything you can name
Sean Marks over Yao. NZ REP!
oh oh oh, I forgot.
Chris Paul over Dwight Howard, Kobe over DWight Howard, Ty Lawson over DJ Mbenga….
for 2010 and above. Give me Blake Griffin, Russ Westbrook and hopefully Lebron catches a few people sleeping. Dwight really needs to catch him a big man.
@Mase,
oh yeah, now that you mention it i remember that dunk..
it was nice but not OVER him in the same sense you know?
Corey Brewer eating Derek Fisher’s soul.
Dwyane Wade over Varejao’s grave.
I’mma have to go with Chicagorilla’s #5 as my personal fave.. Vince would do reverse 360’s in college too, but at the All Star weekend when he pulled that one out from the baseline… Wooooooow!!!!
The Dunk over Wies comes a close second…
corey brewers full extension dunk on dereck fisher. it was recent but i hate fisher and he was owned 100% AND his reaction is classicly fantastic.
T-Mac over Bradley since I was watching it live.
The Vince Carter or Fred Weis Dunk wins hands down. Everytime I see it I die laughung. But honorable mention goes to.
Lebron on Damon Jones. I love how after he jumps Damon realizes it’s Lebron coming and gets scared.
Wish my boy Kemp could get some consideration, but the guy was too busy trying all 31 flavours to get into game shape
Dunk contest – J-Rich between the legs off the glass. Nothing has made me drop my jaw in amazement like that dunk.
In-game – Baron on AK47 comes close, but I don’t think you can possibly give it to anybody other than Vince. Nobody else in the world would have even tried that, let alone pulled it off
I think it was in 2000’s Kobe all oop to Shaq in the finals in either 00 or 01. i can’t remember. i think it was in the finals.
another time i think in 02 or 03 when Ricky Davis did to Steve Nash what Corey Brewer did to Fisher. This was before Lebron came to the Cavs. Been a fan of both Davis and Nash for that dunk. 1-for Davis finishing and 2-Nash for holding position and trying to take the charge.
being a fan of Vince, there’s not much to say what’s already been said.
T-Mac’s self-ally-oop in the allstar game in 03 i think
forgot to add the youtube links.
Ricky Davis on Steve Nash
OUCH!!!! that had to hurt Nash. the reason for being a fan of nash. Seriously. seriously. that had to hurt nash.
T-Mac’s self help ally oop.
no words needed.
Best ever:
VC wins hands down. You can name a handful of his dunks as arguably the best of the 2000s!
Another dunk that should be thrown into the mix. Kobe baptizing Superman Howard!
The Dunk of Death (and i hate VC with a passion) wins fo sho.
Tho DWade over Vagina makes me smile every time i see it
Not the best but the one I remember the most is TMac over Bradley. Thats the closest thing to VC over Weiss.
VC wins the discussion hands down. The questions should fav dunk not by Vince Carter.
I HATE Manu more than anything on this planet. The dude is a dirty weasel…so naturally my favorite dunk is watching him tryina eat J’Rich’s NUTS:
I dont know if its the height of weiss or the bump and hangtime against zo thats more impressive for me.
I watched both games live, and I think the one that got me up out of my seat the most was the one against weiss. how he clearly hurdled a 7-2 tower blows my mind.
Spurs fans’ favorite:
MANU soul-crushes a Lakers triumvirate:
VINCE’s DOD is too easy, of course it’s the sickest.
One of my other favorites is T-MAC making Shawn Bradley retire!
This year I like DWYANE WADE decimating Andy.
Of course the VC dunk over Weiss is the #1. After that I like the windmill dunk on Chris Mullin against the Pacers & his alley-oop to himself in the All-Star game
Other than all the VC one’s mentioned already Keon Clark’s dunk on Shawn Bradley is one I always remember and liked.
best in-game dunk ever is vince carter over the seven footer.
theres no way vince practiced that dunk.. theres no way he KNEW he could do that.. theres no way he planned any of it. that happened in the heat of the game. and it was almost like it was meant to be.
now im not saying that any 7foot hurdle is automatically the hottest dunk.. but that was like a glorious freak accident. there was no preparing for it. it was either hideous crash or ascension into the rafters.
nate robinsons dunk was not as impressive because there was a buildup to it.. and it was in a showcase so there WAS practicing for it.
Vince’s dunks are great..hands down, but I want to send a shout out to the Stro Show
Tyrus on Jermaine O’Neal
Kobe on Steve Francis
Tyler Hansbrough on 7’8 Kenny George
wow realy tyler hansbrough you wanna nominate tyler hansbrough. come on. Josh Smith missing that between the legs dunk vs miami. if he got that that would have been one of the most disrespectfull dunks EVER
I windmilled on six 7th graders on an 8-footer near my house…
I called their mom’s and told them they were punks
After VC on Zo, this was just unnecessary nastiness:
@ab_40
Well Tyler did two hand BANG on a 7’7 center. Maybe you should watch the video. idiot.
bdiddy on ak47. sorry if someone already posted
Let’s face it, its VC on Fred weis and he is the greatest in game dunker we have ever seen. he’s been making guys look foolish for jumping for years now and everyone wants to chllenge him which was just dumb. bommdizzle on AK was bad, ya gotta count TMac pass to himself as part of the top 5
celtics
best part of that dunk was that just before the finals started lebron said they had that poster for motivation and first play of the finals a td block on lebron letting him know how the series was going the be. all lebrons dunks are overrated and the one on kg is even worse than this one.
td on ben wallace , manu on the mavs , kobe on nash , brewers nuts on fisher but the best is vince on zo.
baron
damn i miss that manu.