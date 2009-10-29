When does an owner go too far?

Inevitably, the beginning of the NBA season this week means my ability to watch football drops significantly. In the time that I was able to watch a lot of NFL, though, I saw the still-winless Tennessee Titans headed for an epic collapse.

This year’s Titans are like last year’s Detroit Pistons: Seemingly on the brink of a championship the previous season, they started off slow, kept losing, and eventually the “They’ll get it together” vibe noticeably shifted to “They just stink.”

While the Pistons tried to turn it around by taking turns experimenting with benching All-Stars Allen Iverson and Rip Hamilton — which only made the team chemistry and morale worse — Tennessee is benching their starting QB, Kerry Collins, in favor of one-time franchise player Vince Young. The only difference is that the decision to bench Collins came not from their longtime head coach, but directly from their 86-year-old owner, Bud Adams.

Columnist Joe Biddle of The Tennessean wrote about it today:

Adams has meddled with the Titans in the past and with the Oilers when they were in Houston. He told the Titans they were drafting Young. Now he is telling them they will play Young. NFL owners who constantly stick their noses over in the football side of things usually do more harm than good. Three of the worst owners in that regard are the Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and Oakland’s Al Davis. All have failed to move mountains like they would prefer.

How would a situation like this play out in the NBA, with an owner directly impacting on-court decisions usually left for a coach? The League isn’t known for having as many overly hands-on owners, and the closest thing I can think of that mimics the Titans scenario never actually happened: In the Michael Jordan biography When Nothing Else Matters, author Michael Leahy recounted a story of MJ — when he was part-owner of the Wizards — toying with the idea of having head coach Leonard Hamilton wear a walkie-talkie during games, through which Jordan could give him “suggestions” that would be more like instructions. Jordan ultimately decided not to do that, but when MJ came back as a player for his own hand-picked coach in Doug Collins, he was pretty much calling the shots as a player/coach/owner. (Jordan had to give up his part-ownership in order to play, but most people assumed he’d get his stake back when he was done on the court. But that’s a whole other, long story.)

Like it or not, the owner is everybody’s boss. And if he or she decides to make a personnel move, eventually they’ll get their way.

How would you feel about your favorite NBA team’s owner taking a hands-on approach with on-court decisions?